Boys Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 23
Alpena at TC West, 7
Petoskey at Gaylord, 7
March 25
Marquette vs. TC West/Alpena winner, 5:30
TC Central vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
DIVISION 2
at BOYNE CITY
March 23
Sault Ste. Marie vs. Boyne City, 7
Kalkaska at Grayling, 7
March 25
Cheboygan vs. Sault Ste. Marie/Boyne City winner, 5:30
Kingsley vs. Grayling/Kalkaska winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
at CADILLAC
March 23
Reed City vs. Cadillac, 5:30
Ludington vs. Manistee, 7
March 25
Big Rapids vs. Reed City/Cadillac winner, 5:30
Benzie Central vs. Ludington/Manistee winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
DIVISION 3
At HOUGHTON LAKE
March 23
Roscommon vs. Houghton Lake, 5:30
Lake City vs. Mesick, 7
March 25
McBain vs. Roscommon/Houghton Lake winner, 5:30
Manton vs. Lake City/Mesick, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
at TC ST. FRANCIS
March 23
GT Academy vs. Elk Rapids, 6
March 25
Mancelona vs. TC St. Francis, 5:30
Glen Lake vs. GTA/Elk Rapids winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
at ST. IGNACE
March 23
East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7
March 25
St. Ignace vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5:30
Charlevoix vs. East Jordan/Harbor Springs winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
DIVISION 4
At MASON CO. E.
March 23
Walkerville vs. Marion, 5:30
Mason Co. E Vs. Pentwater, 7
March 25
McBain NMC vs. Walkerville/Marion winner, 5:30
Baldwin vs. Mason Co. E/Pentwater winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 6
at ONEKAMA
March 23
Manistee CC vs. Buckley, 7
March 25
Onekama vs Brethren, 5:30
Frankfort vs. Manistee CC/Buckley winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7
at GEOGRAPHICAL
March 23
Forest Area at Suttons Bay, 7
March 25
Leland at TC Christian, 5:30
Suttons Bay/Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7
March 27
Distrcit final at TBD, 7
at BELLAIRE
March 23
Central Lake vs. Alba, 5:30
Bellaire vs. Boyne Falls, 7
March 25
Ellsworth vs. Central Lake/Alba winner, 5:30
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Bellaire/Boyne Falls winner, 7
March 27
Distrcit final, 7