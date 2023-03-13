LAKE CITY — As the week of March Madness begins for NCAA basketball, the madness of and the march through the postseason continues for Traverse City St. Francis after the Gladiators’ win in the regional semifinals Monday.
St. Francis (21-4) continued its stout defensive play against Sanford Meridian (17-8), holding the Mustangs to just 15 points in the first half en route to a 56-38 victory in the Division 3 tournament at Lake City High School. The Glads’ win snapped Sanford Meridian’s streak of 11 straight victories while extending their own streak of victories to three after an overtime loss to Cadillac to end the regular season.
“We came out aggressive defensively, and I’m proud of how the boys played with our good rotations,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “Offensively, we were patient, knocked down shots and made free throws.”
Wyatt Nausadis led with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. John Hagelstein tallied 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Drew Breimayer had seven points, four steals and three rebounds; and Joey Donahue had six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Gladiators advance to the regional championship game on Wednesday when they battle the McBain Ramblers (20-5) for a Division 3 title. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
St. Francis and McBain met not too long ago when the Glads grabbed a 61-49 victory on the Ramblers’ home court Feb. 28, but Finnegan said that doesn’t mean much now that they are in the playoffs.
“On one hand, I guess it’s nice to play against an opponent you’re somewhat familiar with; but at this time of the year, none of that really matters,” Finnegan said. “It’s simply one game and trying to win at all costs — and that’s the plan for right now.”
DIVISION 1
Trojans lose to Mt. Pleasant, end historic season
GAYLORD — After winning the Big North Conference championship and a Division 1 district title on their home court, the Traverse City Central Trojans saw their history-making season come to an end at Gaylord when they lost to Mount Pleasant by a 64-47 final in the regional semifinal Monday.
Anthony Ribel, who is the leader in the clubhouse for the 2023 Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor, led Central with 22 points, four rebounds and a pair of assist. JJ Dutmers chipped in with a baker’s dozen points.
“It was just great to see the growth in the boys this year,” Central head coach Ben Fischer said. “We got off to a little bit of a rocky start, but as they gained more experience and stayed committed to getting a little better every day, we definitely learned and grew and put ourselves in a position to win close games against tough opponents.”
The Trojans (15-11) have claimed at least a share of the Big North crown for five straight years after going 14 years without winning a conference title. Central won its last four BNC games against Cadillac, Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey to secure a tie with the Vikings for a share of the championship.
Their win Friday against Petoskey, a 71-64 final in overtime, gave the Trojans their first district championship in 17 years. That capped off a week that saw them come back from down seven points with a minute to go against Sault Area to win in the final seconds of the quarterfinal by a 58-57 score and then pull out a double-overtime victory against Marquette, 78-75, in the semifinal.
Fischer counted that run through districts as the most memorable of his first year at the helm of the Trojans’ varsity program.
“It all felt very storybook,” he said. “We learned how to win those close games, and it felt like we learned to grind the hard way and were better for it in the end. We did big things, made history and made a ton of awesome memories. All of that will be unforgettable for me and everyone else on the team.”
The loss ends the high school basketball careers for Dutmers, Miles Smith, Brayden Halliday, Landen Miller and Josef Meyer.
“The brotherhood they’ve formed was extremely important to our success, as was the senior leadership, which was spectacular,” Fischer said. “The way everyone banded together during good times and hard times was a lot of fun to watch. It was a special group that made history winning conference and district titles. The boys have a lot to be proud of.”
And the Trojans have a lot to look forward to in the 2023-24 campaign, especially with the return of record-setting junior Anthony Ribel for his senior season. Ribel, who set TC Central records for most points in a junior season and has already eclipsed 1,000 for his career, will be the centerpiece for the Trojans next season.
“Anthony is only going to get better,” Fischer said. “He has that type of attitude and work ethic where he’s never satisfied. He was game-planned for a ton this year by the other teams, but was still Mr. Consistent and scoring at least 20 points a game. It provided an opportunity for other guys to step up, and that’s what made this team special.”
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 61
Standish 42
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 24 points, 9 rebounds; Jaden Montague 12 points, 4 assists; Teegan Baker 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Gavin Goetz 2 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (21-4) advance to the regional championship game against Kingsford at Gaylord on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Kingsford 69
Boyne City 56
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 30 points, 8 rebounds, 60% 2-point FGs, 82% FTs; Mason Wilcox 11 points, 75% 2-point FGs, 100% FTs; Gavin Hewitt 10 points, 5 rebounds.
Boyne City head coach Randy Calcaterra: “A night that just wouldn’t let a three go in ended the Ramblers’ season far sooner than should have been for a good team, but that’s also how it goes sometimes this time of year. Teams get hot, and teams get cold. Unfortunately, tonight was cold behind the arc for Boyne City. Although a disappointing loss, this was a very good season for some really quality guys on this Boyne City squad. They have a lot to be proud of.”
UP NEXT: The Ramblers end their season at 20-5
DIVISION 3
McBain 53
Shelby 42
McBain: Ben Rodenbaugh 18 points; Evan Haverkamp 13 points; Claydon Ingleright 10 points; Kalvin McGillis 6 points; game tied 21-21 at halftime.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (20-5) advance to the regional championship game against Traverse City St. Francis at Lake City High School on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
