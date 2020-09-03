TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association reinstated football for the fall 2020 season, with the season starting in two weeks.
The MHSAA suspended the season Aug. 14, one week after practices started, moving the season to the spring.
“Thirty-three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said.
Teams can start practice Tuesday, with two days of practices in helmets, then in full pads starting Thursday. Schools can begin play Sept. 17, although many were slated to play Sept. 18 that week, the fourth of the season. Teams will have missed three games by then.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order issued Thursday also allows gyms and pools to open next week, and allows schools in all of Michigan's regions to begin sports competitions. In a statement released at the same time, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended that contact sports not be played, specifically mentioning football, basketball and soccer. Neither the DHHS nor Gov. Whitmer stated contact sports were forbidden, and the MHSAA's decision came out about an hour later.
Visit www.record-eagle.com/sports for more on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.