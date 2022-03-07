PETOSKEY — Traverse City West had already beaten Petoskey twice in 2022, and the Titans looked prime to make it three times before the Northmen stormed back.
Petoskey (14-7) overcame a 17-point first-half deficit and a 12-point deficit at the half to overtake the West (11-10) and grab a first-round win in the Division 1 district tournament, 53-46, Monday.
The Titans led 18-7 after the first quarter and 32-20 at the break. Petoskey held West to just five points in the third quarter and cut the Titan lead to one at 37-36.
Jace Copeland led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Northmen advance to the district semifinals where they will square off against Marquette on Wednesday. Marquette has ended Petoskey’s last two seasons.
Should the Northmen get past Marquette, they’ll see either Alpena or Traverse City Central in the championship game. Petoskey last won a district title 10 years ago.
For the Titans, the loss ends their season. West last won a district in 2018, which was the Titans’ fifth consecutive championship at that time. Josh Hirschenberger led with 17 points Monday. Will Gaston had 11, and sophomore Ben Habers chipped in with nine.
“That was a tough one,” West head coach Doug Baumann said. “Just got away from us in the second half. A heartbreaker for the kids.”
Baumann said his squad missed opportunities and gave up too many second-chance points to Petoskey in the final two quarters.
“It’s hard to find words in a moment like that for a great group of kids like they are,” Baumann said. “They fought to the very end. That was their M.O all year. They never quit. They never gave up.”
The Titans lose nine seniors — Hirschenberger, Gaston, Garett Schuler, John O’Connor, Bryce Hoskins, Tyler Frechette, Dom Redman, Ben Schollett and Brandon Konchek.
“That’s what makes it hard,” Baumann said. “These kids really wanted it, but I was fortunate to have a great group of young men here my first year. The success they had was all on them and because of their hard work.”
Baumann feels good about the future of the West program. The JV and freshman programs finished the season a combined 34-5, with the JV squad going 15-4 and the freshmen losing just once at 19-1.
“There’s a lot of fire and passion already for next season,” he said. “That’s great to see.”
BOYS DISTRICTS
TC Christian 60
Suttons Bay 44
Traverse City Christian: Nathan Hresko 22 points; Brock Broderick 14 points while fighting the flu, throwing up at halftime and couldn’t come out on the floor to start the third quarter; Reece Broderick 12 points.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (16-5) move on to play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the semifinals Wednesday. The Norsemen end their season 8-12.
Leland 48
Forest Area 23
Leland: Sawyer Couturier 13 points, 8 steals; Ben Kiessel 11 points, 7 assists.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-18) advance to the district semifinals against Buckley on Wednesday. Forest Area finishes its season 0-19.
Gaylord SM 53
Boyne Falls 45
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 30 points, consecutive games with 30+ points; Daniel Jacobsen 14 points.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 20 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (9-12) move onto the semifinals to play Bellaire on Wednesday. The Loggers end their season 4-14.
Houghton Lake 52
Lake City 47
Lake City: Darin Kunkel 17 points, 4 rebounds; Gavin Bisballe 13 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks; Noah Keway 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans end their season 12-9.
Manton 66
Roscommon 34
Manton: Lucas McKernan 32 points; Luke Puffer 9 points; Noah Morrow 5 points; Kyle Hudson and Carson Danford great defense on Roscommon’s best player, holding him to just 2 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (14-7) move onto the semifinals to face Mesick on Wednesday.
Onekama 46
Bear Lake 39
Onekama: Luke Bradford 12 points, 6 rebounds; Adam Domres 11 points, 9 rebounds; Caden Bradford 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Sawyer Christiansen 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (4-16) advance to the semifinals to play Brethren on Wednesday. The Lakers finish their season 9-12.
Cheboygan 56
Kingsley 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags end their season 6-15.
Alpena 48
Gaylord 42
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils end their season 4-17. The Wildcats head to the semifinals to play Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
Charlevoix 56
Joburg 47
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (12-9) head to the semifinals Wednesday to play East Jordan. The Cardinals finish their season 13-8.
