MANTON — The pieces are starting to come together at the right time for the Grayling Vikings.
They proved that Friday night with a convincing 63-36 win over undefeated and No. 8 Mesick to capture the program’s first district championship since 2013.
“Our kids came to play, tonight. I’m so proud. So proud.” Vikings head coach LJ Mead said. “Man, that was a lot of fun.”
Mead is in just his second year at the helm, taking over after Grayling went 2-19 two seasons ago. The 2021-22 campaign was filled with ups and downs as the Vikings hovered around .500 for most of the season and fell into a midseason four-game losing streak after winning four in a row.
Illness and injury plagued Grayling for a good portion of the season, but the Vikings seem to have found a steady footing as of late. They’ve won five of their last six games and have done so with a fairly balanced attack of offense and defense.
“The biggest thing for us is to play together,” Mead said. “When we do that, we can really compete — and the kids showed that, tonight. We executed our schemes and got after ‘em. They didn’t like our pressure.”
Caleb Caul led the Vikings with 23 points followed by Nate Persing with 14, Ethan Kucharek with half a dozen, and Sparty Skillern with five.
Grayling beat Houghton Lake 44-30 in the district semi, but Mead felt his team didn’t play well. He put that on his shoulders.
“I put unneeded pressure on our kids,” he said. “We took the approach (Friday) that Mesick has all the pressure. They’re the team that’s undefeated. We have nothing to lose.”
Grayling gets back to business on Monday and looks for some home cooking in the regional semifinal against Tawas. The Vikings host the regional tournament, and tipoff against Tawas (13-8) is slated for 5:30 p.m.
“When the kids buy into what we want them to do and do that together, they’re a tough out,” Mead said.
Mesick’s Cinderella story ends before it really had a chance to begin. Despite going 20-0 in the regular season and winning the West Michigan D League, the Bulldogs managed just one postseason victory before their early exit Friday.
“We hit every single goal that we set out for ourselves this year,” Mesick head coach Kyle Duby said. “When you win 21 straight and you’ve won a conference and finished a perfect regular season, there’s not much to hang our head about.”
Duby said that message was difficult for his players to hear after the loss.
“These guys eat, sleep and breathe basketball,” he said. “But I’m really, really proud of them. We’ll take a couple of weeks and get over it, and hopefully they’ll appreciate everything they did this year.”
Ashtyn Simerson led the Bulldogs with nine points and four rebounds. Jacob McCree and Connor Simmer each had seven points, with McCree grabbing nine boards. Senior Wyatt Thomas wrapped up his Mesick basketball career with five points.
Along with Thomas, Mesick also loses starters in Simmer, Logan Wienclaw and Tyler Sexton as seniors.
DIVISION 1
Trojans fall; Northmen win 1st district since 2012
PETOSKEY — Brady Ewing grabbed the rest of the Northmen and put them on his back.
The Petoskey senior came up huge when it mattered most, dropping in a game-high and career-high 31 points as he led his team to a Division 1 district championship, the Northmen’s first since 2012. Petoskey beat fellow Big North Conference foe Traverse City Central 48-42 at home Friday.
Petoskey won back-to-back district titles in ‘11 and ‘12 after a run to the state quarterfinals in 2010. The Northmen (16-7) move on to play Midland in the regional semifinal Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Gaylord High School.
The loss ends the Trojans’ season at 12-9. Friday was Central’s first appearance in a district championship game since 2017 when they played crosstown rival Traverse City West.
The Titans won that contest 40-34 to capture their fourth of five straight district crowns.
The Trojans were supposed to play for a district title against Marquette two years ago on March 13, 2020 — a day many remember as the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in much of the United States. That Central team was 19-3 before the pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of the remainder of the postseason.
Petoskey also ended the Trojans’ season last year with a 53-52 victory in overtime of the district semifinal.
Miles Smith led Central with 14 points. Anthony Ribel chipped in a dozen, and senior Carson Bourdo had five rebounds, four steals and three assists in the loss.
DIVISION 2
Sault Ste Marie 51
Boyne City 49
Boyne City: The Ramblers missed a would-be game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Alex Calcaterra 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists; Jack Neer 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Aaron Bess 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers end their season 14-8.
Cadillac 51
Ludington 48
No stats reported.
UP NEXT The Vikings (17-5) win a district championship and advance to the regional semifinals against Standish Sterling at Big Rapids High School on Monday.
DIVISION 3
Harbor Springs 59
East Jordan 51
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 16 points, 7 rebounds; Mason Malpass 11 points, 4 rebounds; Ethan Antaya 10 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils end their season 13-9.
McBain 37
Mason Co. Cen. 35
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-14) win a district championship and will battle Sanford Meridian in the regional semifinal Monday.
DIVISION 4
Lake Leelanau SM 68
Buckley 64
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (18-4) win a district championship and move on to play Ellsworth in the regional semifinal Monday. The Bears end their season 16-6.
Ellsworth 70
Gaylord SM 51
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 28 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Kelan Pletcher 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Patrick Puroll 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Jamal Cebulski 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 20 points; Daniel Smith 14 points; Daniel Jacobsen 14 points; Dillon Croff 3 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (19-3) win a district title and advance to the regional semifinal against Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday. The Snowbirds end their season 10-13.
Frankfort 42
Brethren 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (11-11) win a district championship and move on to the regional semifinal against McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday. The Bobcats finish their season 11-10.
McBain NMC 61
Baldwin 15
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (22-0) win a district championship and advance to the regional semifinal against Frankfort on Monday.
