GAYLORD — Dylan Aldridge, JJ Marshall and Ty Slater bombed away as Petoskey beat Gaylord 83-43 to open their Division 1 district Tuesday.
Aldridge knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Marshall and Slater two each in the second on the way to a 41-25 halftime lead.
Aldridge finished the game with 18 points, Marshall 17 and Slater 16. Parker Shuman added 12 and Brady Ewing eight.
Luke Enders led Gaylord with 12 points, while Mitch Osborne-O'Rourke added eight, Ezra Gascho seven and Austin Vanderveer six.
The Northmen (13-2) play at Traverse City Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Division 1 at Geographic
TC West 71
Alpena 49
TC West (6-5): Jon O'Connor 21 points; Will Gaston 12 points; Carson Whipple 10 points.
Alpena (3-11): Cooper Bright 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Marquette Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Division 2 at Cadillac
Cadillac 55
Reed City 35
Cadillac (9-6): Evan Borr 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Cole Jenema 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jayden Montague 9 points, 4 assists; Connor McGowen 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Big Rapids at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Division 2 at Boyne City
Grayling 56
Kalkaska 46
Grayling (4-11): Eliot Boik 19 points; Nate Persing 10 points, 10 rebounds; Dylan Cragg 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Caleb Caul 6 points, 5 rebounds; Cameron Ketchum 4 assists.
Kalkaska (2-13): Thorston Booy 14 points; Blaine Barkovich 9 points; Glenn Morris 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings play Kingsley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Boyne City.
Division 3 at TCSF
Elk Rapids 80
GT Academy 26
Elk Rapids (14-3): Mason Travis 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Preston Ball 14 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Avery Kellogg 12 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-13): Adrian Bembenek 11 points; Nate Gonzalez 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks play Glen Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis.
Division 3 at St. Ignace
East Jordan 52
Harbor Springs 49
East Jordan (6-9): Preston Malpass 22 points; Mason Malpass 10 points (including big 3-pointer late in 4th quarter); Ethan Antaya 8 points.
Harbor Springs (4-13): Trae MacGregor 14 points; Grant Richardson 9 points; Clay Novak 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Thursday at Charlevoix (14-1) for a 6 p.m. district semifinal.
Division 3 at Houghton Lake
Lake City 53
Mesick 33
Lake City (5-5): Gavin Bisballe 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Hunter Bisballe 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Grayson Elmquist 5 points; Ellian Schichtel 5 points; Andrew VanderTuig 8 rebounds, 4 points.
Mesick (11-6): Logan Wienclaw 8 points; Matthew Fuller 6 points; Connor Simmer 5 points; Carter Simmer 5 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City faces Highland Conference rival Manton Thursday at 7 p.m., although the two didn't meet this season because of contact tracing.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Bellaire 47
Boyne Falls 33
Bellaire (2-12): Cole Robinson 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Brayden Dawson 9 points, 7 assists, 2 blocks; Liam Boyd 7 points, 7 assists.
Boyne Falls (7-6): Blake Brunmeier 11 points; Tyler Gellis 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Alba 43
Central Lake 39
Alba won its first boys basketball playoff game since 1955 with a 43-39 win over Central Lake.
Alba (4-10): Chris Grody 22 points, 4 rebounds; Brock Bootz 11 rebounds, 6 points.
Central Lake (0-13): Alex Harvey 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Wildcats play Ellsworth at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Bellaire.
Division 4 at Onekama
Buckley 61
Manistee Catholic 48
Buckley (7-12): Tyler Milarch 21 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points, 12 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 7 points; Bears led 22-5 after one quarter.
Manistee Catholic (7-9): Mateo Barnett 22 points; Blake Johnson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears face Frankfort at 7 p.m. Thursday in Onekama.