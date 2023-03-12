PREP BASKETBALL

Boys Regional Tournament Schedule

DIVISION 1 at SAGINAW HERITAGE

March, March 13

Traverse City Central (15-10) v. Mount Pleasant (17-7) at Gaylord, 5p

Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-8) v. Grand Blanc (22-2) at Flushing, 7p

Wednesday, March 15

Regional finals, 7p

DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD

March, March 13

Kingsford (20-3) v. Boyne City (20-4) at Sault Area, 7p

Cadillac (20-4) v. Standish-Sterling (22-0) at Clare, 7p

Wednesday, March 15

Regional finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY

March, March 13

Sanford Meridian (17-7) v. Traverse City St. Francis (20-4), 5:30p

Shelby (14-11) v. McBain (19-5), 7p

Wednesday, March 15

Regional finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at TRAVERSE CITY WEST

March, March 13

Gaylord St. Mary (20-4) v. Frankfort (15-8), 5:30p

Mesick (19-5) v. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (19-3), 7p

Wednesday, March 15

Regional finals, 7p

Girls State Finals Schedule

DIVISION 1

Tuesday, March 14

Salem (20-6) v. Riverview (23-3) at Lincoln Art and Recreation Center in Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.

Flint Carman-Ainsworth (23-0) v. West Bloomfield (24-2) at Bay City Central, 7 p.m.

Detroit Renaissance (22-1) v. Grosse Pointe North (23-2) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

Rockford (25-1) v. Holt (22-4) at Robert Quiring Gymnasium in Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center

Salem-Riverview winner v. Flint Carman-Ainsworth-West Bloomfield winner, noon

Detroit Renaissance-Grosse Pointe North winner v. Rockford-Holt winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, March 14

Houghton (21-5) v. Frankenmuth (23-2) at Gaylord, 5 p.m.

Warren Regina (10-12) v. Goodrich (23-3) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids West Catholic (25-0) v. Holland Christian at Hopkins (19-7), 7 p.m.

Lansing Catholic (21-5) v. Redford Westfield Prep (16-8) at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center

Houghton-Frankenmuth winner v. Warren Regina-Goodrich winner, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids West Catholic- Holland Christian winner v. Lansing Catholic-Redford Westfield Prep winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, March 14

Sandusky (23-3) v. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (20-6) at West Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Blissfield (25-1) v. Ovid Elsie (22-4) at Springport, 7 p.m.

Elk Rapids (21-3) v. Hemlock (23-3) at Gaylord, 7 p.m.

Hart (23-3) v. Buchanan (23-1) at Bangor, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center

Sandusky-Madison Heights Bishop Fley winner v. Blissfield-Ovid-Elsie winner, noon

Elk Rapids-Hemlock winner v. Hart-Buchanan winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, March 14

Baraga (21-5) v. Mackinaw City (25-1) at Munising, 6 p.m.

Fowler (19-7) v. Kingston (25-1) at Mt. Morris, 7 p.m.

Glen Lake (23-2) v. St. Charles (24-2) at Ogemaw Heights, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett (18-8) v. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-10) at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center

Baraga-Mackinaw City winner v. Fowler-Kingston winner, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Lake-St. Charles winner v. Kalamazoo Hackett-Adrian Lenawee Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

300 Dave Payne

256 Diz Dalzell

245 Lucky Mericle

245 Sawyer Robinson

244 Hal Green

244 Chad Fetterman

243 Kirk Parent

241 Fred Marsh

238 Rob Davis

237 Mark Clark

237 Fred Fasel

236 Alex Knowles

235 Mark Marek

234 George McClellan

234 Nate Majerczyk

233 Rod Keillor

233 Dustin Dotson

232 Quinn Maleski

231 Keith Blanke

228 Todd Hawkins

226 Phil Russell

226 Owen McDowell

225 Mark Grulke Jr.

225 Arik Zaleski

225 Dave Knight

224 Kyle Scriver

223 Norm Roskinski

223 Leo Dutton

223 Barry Kalnbach

222 Jack Jamieson

222 Todd McLean

221 Jesus Guerra

221 Mike Beaver

218 Ulysses Lennon

218 Will Jenkins

217 Gary Greenman

214 Chip Culbertson

214 Jim Hurst

214 Jared Musser

213 Pat Brooks

213 Butch Kinnee

213 Michael Williams

213 Justin Jewett

213 Jake Wiederhold

213 Dave Foisie

212 (2) Mark Grulke Jr.

212 Mark Martin

211 Bill Sullivan

211 Frank Sams

211 Chad Fetterman

211 Jim Simmons

211 Jerry Annis

211 Bob Blackmer

210 Kernie Moore

210 Tim Gallagher

210 Darrel Robinson

210 Al Rickert

210 Jerry Torresan

210 Jared Musser

210 Jerry Orr

Men’s High Series

728 (247-213-268) Brian Percy

726 (239-255-232) Aaron Phillips

706 (266-234) Cody Klingelsmith

705 (225-246-234) Jeremy Peplinski

702 (218-225-259) Kyle Rice

699 (258-248) Chip Fryer

699 (249-216-234) Jerry Kopchia

697 (220-253-224) Matt Kevwitch

691 (233-266) Kevin Krenn

687 (238-256) Shawn Antol

686 (266-215) Eric Bootz

686 (227-224-235) Jerry Orr

686 (222-264) Jay Langler

685 (237-265) Dave Payne

682 (221-215-246) Brandon Smith

681 (225-255) David D. Anderson

680 (244-216-220) Steve Flees

680 (226-232-222) Blake Cavanaugh

679 (224-246) Marc Blanke

677 (256-221) John Wisniewski

676 (211-210-255) Josh Sullivan

674 (265) David Knowles

674 (247-229) Alex Lecik

673 (235-236) Chuck Green

672 (247-236) Mike Gorney

671 (247-212-212) Marcus Oien

Bowling

670 (231-216-223) Bryan Frank

670 (210-235-225) John Sivek

669 (300) Dave Payne

666 (255-239) Topher Lautner

663 (256-225) Josh Matula

662 (258) Evan Miller

662 (234-225) Chris Sirois

661 (289) Jamie Bush

661 (223-236) Ray W. Horton

659 (235-256) Gary Brown

658 (226-246) Craig Petersen Jr.

657 (238-226) Christian Vreeland

657 (217-247) Troy Noble

656 (212-237) Tom Clark

655 (244-218) Chris Galla

653 (246-212) Al Heidt

651 (222-236) Brian Percy

650 (215-258) Jay Langler

647 (237-216) David L. Anderson

647 (222-245) Eric Porter

647 (216-268) Dru Klingelsmith

644 (214-217-213) Evan Miller

642 (238) Jon Parent

642 (236-226) Ken Kocevar

642 (224-227) Brian Simpson

641 (243) Jeremy Decker

641 (237) Mark Marek

641 (226-224) Jason Gray

640 (257) Aaron Noble

640 (247-225) Mitchell Mosley

640 (245) Bryan Decker

639 (212-244) Marcus Oien

638 (235-210) Rob Davis

637 (233) Jon Parent

636 (247) Blake Musser

634 (230-226) Jason Sawyer

633 (238) John Sivek

633 (225) Nick Kohler

633 (223-216) Wes Bishop

632 (230) Keith Blanke

632 (227-217) Rob Taylor

630 (247-210) Jeremy Decker

630 (235) Craig Capell

629 (219) Mark Blanke

629 (211-224) Jim Palmer

628 (237) Gene Kelly

627 (242) Steven Cadwell

627 (214-239) Louis Plamondon

626 (245) Kurt Kohler

626 (239) Shawn Antol

624 (248) Larry Podsaid

624 (236) Steve Cadwell

623 (235) Brad Wozniak

623 (217) Scot Lukas

622 (263) Steve Flees

622 (244-210) Doug Williams

621 (254) Brian Schmuker

620 (231) Rod Shamel

620 (223) Kevin Krenn

619 (267) Ben Orr

618 (256) Mitchell Mosley

618 (226-235) Brian Abernethy

616 (229-235) Mike Peuler

616 (220-227) Steve Cadwell

616 (213-214) Jeremy Decker

614 (244-212) John Metiva

613 (226-215) Mike Townsend

613 (215-214) Justin Fasel

613 (212) Bryan Frank

610 (224) Scott Hebert

610 (223) Brent Wheat

609 (236) Mark Martin

609 (235) Spencer Raetz

609 (225) Kyle Klingelsmith

609 (212) Topher Lautner

607 John Babrick

606 (215) Jon Tuck

606 (210-222) Mitchell Mosley

605 (238) Jeremy Peplinski

605 (224) Evan Miller

604 (216-224) Andy Radtke

604 Jared Musser

604 Bryan Frank

604 Justin Patterson

604 Max Korndorfer

603 (218) Chris Grocholski

602 (225) Travis Shutler

602 (211) Kyle Klingelsmith

601 (217-212) Jerry Orr

601 (211) Dave Knight

600 (237) Mike Peuler

600 (217-226) Mike Gorney

Women’s High Game

221 -Donna Kuhne

211 Darlene Anderson

207 Bryce Noble

204 Diane Smith

204 Brandi Demo

202 Sharon Sams

202 Trina McClellan

197 Susan Stone

196 Debra Parent

193 Malena Kain

193 Casey Lhamon

193 Karin Lerczak

192 Bobbi Jo Babik

191 Abi Dierking

190 Cathy Haywood

Women’s High Series

666 (224-216-226) Denise Vaughan

636 (190-214-232) Kim Sisk

634 (226-217-191) Stacy Percy

622 (208-212-202) Angie Daniel

616 (208-247) Michaela Meek

597 (193-226) Samantha Rettelle

593 (207-201) Ashley Conway

586 (203-217) Angie Daniel

582 (193-213) Kim Sisk

582 (191-212) Michaela Meek

576 (244) Ann Smith

575 (237) Samantha Rettelle

563 (195) Rhojo Crick

563 (191-214) Michaela Meek

550 (201) Ann Smith

550 (199) Becky Oien

549 (213) Sheila Mosley

549 (198-190) Bobbi Jo Babik

541 (199) Samantha Mosley

539 (201) Abi Dierking

531 (202) Sheila Mosley

BASEBALL

Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 9 1 .900

Kansas City 12 2 .857

Los Angeles 8 5 .615

Chicago 7 5 .583

New York 8 6 .571

Toronto 8 6 .571

Houston 5 4 .556

Detroit 8 7 .533

Minnesota 6 6 .500

Seattle 6 6 .500

Tampa Bay 6 6 .500

Baltimore 5 7 .417

Oakland 5 7 .417

Texas 6 9 .400

Cleveland 4 8 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Los Angeles 7 3 .700

St. Louis 8 4 .667

Chicago 9 5 .643

Philadelphia 7 6 .538

Cincinnati 8 7 .533

New York 6 6 .500

San Diego 7 8 .467

Colorado 6 7 .462

Atlanta 5 6 .455

Milwaukee 5 8 .385

Washington 4 7 .364

Arizona 5 9 .357

San Francisco 4 10 .286

Pittsburgh 3 9 .250

Miami 2 9 .182

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto (ss) 1

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 10, Pittsburgh 7

Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto (ss) 3, Atlanta (ss) 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6

Oakland 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 6, Cleveland 4

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Kansas City 1, San Diego 0

Oakland 12, Texas 11

Seattle 11, Cincinnati (ss) 3

Milwaukee 12, Cleveland 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 1

Miami 7, Washington 2

Baseball

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

Cincinnati (ss) 6, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Glance

GROUP A

W L Pct.

Taiwan 2 1 .667

Netherlands 2 1 .667

Panama 2 2 .500

Italy 1 2 .333

Cuba 1 2 .333

GROUP B

W L Pct.

Japan 3 0 1.000

Australia 2 0 1.000

Czech Republic 1 1 .500

South Korea 0 2 .000

China 0 3 .000

GROUP C

W L Pct.

Colombia 1 0 1.000

Britain 0 0 .000

Canada 0 0 .000

United States 0 0 .000

Mexico 0 1 .000

GROUP D

W L Pct.

Puerto Rico 1 0 1.000

Dominican Republic 0 0 .000

Israel 0 0 .000

Venezuela 0 0 .000

Nicaragua 0 1 .000

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

Panama 12, Taiwan 5

Thursday, Mar. 9

Australia 8, South Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3, 10 innings

Friday, Mar. 10

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Japan 13, South Korea 4

Taiwan 11, Italy 7

Saturday, Mar. 11

Australia 12, China 2, 7 innings

Panama 2, Italy 0

Japan 10, Czech Republic 2

Taiwan 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4, 10 innings

Sunday, Mar. 12

Dominican Republic at Venezuela, 0000 GMT

Britain at United States, 0200 GMT

Czech Republic at South Korea, 0300 GMT

Taiwan at Cuba, 0400 GMT

Japan at Australia, 1000 GMT

Netherlands at Italy, 1100 GMT

Nicaragua at Israel, 1600 GMT

Britain at Canada, 1900 GMT

Venezuela at Puerto Rico, 2300 GMT

Monday, Mar. 13

Mexico at United States, 0200 GMT

Australia at Czech Republic, 0300 GMT

South Korea at China, 1000 GMT

Dominican Republic at Nicaragua, 1600 GMT

Colombia at Britain, 1900 GMT

Israel at Puerto Rico, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Mar. 14

Canada at United States, 0200 GMT

Nicaragua at Venezuela, 1600 GMT

Canada at Colombia, 1900 GMT

Israel at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT

Wednesday, Mar. 15

Britain at Mexico, 0200 GMT

Pool B Runner-Up at Pool A Winner, 1000 GMT

Venezuela at Israel, 1600 GMT

Mexico at Canada, 1900 GMT

Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT

Thursday, Mar. 16

United States at Colombia, 0200 GMT

Pool A Runner-Up at Pool B Winner, 1000 GMT

Friday, Mar. 17

Pool C Runner-Up at Pool D Winner, 2300 GMT

Saturday, Mar. 18

Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C Winner, 2300 GMT

Sunday, Mar. 19

Semifinalist 1 at Semifinalist 3, 2300 GMT

Monday, Mar. 20

Semifinalist 2 at Semifinalist 4, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Mar. 21

Finalist 1 at Finalist 2, 2300 GMT

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 46 21 .687 —

Phila. 44 22 .667 1½

Brooklyn 38 29 .567 8

New York 39 30 .565 8

Toronto 32 36 .471 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 32 .529 —

Atlanta 34 33 .507 1½

Washington 31 36 .463 4½

Orlando 27 40 .403 8½

Charlotte 22 46 .324 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 18 .727 —

Cleveland 42 27 .609 7½

Chicago 30 36 .455 18

Indiana 30 37 .448 18½

Detroit 15 52 .224 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 39 26 .600 —

Dallas 34 33 .507 6

New Orleans 32 34 .485 7½

San Antonio 17 49 .258 22½

Houston 15 51 .227 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 46 21 .687 —

Minnesota 34 34 .500 12½

Utah 32 35 .478 14

Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 14½

Portland 31 36 .463 15

Pacific Division

NBA

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 39 26 .600 —

Phoenix 37 29 .561 2½

L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 5

Golden State 34 33 .507 6

L.A. Lakers 33 34 .493 7

Friday’s Games

Phila. 120, Portland 119

Atlanta 114, Washington 107

San Antonio 128, Denver 120

Miami 119, Cleveland 115

Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123, OT

L.A. Lakers 122, Toronto 112

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137

Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171

Tampa Bay 65 38 21 6 82 228 202

Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221

Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202

Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236

Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214

Montreal 65 26 33 6 58 179 233

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 63 43 12 8 94 217 158

New Jersey 64 42 16 6 90 229 176

N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183

Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208

N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182

Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199

Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217

Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175

Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171

Colorado 63 35 22 6 76 203 179

Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183

Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184

St. Louis 64 28 31 5 61 197 235

Arizona 65 23 32 10 56 181 230

Chicago 65 22 37 6 50 164 233

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 65 39 20 6 84 208 182

Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219

Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207

Edmonton 66 36 22 8 80 254 221

Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204

Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251

Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266

San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

PGA

THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

Saturday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $25 million

Yardage: 7,275; Par: 72

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 68-69-65—202

Min Woo Lee 68-70-66—204

Cameron Davis 69-70-67—206

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-70-69—207

Tommy Fleetwood 72-70-65—207

Aaron Rai 73-69-65—207

Chad Ramey 64-75-68—207

Tom Hoge 78-68-62—208

Sungjae Im 75-69-64—208

David Lingmerth 72-68-68—208

Denny McCarthy 68-72-69—209

Taylor Montgomery 70-73-66—209

Justin Rose 69-73-67—209

Patrick Cantlay 72-70-68—210

Jason Day 70-70-70—210

Rickie Fowler 72-70-68—210

Ben Griffin 67-71-72—210

Adam Hadwin 71-70-69—210

Viktor Hovland 69-71-70—210

Taylor Moore 70-75-65—210

Collin Morikawa 65-73-72—210

Jordan Spieth 69-75-66—210

Justin Suh 68-73-69—210

Adam Svensson 68-67-75—210

Dylan Wu 69-73-68—210

Byeong Hun An 71-70-70—211

Wyndham Clark 69-73-69—211

Tony Finau 73-72-66—211

Tyrrell Hatton 72-71-68—211

Garrick Higgo 70-73-68—211

Max Homa 72-72-67—211

Si Woo Kim 69-74-68—211

Hideki Matsuyama 74-70-67—211

Brandon Wu 73-69-69—211

Tyler Duncan 73-69-70—212

Ryan Fox 74-68-70—212

Russell Henley 72-74-66—212

Kramer Hickok 73-70-69—212

Francesco Molinari 73-71-68—212

Taylor Pendrith 67-73-72—212

Davis Thompson 70-73-69—212

Cameron Young 71-73-68—212

Will Gordon 73-67-73—213

Mark Hubbard 71-72-70—213

Nate Lashley 69-71-73—213

Gary Woodland 72-70-71—213

Sam Burns 68-74-72—214

Lucas Glover 69-74-71—214

Brian Harman 73-71-70—214

Shane Lowry 77-69-68—214

Keith Mitchell 72-74-68—214

Sam Ryder 73-72-69—214

Xander Schauffele 72-73-69—214

Austin Smotherman 73-72-69—214

Brendon Todd 71-69-74—214

Danny Willett 72-71-71—214

Eric Cole 73-73-69—215

Stephan Jaeger 74-72-69—215

Jerry Kelly 74-72-69—215

Maverick McNealy 74-71-70—215

Alex Smalley 71-75-69—215

Chesson Hadley 71-73-72—216

Joel Dahmen 73-71-73—217

Tom Kim 74-72-71—217

Ben Martin 71-74-72—217

Matthias Schwab 75-70-72—217

Scott Stallings 71-74-72—217

Justin Thomas 73-73-71—217

Kevin Kisner 72-73-73—218

Aaron Baddeley 73-72-74—219

Patton Kizzire 74-71-74—219

Will Zalatoris 74-71-74—219

Sepp Straka 74-72-74—220

Adam Scott 72-73-77—222

Sahith Theegala 70-75-78—223

