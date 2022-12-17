TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central turned on the defense in the fourth quarter Friday.
The Trojans, clinging to a 48-45 lead after three stanzas, held Marquette to six fourth-quarter points en route to a 62-51 nonconference home victory.
"Our energy definitely improved in the second half," Ben Fischer said after his first victory at Central as head coach. "We started getting rebounds and playing team ball."
Anthony Ribel led Central (1-1) with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brayden Halliday added 13 points, and Landen Miller contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
The Trojans travel Saturday to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern. Marquette stays in Traverse City to play Traverse City West on Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
Bloomfield Hills 63
TC West 45
TC West (1-3): Quentin Gillespie 23 points; Isaac Kelsey 7 points; Lincoln Lockhart 7 points; Ben Carlson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Marquette at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Glen Lake 69
Leland 13
Glen Lake (2-1, 1-0 Northwest): Luke Hazelton 26 points, 7 rebounds; Neil Ihme 12 points, 8 rebounds; Cooper Bufalini 12 points; Henry Kropp 2 points.
Leland (1-2, 0-2 Northwest): Brady Keen 3 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Alpena at Ferris State University.
Benzie Central 54
Buckley 41
Benzie (2-1, 1-0 Northwest): Jaxon Childers 19 points; Miles Pritchett 17 points; Grayson Converse 9 points.
Buckley (2-2, 1-1 Northwest): Landon Kulawiak 16 points; Carter Williams 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies play Kent City at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Ferris State University. The Bears take on Ithaca at Reed City High School on Dec. 30.
Onekama 55
Suttons Bay 50
Onekama (3-1, 1-1 Northwest): Caden Bradford 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Luke Bradford 14 points, 11 rebounds; Nate Corey 8 points, 3 rebounds.
Suttons Bay (2-1, 1-1 Northwest): Mjiikwis Sanchez 15 points (all in 2nd half); Finn Mikowski 10 points; Sean Shananquet 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Brethren, Jan. 3; the Norsemen host Benzie Central, Jan. 6.
Frankfort 56
Kingsley 52
Frankfort (3-0, 2-0 Northwest): No stats reported.
Kingsley (0-4, 0-2 Northwest): Zack Middleton 14 points; Chase Bott 11 points; Connor Johnson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers head to Lake City on Wednesday. The Stags travel to Mason County Central, Tuesday.
Mancelona 62
Joburg 45
Mancelona (2-2, 2-0 Ski Valley): Aiden Dixon 21 points; Tavin Morgan 15 points; Jason Naumcheff 12 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-4, 0-2 Ski Valley): Thomas Fox 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Pine River, Monday; the Cardinals host Rudyard, Monday.
Inland Lakes 66
Bellaire 44
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Dawson Derrer 12 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-1, 0-1 Ski Valley) take on Ellsworth on Wednesday.
