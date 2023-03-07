SAULT AREA — Anthony Ribel played hero for the Traverse City Central Trojans in Monday's 58-57 win over Sault Area in the Division 1 district quarterfinals.
"We're on cloud nine right now," Trojans' head coach Ben Fischer said after the win.
TC Central (13-10) was in a battle the whole game; but when free throws mattered the most, the Blue Devils went 0-for-4 in from the charity stripe to help the Trojans climb back in.
The Trojans had a six-point deficit in the fourth with 30 seconds remaining, but JJ Dutmers hit some crucial free throws to bring the Trojans within a point.
Jack Hogan forced a steal and got an assist after Ribel scored the go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining. But the Trojans' defense secured the win in the end.
"Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for the team heading into Wednesday," Fischer said.
Ribel finished with a team-high 24 points, two assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Miles Smith collected 13 points and six rebounds. Dutmers finished 13 points.
TC Central is back in the Soo against Marquette for the district semifinals.
DISTRICT BOYS HOOPS
Benzie Central 74
Lake City 61
Benzie Central: Miles Pritchett 31 points; Jaxson Childers 13 points; Carson Case 13 points; Rowan Zickert 11 points.
Lake City: Marcus Booms 16 points, Brody Gothard 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (12-11) move on to the district semifinals against on Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday at Lake City.
Petoskey 68
Alpena 51
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Shane Izzard 14 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists; Jackson Jonker 12 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (17-6) advance to the district semifinals against Traverse City West on Wednesday.
Central Lake 61
Boyne Falls 44
Central Lake: Drayten Evans 25 points; Garrison Barrett 16 points.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 18 points; JT Greenier 13 points; Keaton Matelski 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-13) advance to the district semifinals game against Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday. The Loggers end their season at 0-16.
Harbor Springs 82
Mancelona 47
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 27 points; Jack Clancy 18 points; Rider Bartel 16 points.
Mancelona: Tavin Morgan 10 points; Rudy Randazzo 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (13-10) advance to the district semifinals against St. Ignace on Wednesday. Mancelona ends its season at 7-16.
East Jordan 63
Charlevoix 49
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 16 points; Max Beal 9 points.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 21 points; Troy Nickel 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (5-18) move on to the district semifinals against Elk Rapids on Wednesday. The Rayders end their season at 5-18.
Manton 52
Pine River 35
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 21 points; Nolan Moffit 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (9-14) advance to the district semifinals against Glen Lake on Wednesday.
Kalkaska 53
Kingsley 46
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Tim Anderson 9 points, 5 rebounds; Landen Hart 9 points, 6 rebounds; Thorston Booy 7 points.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (6-16) take on Boyne City in the district semifinals Wednesday. The Stags end their season at 5-17.
Shelby 53
Manistee 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee ends its season 5-18.
Brethren 65
Manistee CC 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (13-9) face off against Frankfort in the district semifinals on Wednesday. The Sabers end their season at 8-14.
Marion 66
Forest Area 35
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 11 points; Lucas Blankenship 11 points; Tyler Singer 11 points; Hunter Boggs 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Forest Area ends its season at 0-19.
