BOYNE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis had its Lake Michigan Conference win streak snapped, but extended its LMC baseball title run in the same doubleheader.
The Gladiators split Thursday with Boyne City, dropping the opener 5-1, but rallying to capture the second contest 4-3. That gives the Glads their seventh consecutive Lake Michigan crown. Their league win streak stops at 59 straight wins.
Aaron Bess pitched the Ramblers to the opening-game win, striking out nine in six innings and allowing only four hits, one unearned run and no walks. Bobby Hoth led Boyne at the plate with a 2-for-3 game with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Jacob Bush and Bess also drove in runs, with Bess collecting two hits. Kaden Jewett doubled and scored a run.
Charlie Peterson and Cody Richards collected two hits each for St. Francis (21-8, 13-1 LMC) and Jimmy Muzljakovich drove in a run. Peterson fanned seven in five innings.
Judd Lawson picked up the nightcap win, striking out four over five innings, while Peterson earned a save with an inning of relief work.
Richards drove in two with a double, Josh Groves added two hits and Muzljakovich and Corbin Domres each drove in a run.
The Gladiators play Tuesday at Traverse City West, while Boyne City (18-5) hosts Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Mancelona 4 13
Ellsworth 10 3
Game 1: Ellsworth — Jacob Jenuwine WP, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Brayden Steenwyk 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Jaeger Griswold 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 SB, 2 R; Jenuwine 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB, 2B; Owen Cary 2-3, R, SB; Nick Sponable 1-3, RBI, R; Mancelona — Jayden Alfred 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, R; Trace Miller 1-2, R, 2 SB; Justin Ackler BB, R; Jason Naumcheff 1-3, RBI; Jason Kihn 2 BB, RBI.
Game 2: Mancelona — Miller WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Alfred 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Ellsworth — Kelan Pletcher 2-3, RBI, SB; Cameron Snyder 1-3, RBI, 2B; Ryder Roberts 1-2, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (15-14) play at East Jordan in districts Tuesday; the Lancers host Mackinaw City on Wednesday before playing at Central Lake to open district play June 5.
Petoskey 8
TC Central 6
Petoskey — Ty Slater WP, 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 1 K; Owen DeGroot 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 K; Nolan Spadafore 2-4, 4 RBI, SB; Parker Shuman 2-4, RBI, R, 2B; TC Central — Reed Seabase 2-4, 2 RBI; Josh Klug 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, R; Dominic Palamara 3-5, RBI, R, SB; Owen Dawson 2-5, RBI; Will Dawson 1-4, R, SB; Luke Linder H, R.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (24-6) host Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Big Rapids 4 15
Cadillac 3 0
Game 1: Cadillac — Miles Maury 1-2, 2 RBI; Kaleb McKinley 2-3, SB; Jakin Metzger 1-2, R, 2 SB; Fisher Moore 1-2, R, SB; Keenan Suminski 1-3, 3 SB, R.
Game 2: Cadillac — Suminski 1-2.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-18-2) host Mesick on Wednesday before opening districts June 5 against Kingsley in Petoskey.
Freeland 7
Kingsley 5
Kingsley — Jayden Inthisone LP, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 K; Kenton Ray 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Brady Harrand 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Owen Graves 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Graves 3-5, 2B, RBI; Beau LaTulip 1-4, BB, R; Joe Lewis 2-4, RBI, 2B; Joe Moran 2-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Brett Peterson 1-4, BB, SB.
UP NEXT: The Stags (29-5) host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tuesday.
Lk Leelanau SM 10 15
Buckley 0 0
Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jake Schaub WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 12 K; August Schaub 4-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Shawn Bramer 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB; J. Schaub 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Reece Vanderwulp 2-4, RBI; Nick Dashner 1-3, RBI, R; Jerry Schaub 1-3, RBI, R; Alex Flores 2 R; Jack Glynn 1-3, RBI.
Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — A. Schaub WP, 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K; Dashner 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; A. Schaub 2-3, 4 RBI, R; Ja. Schaub 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Dashner 3-3, RBI, 2 R; Dylan Barnowski 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Eli Kelenske 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Carter Wolf 2-2, 3 R; Joey Leggett 1-2, RBI.
Suttons Bay wins pair of games
Suttons Bay 8, Brethren 0: Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy WP, 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K; Hugh Periard 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lucas Gordon 2-2, 2 R, SB; Michael Wittman 1-2, 2 RBI, R; Steven Bolger 1-2, RBI, R; Sean Shananaquet 1-2, RBI, R; Murphy 1-2, R.
Suttons Bay 3, Elk Rapids 2: Suttons Bay — Periard WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K; Shananaquet 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Ben Murphy 2-2; Gordon 1-3, 2B, R; Periard 2-3, RBI, R; J. Murphy 1-3, R, SB.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Buckley in districts Tuesday.
Oscoda 17 10
Grayling 1 9
Game 1: Grayling — James Potter 1-2, RBI; Drew Kanary 1-2, R.
Game 2: Grayling — Jake Huspen 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Reid Cvitkovich 2-2, 3 RBI, R, SB; Kanary 1-3, R, SB; Potter 2-2, 3 RBI, R, SB; Owen Triebold 1-3, 3 R.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (10-23) play TC St. Francis in districts June 5.
N. Muskegon 12 11
Manistee 2 0
Game 1: Manistee — Adam Workman 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R; Donavyn Kirchinger 1-3, RBI; Caine Weed HBP, R.
Game 2: Manistee — Jaret Edmondson 1-2; Tyler Protasiewicz 1-2; Titus Lind 1-2.
UP NEXT: The Chippewas (3-21) play McBain in districts Tuesday at Manton.
TC West JV 3
Glen Lake 2
TC West (18-8) — Maverick Richard WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K; Richard 2-3, RBI, 2 2B; Hunther Witham RBI; Quinten Gillespie RBI.
GOLF
TC Central wins 24-team Ogemaw tourney with varsity/JV mix
Team scores: 1. TC Central 323; 2. Alma 345; 3. Cheboygan 345; 4. Ogemaw Heights 349; 5. Petoskey 352; 6. Cadillac 35.
TC Central leaders: Zach Galan 77 (T-5th); Micheal Beattie 77 (T-5th); Scott Harvey 82; Carson Peters 87.
Petoskey leaders: Max Faulkner 85; Luke Sumpter 86; Trent Bennett 86; Zach Reid 95.
Cadillac leaders: Harry Chipman 72 (T-2nd); MacKale McGuire 89; Ben Drabik 90; Connor Putman 104.
TC Central JV: Devin Garner 86; Trevor Seward 88; Joe Rosingana 89; Tyler Cooper 93.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (along with TC St. Francis) play in the Big Rapids Cardinal Invitational, Friday.
McBain wins Missaukee Cup
Team standings (played at Missaukee Golf Course): 1. McBain 183; 2. McBain NMC 202; 3. Lake City 223.
McBain's Tucker Vandervelde and Bryce Roller tied for the lowest average medalist award in the series.
McBain leaders: Bryce Roller 43; Tucker Vandervelde 45; Matt Utecht 46; Christian Mitchell 49.
McBain NMC leaders: Andrew Eisenga 47; Titus Best 48; Cam Baas 51; Tucker Tossey 56.
Lake City leaders: Justin Rosekrans 46; Rowland Ball 52.
All-Missaukee County team: First Team — Tucker Vandervelde, McBain; Bryce Roller, McBain; Matt Utecht, McBain; Andrew Eisenga, McBain NMC; Christian Mitchell, McBain; Cam Baas, McBNain NMC; Second Team — Ben Gaffke, McBain NNC; Titus Best, McBain NNC; Tucker Tossey, McBain NNC; Teague Helsel, Lake City; Rowland Ball, Lake City; Kaden Mcgillis, McBain.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC plays Mesick on Tuesday at Antioch Hills Golf Club.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message.