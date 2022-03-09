TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony Ribel had himself a night. And the Traverse City Central sophomore picked a good time to have it.
Ribel dropped in a game-high 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Trojans topped Big North Conference foe Alpena 64-41 in a Division 1 district tournament semifinal Wednesday at Traverse City Central High School. Ribel also had four assists and three steals in a win that sends the Trojans to the district championship game Friday.
“He’s been two or three shots away from having 20 games like that this year,” Central head coach Stephen Draper said of Ribel. “He’s averaging 18 points a game, and he’s been consistent. This is is his first game with more than 25 points. For a sophomore to have that consistency is incredible.”
The Trojans trailed 19-15 after the first quarter, but the defense locked in and held the Wildcats to just 13 points over the second and third quarters to build a comfortable 15-point lead, 47-32, heading into the final frame.
“We had to figure out our identity, and our guys have committed to an identity of guarding and rebounding. That’s the biggest reason for our success,” Draper said. “That defense was the difference-maker.”
Also contributing for the Trojans were Carson Bourdo (eight points, five steals), Miles Smith (seven points), Ben Van Nes (seven points) and Kadyn Warner (six points, five rebounds).
Central (13-8) has now won six of their last seven games, the only blemish a 51-48 overtime loss to Saginaw Heritage. The Trojans will see another familiar Big North opponent Friday when they take on Petoskey, which defeated Marquette 67-54 in the other district semi Wednesday.
“We got a little later start than most teams because of the run the football team had,” Draper said, alluding to the Trojans’ appearance in the state championship football game in late November. “We are where most teams are at the beginning of February.”
The Trojans and Northmen split the season series 1-1, but Central will certainly be on the hunt for some revenge after Petoskey ended their season last year in the first round of districts, a 53-52 overtime loss.
“They’re a great team. They have some matchup problems with us with their two big posts,” Draper said. “Coach (Matt) Tamm does a really good job with them.”
BOYS DISTRICTS
Lake Leelanau SM 84
TC Christian 69
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 28 points, 9 assists; August Schaub 22 points; Shawn Bramer 18 points, 10 rebounds; Jerry Schaub 8 points; Luke Bramer 6 points, 5 rebounds.
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 39 points; Nathan Hresko 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (17-4) advance to the district championship game against Buckley on Friday. The Sabres end their season at 16-6.
Buckley 80
Leland 29
Buckley: Kyle Kaczanowski 31 points, 19 rebounds; Landon Kulawiak 16 points; Ty Breithaupt 14 points, 7 rebounds.
Leland: Ben Kiessel 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (16-5) will play Lake Leelanau St. Mary for a district championship Friday. The Comets end their season 1-19.
Petoskey 67
Marquette 54
Petoskey: Brady Ewing 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (15-7) will play Traverse City Central with a district title on the line Friday at home.
Boyne City 61
Kalkaska 37
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Alex Calcaterra 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks; Jack Neer 10 points, 4 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (14-7) move on to play Sault Ste. Marie in the district championship game Friday. The Blazers end their season 4-17.
Cadillac 74
Manistee 31
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Eli Main 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (16-5) square off against Ludington in the district championship game Friday. The Chips end their season 1-20.
East Jordan 55
Charlevoix 52
East Jordan: JJ Weber 16 points, 8 rebounds; Preston Malpass 14 points, 11 rebounds; Ethan Antaya 12 points; Mason Malpass 4 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (13-8) play in the district championship game against Harbor Springs on Friday. The Rayders end their season 12-10.
Mesick 63
Manton 46
Mesick: Game was tied 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter. Ashtyn Simerson 16 points (10 in the 4th), 5 assists; Logan Wienclaw 15 points, 10 rebounds; Connor Simmer 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists.
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 16 points; Nolan Moffit 10 points; Luke Puffer 8 points; Lucas McKernan 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (21-0) move on to the district championship game Friday against. The Rangers end their season 14-8.
Grayling 44
Houghton Lake 30
Grayling: Matt Pittman 13 points; Dylan Cragg 7 points; Ethan Kucharek 5 points; Cam Ketchum 5 points; Caleb Caul 4 points; Nate Persing 4 points; Sparty Skillern 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings
Gaylord SM 44
Bellaire 32
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 23 points.
Bellaire: Kaden Battershell 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (10-12) take on Ellsworth in the district championship game Friday. The Eagles end their season 10-11.
Ellsworth 77
Central Lake 42
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals; Kelan Pletcher 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists; Jacob Jenuwin 11 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (18-3) go head to head with Gaylord St. Mary in the district title game Friday. The Trojans end their season 4-16.
Brethren 51
Onekama 48
Onekama: Luke Bradford 16 points, 5 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 11 points, 3 steals; Mason Sinke 10 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (11-9) play for a district championship Friday against Frankfort. The Portagers end their season 4-17.
Frankfort 42
Manistee CC 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (10-11) take on Brethren in the district championship game Friday. The Sabers end their season 6-15.
McBain NMC 70
Pentwater 29
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 23 points, 7 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 15 points; Ethan Bennett 9 points; Nathan Eisenga 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (21-0) square off against Baldwin in the district championship game Friday.
