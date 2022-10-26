DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS
Tuesday, October 25
Rochester Adams 4, Troy 3
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Fraser 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Rochester Adams v. Anchor Bay
DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE
Tuesday, October 25
Saline 2, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Salem 2, Dearborn Fordson 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Saline v. Salem
DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING
Tuesday, October 25
Clarkston 5, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Detroit Catholic Central 3, Okemos 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Clarkston v. Detroit Catholic Central
DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN
Tuesday, October 25
Rockford 2, Grand Haven 0
Portage Central 1, Traverse City West 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Rockford v. Portage Central
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, October 25
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0
East Grand Rapids 2, Petoskey 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills Northern v. East Grand Rapids
DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG
Tuesday, October 25
Richland Gull Lake 3, Zeeland East 0
DeWitt 3, St. Joseph 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Gull Lake v. DeWitt
DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD
Tuesday, October 25
Riverview 3, Fenton 1
Dearborn Divine Child 2, Mason 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Riverview v. Divine Child
DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING
Tuesday, October 25
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Warren De La Salle 1
Hamtramck 3, Goodrich 2
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook v. Hamtramck
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Tuesday, October 25
Alma 3, Manistee 2
Elk Rapids 2(SO), Freeland 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Alma v. Elk Rapids
DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Holland Christian 2, Grand Rapids Catholic 1
Paw Paw 2, Muskegon Oakridge 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Holland Christian v. Paw Paw
DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON
Tuesday, October 25
Grosse Ile 3, Onsted 0
Eaton Rapids 3, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel 2
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Grosse Ile v. Eaton Rapids
DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME
Tuesday, October 25
Imlay City 2, Frankenmuth 1
Detroit Country Day 4, Flint Powers Catholic 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Imlay City v. Country Day
DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS
Wednesday, October 26
McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Roscommon, 5 p.m.
Leland v. Midland Calvary Baptist, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN
Wednesday, October 26
Hartford v. Grandville Calvin Christian, 6 p.m.
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian v. Marcellus Howardsville, 8 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
REGIONALS
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Lansing Christian 3, Hillsdale Academy 0
Ann Arbor Greenhills 2, Kalamazoo Hackett 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Lansing Christian v. Greenhills
DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC
Tuesday, October 25
Madison Heights Bishop 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran 0
Plymouth Christian 2, Clarkston Everest 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Madison Heights v. Plymouth Christian
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 —
New York 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1½
Phila. 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Miami 1 3 .250 2
Orlando 0 4 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 1 3 .250 2
Indiana 1 3 .250 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 1 .750 —
San Antonio 3 1 .750 —
New Orleans 3 1 .750 —
Dallas 1 2 .333 1½
Houston 1 3 .250 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 0 1.000 —
Utah 3 1 .750 1
Denver 2 2 .500 2
Minnesota 2 2 .500 2
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Golden State 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 ½
Sacramento 0 3 .000 2
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2
Monday’s Games
Phila. 120, Indiana 106
New York 115, Orlando 102
Toronto 98, Miami 90
Chicago 120, Boston 102
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Houston 114, Utah 108
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124
Portland 135, Denver 110
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 120, Detroit 99
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
