LAKE LEELANAU — The “Big Three” of Shawn Bramer, Dylan Barnowski and August Schaub scored 72 of Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s 84 points in an 84-75 nonconference victory over Elk Rapids.
The game, rescheduled from a week ago, saw Bramer score a game-high 32 points.
Barnowski added 21 points and 13 assists and Schaub scored 19 for St. Mary (6-3), which plays host Monday to Forest Area. Freshman Luke Bramer scored 10 points.
Jack Spencer led the Elks with 22 points and six rebounds, while Charlie Ward pitched in 10 points. Elk Rapids (5-3) travels Tuesday to East Jordan.
BOYS HOOPS
Boyne Falls 57
Wolverine (2OT) 53
Keaton Matelski hit a pair of free throws in double overtime to seal Boyne Falls’ 57-53 win over Wolverine.
Boyne Falls (2-3, 1-2 Northern Lakes): Scott Matelski 17 points; Ashton Spang 12 points; Keaton Matelski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers play at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.
Petoskey 52
TC Central 46
Petoskey (5-4, 3-2 Big North): Jace Copeland 14 points; Dyland Aldridge 13 points; Brady Ewing 13 points; Parker Shuman 9 points.
TC Central (4-5, 2-2 Big North): Carson Bourdo 15 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Anthony Ribel 13 points; Kadyn Warner 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Alpena, Friday; Petoskey hosts Marquette, Monday.
Benzie Central 84
Suttons Bay 48
Benzie Central (8-0, 5-0 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 21 points; Nate Childers 15 points; Jaxon Childers 13 points; Miles Pritchett 12 points; Michael Wooten 11 points.
Suttons Bay (2-5, 2-3 Northwest): Lleyton Krumlauf 18 points; Hugh Periard 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Tuesday to Glen Lake; the Norsemen host Buckley, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 77
Kingsley 45
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 21 points, 6 assists; Luke Hazelton 20 points, 9 rebounds; Neil Ihne 16 points, 5 rebounds; Connor Ciolek 6 assists.
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 16 points; Thomas Bartlemay 16 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (6-3, 4-1 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central, Tuesday; the Stags (2-7, 2-4 Northwest) host Leland, Tuesday.
Buckley 50
Onekama 48
Buckley (7-1, 4-1 Northwest): Landon Kulawiak 17 points; Ty Breithaupt 12 points, 10 rebounds; Kyle Kaczanowski 12 points, 9 rebounds.
Onekama (2-8, 1-5 Northwest): Sawyer Christiansen 16 points, 5 rebounds; Adam Domres 10 points; Dante Gray 7 points, 9 rebounds; Caden Bradford 6 points, 4 assists; Mason Sinke 6 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears travel Tuesday to Suttons Bay; the Portagers hit the road Tuesday to play Frankfort.
Frankfort 37
Leland 17
Frankfort: Ethan Evans 8 points; Blake Miller 7 points.
Leland: Ben Kiessel 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Onekama, Tuesday; the Comets play at Kingsley, Tuesday.
TC Bulldogs 64
Mio 53
TC Bulldogs (6-1): Tim Plamondon 17 points, 5 steals; Charlie Corwin 13 points; Levi Schultz 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Monday to Harbor Light.
Onaway 67
Bellaire 33
Onaway: Bridger Peel 21 points; Jager Mix 17 points; Austin Veal 12 points.
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 13 points; Jordan Stevens 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-4, 2-3 Ski Valley) travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian.
Manton 52
McBain 47
Manton (5-6, 3-3 Highland): Johnathen Traxler 19 points; Luke Puffer 15 points; Lucas McKernan 11 points.
McBain (0-6, 0-6 Highland): Evan Haverkamp 17 points; Dylan Shonert 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Evart, Tuesday; the Ramblers travel Tuesday to Beal City.
McBain NMC 62
Beal City 35
The Comets trailed 8-0 before a 32-6 run to knock off Highland Conference second-place Beal City.
McBain NMC (8-0, 7-0 Highland): Landon Ochampaugh 23 points (16 in first half); Trevin Winkle 13 points; Blake DeZeeuw 9 points, 13 rebounds; Carter Quist 4 points, 14 rebounds.
UP NEXT: NMC visits Roscommon, Tuesday.
Bear Lake 52
Walkerville 49
Bear Lake (3-5): Jake Griffis 23 points, 17 rebounds; Miles Harless 9 points, 10 rebounds; Luke Cook 7 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Big Rapids Crossroads, Wednesday.
TC Central JV 41
Petoskey JV 34
TC Central JV (6-3, 3-1 BNC): EJ Maitland 17 points.