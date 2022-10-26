DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS

Tuesday, October 25

Rochester Adams 4, Troy 3

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Fraser 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Rochester Adams v. Anchor Bay

DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE

Tuesday, October 25

Saline 2, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Salem 2, Dearborn Fordson 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Saline v. Salem

DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING

Tuesday, October 25

Clarkston 5, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Detroit Catholic Central 3, Okemos 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Clarkston v. Detroit Catholic Central

DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN

Tuesday, October 25

Rockford 2, Grand Haven 0

Portage Central 1, Traverse City West 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Rockford v. Portage Central

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, October 25

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0

East Grand Rapids 2, Petoskey 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills Northern v. East Grand Rapids

DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG

Tuesday, October 25

Richland Gull Lake 3, Zeeland East 0

DeWitt 3, St. Joseph 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Gull Lake v. DeWitt

DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD

Tuesday, October 25

Riverview 3, Fenton 1

Dearborn Divine Child 2, Mason 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Riverview v. Divine Child

DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING

Tuesday, October 25

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Warren De La Salle 1

Hamtramck 3, Goodrich 2

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook v. Hamtramck

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Tuesday, October 25

Alma 3, Manistee 2

Elk Rapids 2(SO), Freeland 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Alma v. Elk Rapids

DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Holland Christian 2, Grand Rapids Catholic 1

Paw Paw 2, Muskegon Oakridge 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Holland Christian v. Paw Paw

DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON

Tuesday, October 25

Grosse Ile 3, Onsted 0

Eaton Rapids 3, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel 2

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Grosse Ile v. Eaton Rapids

DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME

Tuesday, October 25

Imlay City 2, Frankenmuth 1

Detroit Country Day 4, Flint Powers Catholic 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Imlay City v. Country Day

DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS

Wednesday, October 26

McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Roscommon, 5 p.m.

Leland v. Midland Calvary Baptist, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN

Wednesday, October 26

Hartford v. Grandville Calvin Christian, 6 p.m.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian v. Marcellus Howardsville, 8 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

REGIONALS

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Lansing Christian 3, Hillsdale Academy 0

Ann Arbor Greenhills 2, Kalamazoo Hackett 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Lansing Christian v. Greenhills

DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC

Tuesday, October 25

Madison Heights Bishop 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran 0

Plymouth Christian 2, Clarkston Everest 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Madison Heights v. Plymouth Christian

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 3 1 .750 —

New York 2 1 .667 ½

Toronto 2 2 .500 1

Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1½

Phila. 1 3 .250 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 2 1 .667 ½

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½

Miami 1 3 .250 2

Orlando 0 4 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½

Chicago 2 2 .500 1

Detroit 1 3 .250 2

Indiana 1 3 .250 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 3 1 .750 —

San Antonio 3 1 .750 —

New Orleans 3 1 .750 —

Dallas 1 2 .333 1½

Houston 1 3 .250 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 4 0 1.000 —

Utah 3 1 .750 1

Denver 2 2 .500 2

Minnesota 2 2 .500 2

Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Golden State 2 1 .667 —

L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 ½

Sacramento 0 3 .000 2

L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2

Monday’s Games

Phila. 120, Indiana 106

New York 115, Orlando 102

Toronto 98, Miami 90

Chicago 120, Boston 102

San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

Houston 114, Utah 108

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124

Portland 135, Denver 110

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 120, Detroit 99

New Orleans 113, Dallas 111

Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phila. at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Phila. at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you