ELK RAPIDS — For the first time in years, the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators control their own destiny in the Lake Michigan Conference.
It has been long before St. Francis senior Gwyneth Bramer joined the team since the St. Francis varsity girls basketball program last claimed the title. The senior guard racked up a double-double Thursday against Elk Rapids in their 47-43 overtime win.
With both teams missing layups and free throws in the fourth quarter, it was anyone game to take. But Bramer was the star in the second half that the Gladiators (14-2, 10-1 Lake Michigan) needed.
Bramer knocked down a pair of crucial free throws in the fourth to put the Gladiators in front 37-36, but the Elks (14-3, 10-1 Lake Michigan) didn’t give up.
With under 20 seconds remaining, Elk Rapids senior Morgan Bergquist went to the line after a Bramer foul and made one of her free throws to tie the game at 37-37.
With just seconds left, the Gladiators couldn’t get a shot off. So extra time would be needed — and in overtime, Bramer stepped up.
“This time, it was her turn,” St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. “We’ve had Maggie (Napont) in other situations, but Gwyneth came through at the free-throw line.”
Bramer went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe in overtime and finished 13-for-15 on Thursday, helping the Gladiators pull off the victory.
Anytime Bramer drove inside, there was a good chance she drew a foul.
Despite sending Bramer to the line multiple times, Elks senior Kendall Standfest didn’t make the Gladiators win easy. She drilled a 3-pointer to make it 42-40 after Bramer made a couple of free throws.
Bramer continued to go to the line in almost every possession, but the Elks responded with senior Lauren Bingham knocking in free throws to cut into the Gladiators’ 44-42 lead.
After St. Francis inbounded it to Bramer, she coughed the ball up after being double-teamed, and Elks sophomore Hunter Shellenbarger went to the line and made one to shrink the deficient 44-43.
The Elks fouled Bramer in hopes of a miss, but she extended the lead 46-43. The Elks called on Standfest with 10 seconds left, but as she drove to the left side, she missed the two-pointer.
“Elk Rapids came to play,” Warren said. “They were here ready to host us and came out with a lot of energy.”
Warren said the team needed a game like this because most of their games this season have been close. The battle for the conference was neck and neck since the first quarter.
The Elks started the second quarter up 7-6 with a few points from Standfest. But as the game progressed, the Gladiators held Standfest somewhat in check.
Standfest finished with a team-high 21 points, with a chunk of the points coming in the fourth quarter. The Gladiators knew they had a challenge locking down Standfest, but they were up for it.
Bingham finished with 12 points, and Bergquist had five.
“You never want to lose a game, but as hard as those girls played, you can’t be disappointed,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said.
Bramer finished with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.
“Both teams played hard and had good defense,” Bramer said. “It was fun to play in.”
With five games remaining, the Gladiators are in the driver’s seat for the conference title for the first time since 2018. After beating previous first-place holders Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs, St. Francis just has to win its remaining games.
“We have to take one game at a time,” Warren said. “We got to take care of business, but that game was a big one for us.”
The Gladiators travel to Oscoda on Saturday. The Elks welcome Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
