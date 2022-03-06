TRAVERSE CITY — Time to lace ‘em up and hit the court.
Postseason varsity boys basketball is here in a little north of 24 hours as district tournaments get underway Monday evening.
The newly formatted seeding of the win-or-go-home brackets has not shortchanged when it comes to intriguing first-round matchups and potential semifinal and championship battles — while also leaving room for an upset here and there.
Just a pair of area teams head into the postseason with unblemished records — Mesick in Division 3 and McBain Northern Michigan Christian in Division 4, both at 20-0.
Despite the perfect regular-season campaign and a top seed in the Manton District, the Bulldogs of Mesick head into the postseason with an underdog mentality. Mesick, ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press poll, is the smallest Division 3 school in the tournament, and head coach Kyle Duby is taking advantage of his team being overlooked.
“As a coach, it’s exciting to know that you’re 20-0 and a 1-seed in the district and you still get to play underdog and spoiler,” Duby said. “We are the underdog. We’re the small school. Yeah, we’re 20-0 and we’re the 1-seed, but I don’t know a lot of people who expect us to win even one game in districts.”
Mesick gets the winner of Manton and winless Roscommon in the district semifinals on Wednesday. If they advance, the Bulldogs will see either Grayling, Lake City or Houghton Lake with a title on the line.
Duby said the “underdog” Bulldogs have their work cut out for them, but he knows some championship hardware would mean a great deal to the players, the school and the community.
“It’s been 40 years since the town has had a basketball team perform and excel the way these guys have. There’s a lot of people really excited about basketball in Mesick,” Duby said, adding that the increase in fan attendance this season is both noticeable and appreciated. “We have some goals we want to achieve, and I know the town will be there to support us along the way.”
Duby said his players’ work ethic sets them apart from the teams of the past four decades. When they’re not in the gym or playing 30 games over the summer, Duby said his players are doing the little things necessary to hone their craft and get better.
“They’ve been working toward this season since they were in sixth and seventh grade,” Duby said. “They are the definition of gym rats.”
Duby said it is also helpful that they love the game and love each other. That love translated to an average of nearly 20 team assists per game.
“That makes us hard to stop,” Duby said. “We have a lot of guys that have put a lot of time into the game, and they want to share the ball with each other. There’s not one guy you can try to shut down without leaving someone else open.”
Although a state championship is the obvious goal, Duby said they haven’t talked much about Michigan State University’s Breslin Center — the site of the state finals.
“The word ‘Breslin’ has come up a couple of times just joking around, but this group knows to take it one game at a time. We focus on the day,” he said. “The Breslin is still a far faraway thought, and we’ll probably keep it that way until — and if — it becomes a reality.”
Division 3 also features one of the most competitive brackets in the state. The Glen Lake district is not only made up of teams with all winning records, but it also has two top-10 teams in No. 4 Traverse City St. Francis and No. 7 Benzie Central along with Glen Lake, Elk Rapids and Mancelona.
The Gladiators, Huskies and Ironmen each nabbed a bye with only the Lakers and Elks playing in the first round. St. Francis battles Mancelona while Benzie gets either Glen Lake or Elk Rapids on Wednesday.
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said the team is preparing for the Ironmen as they do with every opponent — focussing on themselves first and going through scouting the day before the game.{div}”We’ve been watching film on every opponent in our district for a few weeks now,” Finnegan said. “We like to have ourselves prepared for whoever we’re going to play and then see where the chips fall from there.” {/div} {div} {/div} {div}The old saying of “one game at a time” is even more true in March, Finnegan said.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}”Now is the time where you see crazier things happen like big teams getting knocked off,” he said. “It’s why we don’t look at rankings or worry about any of that. Anyone can win on any given night. If you don’t show up and play how you’re supposed to, it could be your night.” {/div}While Glen Lake district might be the most competitive from top to bottom, the Division 4 district at Forest features a trio of teams that have spent the season beating up on each other ahead of their postseason showdowns.
Traverse City Christian, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Buckley have all gone toe to toe in some of the most entertaining games this season. The Sabres take on Suttons Bay in the first round Monday with the chance to play the Eagles for the third time this season. TC Christian lost to St. Mary by 20 the first time they met but by just one the second time they squared off two weeks ago.
Buckley will get the winner of Forest Area and Leland — two teams that have yet to win a game this season.
The rest of Monday’s slate of first-round games features some good ones, including Big North foes Traverse City West and Petoskey going head to head. The Titans have already beaten the Northmen twice this season, 63-49 on Jan. 11 and 46-37 on Jan. 28.
“We really like our chances pushing through districts,” West head coach Baumann said. “Petoskey has a good team. Coach (Matt) Tamm has them playing really hard. Getting them for a third time at their place is never going to be easy. We’ll prep for that and be ready to go.”
Baumann said his team has a good shot at reaching the regional finals, but they’ll have to win their district first — something the Titans haven’t done since 2018 when they took home their fifth straight championship.
“Our hopes and our goals are definitely to get that district crown back to the Westside,” Baumann said. “With the way we’ve been playing and how much these kids want it, we’ve got a really good opportunity to do that.”
