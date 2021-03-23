Petoskey2.jpg

TC West's Josh Hirschenberger (14) puts up a shot Tuesday against Petoskey.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

GAYLORD — Dylan Aldridge, JJ Marshall and Ty Slater bombed away as Petoskey beat Gaylord 83-43 to open their Division 1 district Tuesday.

Aldridge knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Marshall and Slater two each in the second on the way to a 41-25 halftime lead.

Aldridge finished the game with 18 points, Marshall 17 and Slater 16. Parker Shuman added 12 and Brady Ewing eight.

Luke Enders led Gaylord with 12 points, while Mitch Osborne-O'Rourke added eight, Ezra Gascho seven and Austin Vanderveer six.

The Northmen (13-2) play at Traverse City Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Division 1 at Geographic

TC West 71

Alpena 49

TC West (6-5): Jon O'Connor 21 points; Will Gaston 12 points; Carson Whipple 10 points.

Alpena (3-11): Cooper Bright 13 points.

UP NEXT: The Titans host Marquette Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Division 2 at Cadillac

Cadillac 55

Reed City 35

Cadillac (9-6): Evan Borr 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Cole Jenema 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jayden Montague 9 points, 4 assists; Connor McGowen 8 points.

UP NEXT: The Vikings host Big Rapids at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Division 2 at Boyne City

Grayling 56

Kalkaska 46

Grayling (4-11): Eliot Boik 19 points; Nate Persing 10 points, 10 rebounds; Dylan Cragg 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Caleb Caul 6 points, 5 rebounds; Cameron Ketchum 4 assists.

Kalkaska (2-13): Thorston Booy 14 points; Blaine Barkovich 9 points; Glenn Morris 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Vikings play Kingsley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Boyne City.

Division 3 at TCSF

Elk Rapids 80

GT Academy 26

Elk Rapids (14-3): Mason Travis 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Preston Ball 14 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Avery Kellogg 12 points.

Grand Traverse Academy (0-13): Adrian Bembenek 11 points; Nate Gonzalez 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Elks play Glen Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis.

Division 3 at St. Ignace

East Jordan 52

Harbor Springs 49

East Jordan (6-9): Preston Malpass 22 points; Mason Malpass 10 points (including big 3-pointer late in 4th quarter); Ethan Antaya 8 points.

Harbor Springs (4-13): Trae MacGregor 14 points; Grant Richardson 9 points; Clay Novak 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Thursday at Charlevoix (14-1) for a 6 p.m. district semifinal.

Division 3 at Houghton Lake

Lake City 53

Mesick 33

Lake City (5-5): Gavin Bisballe 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Hunter Bisballe 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Grayson Elmquist 5 points; Ellian Schichtel 5 points; Andrew VanderTuig 8 rebounds, 4 points.

Mesick (11-6): Logan Wienclaw 8 points; Matthew Fuller 6 points; Connor Simmer 5 points; Carter Simmer 5 points.

UP NEXT: Lake City faces Highland Conference rival Manton Thursday at 7 p.m., although the two didn't meet this season because of contact tracing.

Division 4 at Bellaire

Bellaire 47

Boyne Falls 33

Bellaire (2-12): Cole Robinson 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Brayden Dawson 9 points, 7 assists, 2 blocks; Liam Boyd 7 points, 7 assists.

Boyne Falls (7-6): Blake Brunmeier 11 points; Tyler Gellis 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Eagles play Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday.

Division 4 at Bellaire

Alba 43

Central Lake 39

Alba won its first boys basketball playoff game since 1955 with a 43-39 win over Central Lake.

Alba (4-10): Chris Grody 22 points, 4 rebounds; Brock Bootz 11 rebounds, 6 points.

Central Lake (0-13): Alex Harvey 18 points.

UP NEXT: The Wildcats play Ellsworth at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Bellaire. 

Division 4 at Onekama

Buckley 61

Manistee Catholic 48

Buckley (7-12): Tyler Milarch 21 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points, 12 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 7 points; Bears led 22-5 after one quarter.

Manistee Catholic (7-9): Mateo Barnett 22 points; Blake Johnson 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Bears face Frankfort at 7 p.m. Thursday in Onekama.

