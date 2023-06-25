MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake’s motto this season was “Slam the door.”
Jason Bradford isn’t slamming it, but gently closing it for now.
Bradford resigned recently as the Lakers’ girls basketball coach, not long after the team won the Division 4 state championship.
“With two girls both going up to Lake State and playing there, it just mad sense,” said Bradford, whose daughters Maddie and Grace both play at Lake Superior State University. “I don’t want any regrets in life. It goes by so fast.”
Bradford missed what ended up being his oldest son JJ’s final basketball game in districts during the 2020 season when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the postseason about a day later.
“I have had many sleepless nights before coming to this heartbreaking decision,” Bradford said in his resignation letter.
His younger boys, Toby and Drew, are going into ninth and sixth grades.
Bradford will keep his positions as junior varsity football and boys track coach, and also coaches a Little League baseball team in summer. He doesn’t rule out coming back to coach basketball at some point.
Over his 15-year career, Bradford amassed a record of 282-72, winning seven Northwest Conference, six district and five regional championships. advancing four times to the Final Four and winning last year’s Division 4 championship, the school’s first girls basketball title since 1978. The Lakers only had one of seven postseason games decided by less than 10 points.
Bradford continues to run the team’s summer activities as the school looks for a replacement.
“The community has been great, the support,” Bradford said. “I couldn’t ask for a better place to coach the last 15 years. It makes it hard to leave.”
Glen Lake experienced a bit of turnover in the last year among is coaching ranks, largely due to retirements.
Gary Galla stepped down as softball coach after a Hall of Fame career, with Lauryn Pleva moving into his role.
Jesse Smith took over for Galla as football coach, and the Lakers also had vacancies for volleyball and cross country.
Athletic director Jaime Smith moved up to a principal job, with Rachel Stein filling the athletic director job full-time now. Luke Moeggenberg is heading up the wrestling program as it restarts next season.
