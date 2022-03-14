TRAVERSE CITY — The Huskies keep putting one paw in front of the other as they march through March.
Coming off a stirring district championship win against Traverse City St. Francis, Benzie Central took another step toward postseason greatness and defeated Harbor Springs 64-53 at Traverse City West Senior High School on Monday to advance to the regional title game.
Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said his team didn’t play its best, but he attributed some of that to a relatively quick turnaround from Friday’s clash with the Gladiators that took everything his players had in them.
“We had a huge emotional win Friday night against St. Francis, and I think we did feel that emotional hangover (Monday),” Crocker said. “I didn’t think we were going to, based on talking to the guys, but it certainly looked like we did.”
Benzie (20-3) led by just one, 15-14, after the first quarter but built that lead to 11, 35-24, at the break. The Huskies were up on the Rams (10-12) by 25 points halfway through the third quarter and took a 55-32 lead into the final frame.
Crocker played all 11 of his varsity players for the first time in quite a while to give them in-game, live-action experience. The head coach said he might have left some of his other players go too long on the floor and could have called timeouts to “bail them out” at times.
“I felt it was a calculated risk to try and rest some guys and take any positives we can out of having to find a way to get it done,” Crocker said.
Crocker said his team’s performance, while not ideal, will help them in the regional championship game against Menominee on Wednesday.
“The fact that we had to grind and work and pull this out and do it ugly and sloppy at times, I do think it benefits us,” he said. “It’s kind of that wake-up call, that reality check. You can’t just coast, especially in playoff basketball. This is win or go home.”
Quinn Zickert, just days after playing through the flu and scoring 19 points in the district championship game, dropped a game-high 24 points in the win. Nate Childers scored 16 points, while both Chaz Grundy and Michael Wooten had eight apiece.
Benzie is back on the right track after dropping back-to-back games to end the season, losing to Division 1’s Traverse City West and Division 2’s Cadillac — which also advanced to a regional championship game with a victory against a 21-1 Standish Sterling team. Those losses came after winning the Northwest Conference in an emotional and high-intensity game against Glen Lake.
“Those games were huge for us. Just to make us work and see that we have to play at a certain level to compete with teams that are bigger than us — and that there are teams out there capable of beating us on any given night,” Crocker said.
The Huskies will go toe to toe with Menominee, which beat Ishpeming Westwood 74-57, for a regional crown at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie High School.
“It looks like it’s going to be a good matchup. They look real guard-heavy like we do and don’t have a mountain of a kid to dump it down to,” Crocker said. “It’s going to be an up-and-down-the-court kind of night.”
Benzie averages 68 points per game while Menominee is right around 60 per contest.
“It could turn into a track meet,” Crocker said. “If we take care of the ball, I really do like our chances playing that style.”
DIVISION 1
Petoskey 62
Midland 54
Petoskey: Brady Ewing 22 points, Dylan Aldrige 16 points; Jace Copeland 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (17-7) square off against Grand Blanc with a regional championship on the line Wednesday at Midland Dow High School. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 62
Standish Sterling 48
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (18-5) play Escanaba in the regional title game at Petoskey High School at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
DIVISION 3
Vikings rush past Tawas, will play for regional title
GRAYLING — Only one team stands between Grayling and something the Vikings haven’t done this century.
After rolling through Tawas, 62-34, in the regional semifinal Monday, Grayling will make its first appearance in a regional championship game since 2013. The Vikings hope to avoid the fate of the 2013 squad and all of the other Grayling teams that have previously fallen short of a regional crown in the 21st century.
The recent run the Vikings have been on is starting to gain some attention. Playing on their home court Monday certainly helped that.
“Being in front of our home crowd was fantastic,” Vikings’ head coach LJ Mead said. “Our student section was probably the biggest it’s been all year. ... It was a packed house here. A lot of excitement.”
Dylan Cragg led a balanced Grayling attack with 15 points followed by Matt Pittman with 14, Ethan Kucharek with nine, Nate Persing with seven, and Sparty Skillern and Tristan Demlow with five each.
“We were able to really mix things up against them and keep them out of sorts,” Mead said of Tawas. “We had good defensive pressure throughout the game, and I felt like our kids played under control and comfortable. Both of those are big steps for us.”
The Vikings will meet Sandford Meridian, which defeated McBain 49-43 in the other regional semi.
Mead said Monday night was still too early to get an accurate read on Sandford, adding that he planned to watch film on the Mustangs.
“They’ve got size, athleticism, speed,” he said. “They’re going to pressure and get into us, so I anticipate it could be an up-and-down-the-floor type of game. That would be really fun.”
Mead is also anticipating an even larger crowd Wednesday.
“As it should be,” he said. “These kids have grinded. It’s a group of seven seniors who’ve never had a winning season before. They all have a lot of potential, and they’re coming together and playing well at the right time.”
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
