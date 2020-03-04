ZEELAND — Several of the TC Breakers spent leap day on the podium.
Blake Rowe set a meet record in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:07.32 for his third state title at the 2020 Michigan YMCA 9 & Over State Championships, Feb. 29 and March 1.
Rowe (13-14 boys) won both the 200-yard Individual Medley and the 400-yard IM, finishing in the top-5 in each of the six events he competed in. Rowe took third in the 100 breast, fifth in the 100 free and second in the 100 back.
Ella Cabbage won three state titles in each of her three events. Cabbage took first in the 50-yard butterfly, the 100-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke.
Claire Bongiorno (400-yard IM), Kira Adams (50-yard backstroke) each took individual titles as well. The 11-12 200-yard medley relay team of Cabbage, Lila Glenn, Bea Plum and Amelia Ackerson took first as well.
As a team the Breakers placed 5th overall out of 14 teams.
Six members of the Breakers head to Eastern Michigan University March 6-9 to compete in the U12 Michigan/United States Short Course State Championships.
Other results:
Girls
9-10: Anna Glenn (8th, 50 fly), (14th, 100 breast), (13th, 50 back), (6th, 50 breast), (9th, 50 free); Brooke Brayton (6th, 50 back), (9th, 200 free relay), (16th, 50 breast), (10th, 200 free); Cora Schillinger (18th, 50 breast); Lola Hirsch, Glenn, Brayton, Schillinger (7th, 200 medley relay), (9th, 200 free relay).
11-12: Amelia Ackerson (13th, 100 free), (13th, 50 free); Kira Adams (4th, 100 breast), (4th, 500 free), (5th, 50 breast), (5th, 100 back); Lila Glenn (2nd, 100 IM); Kayla Macnowski (17th, 100 fly); Bea Plum (5th, 50 fly), (7th, 100 fly); Paige Ritchie (16th, 500 free); Kayla Macnowski, Alexis Leonard, Emma Brammer, and Adams (15th, 200 medley relay); Hannah Lantz, Ritchie, Leonard, Plum (11th, 200 free relay).
13-14: Avery Bills (3rd, 200 IM), (2nd, 200 back), (7th, 100 free), (3rd, 100 back); Elyse Brayton (4th, 200 back), (9th, 100 breast), (9th, 200 breast), (7th, 100 back); Camryn Crosby (6th, 100 fly), (10th, 200 back), (6th, 200 free), (11th, 100 free), (12th, 100 back); Katie Gorno (10th, 100 fly), (12th, 200 back), (16th, 100 back); Kendall Kaberle (3rd, 200 fly); Elly March (12th, 100 breast), (12th, 200 breast); Gorno, Brayton, Avery Bills, Crosby (4th, 200 medley relay), (8th, 200 free relay); Molly DeBruyn, March, Mackenzie St. John, Kendall Kaberle (13th, 200 medley relay).
15 & over: Claire Bongiorno (4th, 200 IM), (2nd, 100 fly), (2nd, 200 fly); Erin Hagerty (9th, 50 free), (13th, 100 fly), (8th, 200 back), (14th, 100 free), (10th, 100 back); Leah Timmer (14th, 100 breast), (12th, 200 free), (12th, 500 free); Molly Ulatowski (9th, 100 breast), (7th, 200 breast); Timmer, Bongiorno, Hagerty, Ulatowski (4th, 200 yd. medley relay); Timmer, Bongiorno, Hagerty, Ulatowski (400 free relay).
Boys
9-10: Owen Brammer (12th, 100 free), (12th, 50 fly), (5th, 50 back), (12th, 50 breast), (6th, 100 back), (10th, 50 free); Camdyn Rae (15th, 200 free), (15th, 100 back); Alex Rapson (18th, 50 back), (18th, 100 back); Nathan Veeser (12th, 100 breast), (17th, 50 breast); Rapson, Rae, Bramer, Vesser (8th, 200 med relay); Rapson, Rae, Olin Chandler, Bramer (9th, 200 free relay).
11-12: Bryce Cundiff (6th, 200 back), (19th, 50 back).
13-14 boys: Nicholas Anderson (17th, 200 free); Reese Cummins (6th, 200 back), (15th, 200 free), (6th, 500 free); Ben Freundl (5th, 50 free), (3rd, 100 fly), (9th, 100 breast), (3rd, 200 breast), (10th, 100 free), (12th, 100 back); Blake Rowe (3rd, 100 breast), (5th, 100 free), (2nd, 100 back); Freundl, Cummins, Anderson, Rowe (6th, 200 medley relay), (5th, 200 free relay).
15 & over: Isaac Hintz (3rd, 50 free), (2nd, 200 free), (2nd, 200 fly), (2nd, 100 fly); Logan Sheard (5th, 50 free), (4th, 100 fly), (2nd, 200 back), (16th, 100 free), (7th, 100 back), (4th, 500 free); Caleb St. John (8th, 50 free), (4th, 200 back), (11th, 100 back).
TC Central hosts spring baseball camp March 14
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central baseball will host its spring baseball camp March 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TC Central. The camp is available to 1st through 7th graders. The cost is $50 for one player and $80 for two in the same household.
