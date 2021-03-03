MAPLE CITY — Kingsley made a habit of playing spoiler so far this season and Tuesday was no exception.
Kingsley pulled out a narrow 38-37 Northwest Conference road victory Tuesday over Glen Lake, giving it four straight wins.
After starting the season 0-3, the Stags have rolled off consecutive wins over Frankfort, Onekama, Buckley and Glen Lake.
The Lakers had a chance late, but didn’t capitalize and move to 6-3 on the season.
Gage Hessem led Kingsley with 10 points and five rebounds, followed by Beau LaTulip with nine points and Dante Crossley with five points and four boards.
Finn Hogan scored 16 points for the Lakers.
Kingsley meets conference leader Benzie Central at home for first place in the Northwest on Thursday. Glen Lake hosts Onekama, Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 78
Gaylord 52
TC Central (6-2, 6-0 Big North): Carson Bourdo 19 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Ben Van Nes 11 points; Carson Briggs 8 points, 3 rebounds; Kadyn Warner 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey, Thursday.
TC West 61
Alpena 30
TC West (4-2, 4-2 Big North): Carson Whipple 29 points; Mel Frechette 15 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Cadillac, Thursday.
Petoskey 56
Cadillac 49
Cadillac (4-4, 2-4 Big North): Jaden Montague 10 points; Austin Abram 9 points; Brady McLaurin 9 points, 5 rebounds.
Petoskey (7-1, 6-1 Big North): Ben Wagar 17 points; Brady Ewing 11 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts TC West, Thursday; Petoskey hosts TC Central, Thursday.
TC St. Francis 58
Boyne City 38
TC St. Francis (7-3, 7-2 Lake Michigan) : Wyatt Nausadis 24 points; Adam Gerberding 9 points; Joey Donahue 7 points.
Boyne City: Aidan Brehm 15 points; Scotty Haley 11 points.
UPNEXT: TC St. Francis at Grayling, Friday.
East Jordan 53
Harbor Springs 38
East Jordan (4-6, 3-6 Lake Michigan): Preston Malpass 16 points; Mason Malpass 12 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Boyne City, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 75
Grayling 39
Elk Rapids (9-1, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists; Gordie LaFontaine 10 points, 4 rebounds; Zak Bolde 9 points.
Grayling (3-6): Dylan Cragg 18 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, Friday; Grayling hosts TC St. Francis, Friday.
Leland 64
Buckley 55
Leland (6-3, 5-3 Northwest): Gavin Miller 19 points, 9 rebounds; JJ Popp 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists.
Buckley (3-7): Jackson Kulawiak 18 points; Ty Breithaupt 14 points, 6 rebounds; Shelby Cade 11 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at TC Christian, Thursday; Buckley hosts Onekama, Thursday.
Frankfort 46
Onekama 41
Frankfort (6-4, 5-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 21 points.
Onekama (0-7): Johnny Burtch 14 points; Ben Falk 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Sawyer Christensen 4 points; Colin Guzikowski 7 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Buckley, Thursday; Frankfort at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Friday.
Benzie Central 68
Brethren 34
Benzie Central (7-3): Nate Childers 16 points; Jaxon Childers 13 points; Quinn Zickert 11 points; Michael Wooten 11 points.
Brethren (5-2): Anthony Beccaria 16 points; Skylar Wojciechowski 8 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Kingsley, Thursday; Brethren hosts Walkerville, Thursday.
Forest Area 68
Bellaire 45
Bellaire (1-6): Brayden Dawson 28 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Cole Robinson 14 rebounds, 4 points; Liam Boyd 6 points.
Forest Area (5-4): Phoenix Mulholland 31 points; 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists; Lane Lindsay 14 points; Levi Dimon 11 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Rogers City, Friday; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday.
Mancelona 71
Inland Lakes 28
Mancelona (7-1, 6-0 Ski Valley): Jayden Alfred 20 points; Bailey Czapski 12 points; Oumar Sy 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Joburg, Thursday.
Gaylord SM 59
Onaway 56
Gaylord St. Mary (7-2): Conrad Korte 25 points, 15 rebounds; Brody Jeffers 12 points; Dom Keister 10 points; Gavin Bebble 5 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Forest Area, Thursday.
Wolverine 40
Alba 36
Alba: Chris Grody 13 points; Dylan Acevedo 11 points.
Boyne City JV 29
TCSF JV 27
TC St. Francis (8-2, 8-1 LMC): Henry Reineck 8 points; Owen Somerville 7 points.
TC Central frosh 52
Gaylord frosh 43
TC Central (6-3): Jaden Clark 15 points; Anderson Farmer 13 points; Cooper Ribel 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey, Thursday.
TC West frosh 65
Alpena frosh 43
TC West: Ben Carlson 21 points.
Boyne City frosh 37
TCSF frosh 36
TCSF (5-3): Ben Stallman 11 points; Luke Bobrowski 11 points.
FROM MONDAY
Leland 53
TC Christian 52
Leland (5-3): Gavin Miller 22 points, 16 rebounds; Jayden Holston 13 points; JJ Popp 10 points, 7 rebounds.
TC Christian (5-3): Elijah Mleko 21 points; Brock Broderick 12 points; Cole Wierda 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets return to TC Christian on Thursday.
Glen Lake 60
Lake Leelanau SM 49
Glen Lake (6-2): Luke Hazelton 17 points; Connor Ciolek 11 points; Finn Hogan 10 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-3): Dylan Barnowski 19 points, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 10 points, 6 rebounds; Matthew Kohler 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Frankfort, Friday.
Mesick 52
TC Bulldogs 38
Mesick (6-3): Matthew Fuller 10 points, 5 assists; Tyler Sexton 12 points, 4 rebounds; Dason Watson 8 points, 4 rebounds.
TC Bulldogs: Evan Stipe 12 points; Levi Schultz 10 points.
Ellsworth 46
Boyne Falls 45
Ellsworth (8-1): Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 2 steals; Jaeger Griswold 12 points, 5 steals, 2 blocks; Kelan Pletcher 8 points, 4 steals, 1 block; Jamal Cebulski 6 points, 3 blocks, 6 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 4 points, 4 assists, 3 steals.
TC Christian JV 56
Leland JV 36
TC Christian: Jonah Mleko 15 points; Zack Connor 14 points; Austin Miller 11 points.
TC St. Francis frsh 48
Benzie Central frsh 38
TC St. Francis: Michael Bohrer 14 points; Chris Bobrowski 10 points.
Benzie: Nolan Roper 23 points.