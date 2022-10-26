Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the northwest and highest waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&