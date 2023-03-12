PREP BASKETBALL
Boys Regional Tournament Schedule
DIVISION 1 at SAGINAW HERITAGE
March, March 13
Traverse City Central (15-10) v. Mount Pleasant (17-7) at Gaylord, 5p
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-8) v. Grand Blanc (22-2) at Flushing, 7p
Wednesday, March 15
Regional finals, 7p
DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD
March, March 13
Kingsford (20-3) v. Boyne City (20-4) at Sault Area, 7p
Cadillac (20-4) v. Standish-Sterling (22-0) at Clare, 7p
Wednesday, March 15
Regional finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY
March, March 13
Sanford Meridian (17-7) v. Traverse City St. Francis (20-4), 5:30p
Shelby (14-11) v. McBain (19-5), 7p
Wednesday, March 15
Regional finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at TRAVERSE CITY WEST
March, March 13
Gaylord St. Mary (20-4) v. Frankfort (15-8), 5:30p
Mesick (19-5) v. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (19-3), 7p
Wednesday, March 15
Regional finals, 7p
Girls State Finals Schedule
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 14
Salem (20-6) v. Riverview (23-3) at Lincoln Art and Recreation Center in Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (23-0) v. West Bloomfield (24-2) at Bay City Central, 7 p.m.
Detroit Renaissance (22-1) v. Grosse Pointe North (23-2) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.
Rockford (25-1) v. Holt (22-4) at Robert Quiring Gymnasium in Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Salem-Riverview winner v. Flint Carman-Ainsworth-West Bloomfield winner, noon
Detroit Renaissance-Grosse Pointe North winner v. Rockford-Holt winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 14
Houghton (21-5) v. Frankenmuth (23-2) at Gaylord, 5 p.m.
Warren Regina (10-12) v. Goodrich (23-3) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic (25-0) v. Holland Christian at Hopkins (19-7), 7 p.m.
Lansing Catholic (21-5) v. Redford Westfield Prep (16-8) at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Houghton-Frankenmuth winner v. Warren Regina-Goodrich winner, 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic- Holland Christian winner v. Lansing Catholic-Redford Westfield Prep winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 14
Sandusky (23-3) v. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (20-6) at West Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Blissfield (25-1) v. Ovid Elsie (22-4) at Springport, 7 p.m.
Elk Rapids (21-3) v. Hemlock (23-3) at Gaylord, 7 p.m.
Hart (23-3) v. Buchanan (23-1) at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Sandusky-Madison Heights Bishop Fley winner v. Blissfield-Ovid-Elsie winner, noon
Elk Rapids-Hemlock winner v. Hart-Buchanan winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 14
Baraga (21-5) v. Mackinaw City (25-1) at Munising, 6 p.m.
Fowler (19-7) v. Kingston (25-1) at Mt. Morris, 7 p.m.
Glen Lake (23-2) v. St. Charles (24-2) at Ogemaw Heights, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett (18-8) v. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-10) at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Baraga-Mackinaw City winner v. Fowler-Kingston winner, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Lake-St. Charles winner v. Kalamazoo Hackett-Adrian Lenawee Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
300 Dave Payne
256 Diz Dalzell
245 Lucky Mericle
245 Sawyer Robinson
244 Hal Green
244 Chad Fetterman
243 Kirk Parent
241 Fred Marsh
238 Rob Davis
237 Mark Clark
237 Fred Fasel
236 Alex Knowles
235 Mark Marek
234 George McClellan
234 Nate Majerczyk
233 Rod Keillor
233 Dustin Dotson
232 Quinn Maleski
231 Keith Blanke
228 Todd Hawkins
226 Phil Russell
226 Owen McDowell
225 Mark Grulke Jr.
225 Arik Zaleski
225 Dave Knight
224 Kyle Scriver
223 Norm Roskinski
223 Leo Dutton
223 Barry Kalnbach
222 Jack Jamieson
222 Todd McLean
221 Jesus Guerra
221 Mike Beaver
218 Ulysses Lennon
218 Will Jenkins
217 Gary Greenman
214 Chip Culbertson
214 Jim Hurst
214 Jared Musser
213 Pat Brooks
213 Butch Kinnee
213 Michael Williams
213 Justin Jewett
213 Jake Wiederhold
213 Dave Foisie
212 (2) Mark Grulke Jr.
212 Mark Martin
211 Bill Sullivan
211 Frank Sams
211 Chad Fetterman
211 Jim Simmons
211 Jerry Annis
211 Bob Blackmer
210 Kernie Moore
210 Tim Gallagher
210 Darrel Robinson
210 Al Rickert
210 Jerry Torresan
210 Jared Musser
210 Jerry Orr
Men’s High Series
728 (247-213-268) Brian Percy
726 (239-255-232) Aaron Phillips
706 (266-234) Cody Klingelsmith
705 (225-246-234) Jeremy Peplinski
702 (218-225-259) Kyle Rice
699 (258-248) Chip Fryer
699 (249-216-234) Jerry Kopchia
697 (220-253-224) Matt Kevwitch
691 (233-266) Kevin Krenn
687 (238-256) Shawn Antol
686 (266-215) Eric Bootz
686 (227-224-235) Jerry Orr
686 (222-264) Jay Langler
685 (237-265) Dave Payne
682 (221-215-246) Brandon Smith
681 (225-255) David D. Anderson
680 (244-216-220) Steve Flees
680 (226-232-222) Blake Cavanaugh
679 (224-246) Marc Blanke
677 (256-221) John Wisniewski
676 (211-210-255) Josh Sullivan
674 (265) David Knowles
674 (247-229) Alex Lecik
673 (235-236) Chuck Green
672 (247-236) Mike Gorney
671 (247-212-212) Marcus Oien
Bowling
670 (231-216-223) Bryan Frank
670 (210-235-225) John Sivek
669 (300) Dave Payne
666 (255-239) Topher Lautner
663 (256-225) Josh Matula
662 (258) Evan Miller
662 (234-225) Chris Sirois
661 (289) Jamie Bush
661 (223-236) Ray W. Horton
659 (235-256) Gary Brown
658 (226-246) Craig Petersen Jr.
657 (238-226) Christian Vreeland
657 (217-247) Troy Noble
656 (212-237) Tom Clark
655 (244-218) Chris Galla
653 (246-212) Al Heidt
651 (222-236) Brian Percy
650 (215-258) Jay Langler
647 (237-216) David L. Anderson
647 (222-245) Eric Porter
647 (216-268) Dru Klingelsmith
644 (214-217-213) Evan Miller
642 (238) Jon Parent
642 (236-226) Ken Kocevar
642 (224-227) Brian Simpson
641 (243) Jeremy Decker
641 (237) Mark Marek
641 (226-224) Jason Gray
640 (257) Aaron Noble
640 (247-225) Mitchell Mosley
640 (245) Bryan Decker
639 (212-244) Marcus Oien
638 (235-210) Rob Davis
637 (233) Jon Parent
636 (247) Blake Musser
634 (230-226) Jason Sawyer
633 (238) John Sivek
633 (225) Nick Kohler
633 (223-216) Wes Bishop
632 (230) Keith Blanke
632 (227-217) Rob Taylor
630 (247-210) Jeremy Decker
630 (235) Craig Capell
629 (219) Mark Blanke
629 (211-224) Jim Palmer
628 (237) Gene Kelly
627 (242) Steven Cadwell
627 (214-239) Louis Plamondon
626 (245) Kurt Kohler
626 (239) Shawn Antol
624 (248) Larry Podsaid
624 (236) Steve Cadwell
623 (235) Brad Wozniak
623 (217) Scot Lukas
622 (263) Steve Flees
622 (244-210) Doug Williams
621 (254) Brian Schmuker
620 (231) Rod Shamel
620 (223) Kevin Krenn
619 (267) Ben Orr
618 (256) Mitchell Mosley
618 (226-235) Brian Abernethy
616 (229-235) Mike Peuler
616 (220-227) Steve Cadwell
616 (213-214) Jeremy Decker
614 (244-212) John Metiva
613 (226-215) Mike Townsend
613 (215-214) Justin Fasel
613 (212) Bryan Frank
610 (224) Scott Hebert
610 (223) Brent Wheat
609 (236) Mark Martin
609 (235) Spencer Raetz
609 (225) Kyle Klingelsmith
609 (212) Topher Lautner
607 John Babrick
606 (215) Jon Tuck
606 (210-222) Mitchell Mosley
605 (238) Jeremy Peplinski
605 (224) Evan Miller
604 (216-224) Andy Radtke
604 Jared Musser
604 Bryan Frank
604 Justin Patterson
604 Max Korndorfer
603 (218) Chris Grocholski
602 (225) Travis Shutler
602 (211) Kyle Klingelsmith
601 (217-212) Jerry Orr
601 (211) Dave Knight
600 (237) Mike Peuler
600 (217-226) Mike Gorney
Women’s High Game
221 -Donna Kuhne
211 Darlene Anderson
207 Bryce Noble
204 Diane Smith
204 Brandi Demo
202 Sharon Sams
202 Trina McClellan
197 Susan Stone
196 Debra Parent
193 Malena Kain
193 Casey Lhamon
193 Karin Lerczak
192 Bobbi Jo Babik
191 Abi Dierking
190 Cathy Haywood
Women’s High Series
666 (224-216-226) Denise Vaughan
636 (190-214-232) Kim Sisk
634 (226-217-191) Stacy Percy
622 (208-212-202) Angie Daniel
616 (208-247) Michaela Meek
597 (193-226) Samantha Rettelle
593 (207-201) Ashley Conway
586 (203-217) Angie Daniel
582 (193-213) Kim Sisk
582 (191-212) Michaela Meek
576 (244) Ann Smith
575 (237) Samantha Rettelle
563 (195) Rhojo Crick
563 (191-214) Michaela Meek
550 (201) Ann Smith
550 (199) Becky Oien
549 (213) Sheila Mosley
549 (198-190) Bobbi Jo Babik
541 (199) Samantha Mosley
539 (201) Abi Dierking
531 (202) Sheila Mosley
BASEBALL
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 9 1 .900
Kansas City 12 2 .857
Los Angeles 8 5 .615
Chicago 7 5 .583
New York 8 6 .571
Toronto 8 6 .571
Houston 5 4 .556
Detroit 8 7 .533
Minnesota 6 6 .500
Seattle 6 6 .500
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500
Baltimore 5 7 .417
Oakland 5 7 .417
Texas 6 9 .400
Cleveland 4 8 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Los Angeles 7 3 .700
St. Louis 8 4 .667
Chicago 9 5 .643
Philadelphia 7 6 .538
Cincinnati 8 7 .533
New York 6 6 .500
San Diego 7 8 .467
Colorado 6 7 .462
Atlanta 5 6 .455
Milwaukee 5 8 .385
Washington 4 7 .364
Arizona 5 9 .357
San Francisco 4 10 .286
Pittsburgh 3 9 .250
Miami 2 9 .182
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto (ss) 1
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Detroit 10, Pittsburgh 7
Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto (ss) 3, Atlanta (ss) 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6
Oakland 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 6, Cleveland 4
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Kansas City 1, San Diego 0
Oakland 12, Texas 11
Seattle 11, Cincinnati (ss) 3
Milwaukee 12, Cleveland 3
Colorado 8, San Francisco 1
Miami 7, Washington 2
Baseball
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 5
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 5
Cincinnati (ss) 6, Arizona 5
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
World Baseball Classic Glance
GROUP A
W L Pct.
Taiwan 2 1 .667
Netherlands 2 1 .667
Panama 2 2 .500
Italy 1 2 .333
Cuba 1 2 .333
GROUP B
W L Pct.
Japan 3 0 1.000
Australia 2 0 1.000
Czech Republic 1 1 .500
South Korea 0 2 .000
China 0 3 .000
GROUP C
W L Pct.
Colombia 1 0 1.000
Britain 0 0 .000
Canada 0 0 .000
United States 0 0 .000
Mexico 0 1 .000
GROUP D
W L Pct.
Puerto Rico 1 0 1.000
Dominican Republic 0 0 .000
Israel 0 0 .000
Venezuela 0 0 .000
Nicaragua 0 1 .000
Wednesday, Mar. 8
Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
Panama 12, Taiwan 5
Thursday, Mar. 9
Australia 8, South Korea 7
Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Japan 8, China 1
Italy 6, Cuba 3, 10 innings
Friday, Mar. 10
Czech Republic 8, China 5
Cuba 13, Panama 4
Japan 13, South Korea 4
Taiwan 11, Italy 7
Saturday, Mar. 11
Australia 12, China 2, 7 innings
Panama 2, Italy 0
Japan 10, Czech Republic 2
Taiwan 9, Netherlands 5
Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
Colombia 5, Mexico 4, 10 innings
Sunday, Mar. 12
Dominican Republic at Venezuela, 0000 GMT
Britain at United States, 0200 GMT
Czech Republic at South Korea, 0300 GMT
Taiwan at Cuba, 0400 GMT
Japan at Australia, 1000 GMT
Netherlands at Italy, 1100 GMT
Nicaragua at Israel, 1600 GMT
Britain at Canada, 1900 GMT
Venezuela at Puerto Rico, 2300 GMT
Monday, Mar. 13
Mexico at United States, 0200 GMT
Australia at Czech Republic, 0300 GMT
South Korea at China, 1000 GMT
Dominican Republic at Nicaragua, 1600 GMT
Colombia at Britain, 1900 GMT
Israel at Puerto Rico, 2300 GMT
Tuesday, Mar. 14
Canada at United States, 0200 GMT
Nicaragua at Venezuela, 1600 GMT
Canada at Colombia, 1900 GMT
Israel at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 15
Britain at Mexico, 0200 GMT
Pool B Runner-Up at Pool A Winner, 1000 GMT
Venezuela at Israel, 1600 GMT
Mexico at Canada, 1900 GMT
Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT
Thursday, Mar. 16
United States at Colombia, 0200 GMT
Pool A Runner-Up at Pool B Winner, 1000 GMT
Friday, Mar. 17
Pool C Runner-Up at Pool D Winner, 2300 GMT
Saturday, Mar. 18
Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C Winner, 2300 GMT
Sunday, Mar. 19
Semifinalist 1 at Semifinalist 3, 2300 GMT
Monday, Mar. 20
Semifinalist 2 at Semifinalist 4, 2300 GMT
Tuesday, Mar. 21
Finalist 1 at Finalist 2, 2300 GMT
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 46 21 .687 —
Phila. 44 22 .667 1½
Brooklyn 38 29 .567 8
New York 39 30 .565 8
Toronto 32 36 .471 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 32 .529 —
Atlanta 34 33 .507 1½
Washington 31 36 .463 4½
Orlando 27 40 .403 8½
Charlotte 22 46 .324 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 18 .727 —
Cleveland 42 27 .609 7½
Chicago 30 36 .455 18
Indiana 30 37 .448 18½
Detroit 15 52 .224 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 39 26 .600 —
Dallas 34 33 .507 6
New Orleans 32 34 .485 7½
San Antonio 17 49 .258 22½
Houston 15 51 .227 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 46 21 .687 —
Minnesota 34 34 .500 12½
Utah 32 35 .478 14
Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 14½
Portland 31 36 .463 15
Pacific Division
NBA
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 39 26 .600 —
Phoenix 37 29 .561 2½
L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 5
Golden State 34 33 .507 6
L.A. Lakers 33 34 .493 7
Friday’s Games
Phila. 120, Portland 119
Atlanta 114, Washington 107
San Antonio 128, Denver 120
Miami 119, Cleveland 115
Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123, OT
L.A. Lakers 122, Toronto 112
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137
Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171
Tampa Bay 65 38 21 6 82 228 202
Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221
Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202
Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236
Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214
Montreal 65 26 33 6 58 179 233
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 63 43 12 8 94 217 158
New Jersey 64 42 16 6 90 229 176
N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183
Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208
N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182
Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199
Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217
Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175
Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171
Colorado 63 35 22 6 76 203 179
Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183
Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184
St. Louis 64 28 31 5 61 197 235
Arizona 65 23 32 10 56 181 230
Chicago 65 22 37 6 50 164 233
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 65 39 20 6 84 208 182
Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219
Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207
Edmonton 66 36 22 8 80 254 221
Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204
Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251
Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266
San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday’s Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
PGA
THE PLAYERS Championship Scores
Saturday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $25 million
Yardage: 7,275; Par: 72
Third Round
Scottie Scheffler 68-69-65—202
Min Woo Lee 68-70-66—204
Cameron Davis 69-70-67—206
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-70-69—207
Tommy Fleetwood 72-70-65—207
Aaron Rai 73-69-65—207
Chad Ramey 64-75-68—207
Tom Hoge 78-68-62—208
Sungjae Im 75-69-64—208
David Lingmerth 72-68-68—208
Denny McCarthy 68-72-69—209
Taylor Montgomery 70-73-66—209
Justin Rose 69-73-67—209
Patrick Cantlay 72-70-68—210
Jason Day 70-70-70—210
Rickie Fowler 72-70-68—210
Ben Griffin 67-71-72—210
Adam Hadwin 71-70-69—210
Viktor Hovland 69-71-70—210
Taylor Moore 70-75-65—210
Collin Morikawa 65-73-72—210
Jordan Spieth 69-75-66—210
Justin Suh 68-73-69—210
Adam Svensson 68-67-75—210
Dylan Wu 69-73-68—210
Byeong Hun An 71-70-70—211
Wyndham Clark 69-73-69—211
Tony Finau 73-72-66—211
Tyrrell Hatton 72-71-68—211
Garrick Higgo 70-73-68—211
Max Homa 72-72-67—211
Si Woo Kim 69-74-68—211
Hideki Matsuyama 74-70-67—211
Brandon Wu 73-69-69—211
Tyler Duncan 73-69-70—212
Ryan Fox 74-68-70—212
Russell Henley 72-74-66—212
Kramer Hickok 73-70-69—212
Francesco Molinari 73-71-68—212
Taylor Pendrith 67-73-72—212
Davis Thompson 70-73-69—212
Cameron Young 71-73-68—212
Will Gordon 73-67-73—213
Mark Hubbard 71-72-70—213
Nate Lashley 69-71-73—213
Gary Woodland 72-70-71—213
Sam Burns 68-74-72—214
Lucas Glover 69-74-71—214
Brian Harman 73-71-70—214
Shane Lowry 77-69-68—214
Keith Mitchell 72-74-68—214
Sam Ryder 73-72-69—214
Xander Schauffele 72-73-69—214
Austin Smotherman 73-72-69—214
Brendon Todd 71-69-74—214
Danny Willett 72-71-71—214
Eric Cole 73-73-69—215
Stephan Jaeger 74-72-69—215
Jerry Kelly 74-72-69—215
Maverick McNealy 74-71-70—215
Alex Smalley 71-75-69—215
Chesson Hadley 71-73-72—216
Joel Dahmen 73-71-73—217
Tom Kim 74-72-71—217
Ben Martin 71-74-72—217
Matthias Schwab 75-70-72—217
Scott Stallings 71-74-72—217
Justin Thomas 73-73-71—217
Kevin Kisner 72-73-73—218
Aaron Baddeley 73-72-74—219
Patton Kizzire 74-71-74—219
Will Zalatoris 74-71-74—219
Sepp Straka 74-72-74—220
Adam Scott 72-73-77—222
Sahith Theegala 70-75-78—223
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.