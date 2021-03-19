tcr-031921-ludington-bb-at-tc-central

Traverse City Central’s Anthony Ribel tries to evade Ludington’s Dylan Eaton at Traverse City Central High School in Traverse City on Thursday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Boys Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 23 

Alpena at TC West, 7

Petoskey at Gaylord, 7

March 25

Marquette vs. TC West/Alpena winner, 5:30

TC Central vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

DIVISION 2 

at BOYNE CITY 

March 23

Sault Ste. Marie vs. Boyne City, 7

Kalkaska at Grayling, 7

March 25

Cheboygan vs. Sault Ste. Marie/Boyne City winner, 5:30

Kingsley vs. Grayling/Kalkaska winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

at CADILLAC 

March 23 

Reed City vs. Cadillac, 5:30

Ludington vs. Manistee, 7

March 25

Big Rapids vs. Reed City/Cadillac winner, 5:30

Benzie Central vs. Ludington/Manistee winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

DIVISION 3 

At HOUGHTON LAKE 

March 23 

Roscommon vs. Houghton Lake, 5:30

Lake City vs. Mesick, 7

March 25

McBain vs. Roscommon/Houghton Lake winner, 5:30

Manton vs. Lake City/Mesick, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

at TC ST. FRANCIS 

March 23 

GT Academy vs. Elk Rapids, 6

March 25

Mancelona vs. TC St. Francis, 5:30

Glen Lake vs. GTA/Elk Rapids winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

at ST. IGNACE 

March 23 

East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7

March 25

St. Ignace vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5:30

Charlevoix vs. East Jordan/Harbor Springs winner, 7 

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

DIVISION 4

At MASON CO. E. 

March 23 

Walkerville vs. Marion, 5:30

Mason Co. E Vs. Pentwater, 7

March 25

McBain NMC vs. Walkerville/Marion winner, 5:30

Baldwin vs. Mason Co. E/Pentwater winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 6

at ONEKAMA 

March 23 

Manistee CC vs. Buckley, 7

March 25

Onekama vs Brethren, 5:30

Frankfort vs. Manistee CC/Buckley winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

at GEOGRAPHICAL 

March 23 

Forest Area at Suttons Bay, 7

March 25

Leland at TC Christian, 5:30

Suttons Bay/Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final at TBD, 7 

at BELLAIRE 

March 23 

Central Lake vs. Alba, 5:30

Bellaire vs. Boyne Falls, 7

March 25

Ellsworth vs. Central Lake/Alba winner, 5:30

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Bellaire/Boyne Falls winner, 7

March 27 

Distrcit final, 7 

