TRAVERSE CITY — Elk Rapids beat Traverse City St. Francis for the first time in six years Friday, notching a 54-31 boys basketball victory.
Preston Ball scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Elks (5-1, 4-1 Lake Michigan Conference), while Gordie LaFontaine added 14 points and seven boards, Mason Travis scored 10 points and Zak Bolde hauled down 13 rebounds.
The last time the Elks beat the Gladiators was Feb. 17, 2015.
Wyatt Nausadis and Joey Donahue led the Gladiators with 11 points each.
The Elks travel Tuesday to Harbor Springs in LMC action, while TCSF (4-2, 4-1 LMC) visit Charlevoix on Tuesday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
McBain NMC 51
Gaylord St. Mary 45
Trevin Winkle scored all six of McBain Northern Michigan Christian's points in overtime in a 51-45 victory over Gaylord St. Mary.
McBain NMC (5-0, 3-0 Highland): Winkle 23 points, 11 rebounds; Nick Heuker 13 points, tied game late in regulation on a 3-pointer; Blake Dezeeuw 9 points, 10 rebounds, drew late charge to send game into OT.
Gaylord St. Mary (4-1, 3-0 Ski Valley): Gavin Bebble 13 points, 4 assists; Dom Keister 12 points, 10 rebounds; Conrad Korte 10 points, 12 rebounds; Brody Jeffers 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Tuesday to Johannesburg-Lewiston; the Comets visit Frankfort, Monday.
Boyne City 65
Harbor Springs 57
Boyne City (3-3, 3-2 Lake Michigan): Aidan Brehm 15 points, 15 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Jack Neer 15 points, 3 steals; Nic Santina 10 points; Gavin Hewitt 7 points; Scotty Haley 6 points; Aaron Bess 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Kalkaska.
Charlevoix 53
Grayling 49
Charlevoix (6-0, 6-0 Lake Michigan): Jacob Mueller 17 points, 19 rebounds; Evan Solomon 11 points; Ethan Putman 13 points, two big 3-pointers in 4th quarter; Caleb Stuck 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals.
Grayling (1-4, 1-4 Lake Michigan): Eliot Boik 18 points; Dylan Cragg 9 points; Nate Pershing 9 points; Caleb Caul 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host TC St. Francis, Tuesday; the Vikings host East Jordan, Tuesday.
Mesick 74
Walkerville 38
Mesick (4-1, 3-0 West Michigan D): Matthew Fuller 12 points, 4 steals; Carter Simmer 9 points; Logan Wienclaw 8 points, 6 rebounds; Caleb Linna 5 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Traverse City Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
TC Bulldogs 70
Burt Lake NMCA 63
TC Bulldogs (1-3): Levi Schultz 32 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Gabe Willis 13 points; Isaac Schut 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian.
Heston Academy 53
GT Academy 37
Grand Traverse Academy (0-3): Adrian Bembeneck 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Matt Kinney 5 points.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Marion.
Ellsworth 78
Boyne Falls 30
Ellsworth (5-1, 4-0 Northern Lakes): Jaeger Griswold 18 points, 11 rebounds, 7 steals; Kelan Pletcher 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks.
Boyne Falls (3-2, 3-2 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Wednesday to Alba; the Loggers host Wolverine, Monday.
Alanson 58
Alba 38
Alba (1-4, 0-4 Northern Lakes): Dylan Acevedo 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Tyler Quiroga 10 points, 10 rebounds; Brock Bootz 9 points, 11 rebounds; Chris Grody 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Wildcats travel Monday to Harbor Light.
Elk Rapids frosh 43
TC St. Francis frosh 41
Elk Rapids: Owen Spencer 12 points.
TC St. Francis (1-2): Chris Bobrowski 27 points; Ben Stallman 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Glads travel Tuesday to Charlevoix.