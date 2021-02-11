ALPENA — Jon O'Connor scored five of Traverse City West's nine points in overtime to lead the Titans to a 65-57 road win Thursday.
O'Connor scored 17 as West rallied from a 36-28 halftime deficit for a Big North Conference boys basketball victory.
Carson Whipple's putback at the buzzer sent the game into overtime tied at 55. Brandon Whipple hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left to get the Titans within two.
Patrick O'Connor added 14 for West, which improves to 2-0 overall and in the BNC. The Titans (2-0, 2-0 BNC) host Cadillac on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 59
Gaylord 29
TC Central (1-0, 1-0 Big North): Carson Bourdo 13 points, 5 steals; George Goldkuhle 12 points; Josh Burnham 8 points, 7 rebounds.
Gaylord (0-2, 0-2 Big North): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Escanaba at 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the Blue Devils host Alpena, Tuesday.
Petoskey 44
Cadillac 43
Brady Ewing knocked down two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to give Petoskey a 44-43 win over Cadillac. The Northmen led by as much as 19.
Petoskey (2-0, 2-0 Big North): J.J. Marshall 15 points; Ben Wagar 8 points; Isaac Graham 8 points; Ewing 6 points.
Cadillac (0-1, 0-1 Big North): Cole Jenema 18 points, 7 rebounds; Jaden Montague 10 points; Evan Borr 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac visits TC West, Tuesday; Petoskey travels Saturday to Boyne City.
Glen Lake 31
Frankfort 30
Connor Ciolek hit a five-footer at the buzzer to give Glen Lake a 31-30 win over Frankfort.
Glen Lake (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Luke Hazelton 12 points; Ciolek 6 points; Jackson Ciolek 6 points.
Frankfort (1-1, 1-1 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Charlevoix at 12:30 p.m. Saturday; the Panthers host Mason County Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Leland 60
Suttons Bay 44
Leland (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Gavin Miller 19 points, 5 steals; JJ Popp 18 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists; Ben Kiessel 9 points.
Suttons Bay (1-1, 1-1 Northwest): Sean Wilson 11 points; Sam Vukasovich 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets, who played their first game on the school's new gym floor, travel Saturday to Mesick; the Norse host Traverse City Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Buckley 66
Onekama 50
Buckley (2-0, 1-0 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 27 points, 16 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 27 points, 10 rebounds; Shelby Cade 8 points.
Onekama (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): John Burtch 22 points, 4 assists; Collin Duzikowski 11 points, 8 rebounds; Payton Clouse 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Manton at 1 p.m. Saturday; the Portagers host Suttons Bay, Tuesday.
Benzie Central 44
Kingsley 42
Benzie Central (1-1, 1-1 Northwest): Nate Childers 18 points; Seth Wilkinson 18 points; Quinn Zickert 7 points.
Kingsley (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Friday to Lake Leelanau St. Mary, while Kingsley hosts McBain, Friday.
TC Christian 53
TC Bulldogs 41
Traverse City Christian (2-0): Brock Broderick 17 points; Reece Broderick 12 points; Elijah Mleko 10 points.
TC Bulldogs: Timmy Plamondon 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres travel Saturday to Suttons for a 2:30 p.m. matchup.
Forest Area 47
Joburg-Lewiston 40
Forest Area (1-1, 1-0 Ski Valley): Dominic Hart 16 points; Phoenix Mulholland 11 points; Mehki Marsh 10 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-1, 0-1 Ski Valley): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Warriors visit Mancelona, Tuesday; the Cardinals travel Friday to Bellaire.
TC West JV 39
Alpena JV 25
TC West JV: Ian Robertson 11 points; Quinten Gillespie 11 points.
TC Central frosh 57
Gaylord frosh 55
Traverse City Central beat Gaylord 57-55 in an overtime freshman game.
TC Central (1-0): Declan Feeney 15 points; Anderson Farmer 10 points; EJ Maitland 10 points.