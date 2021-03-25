Charlevoix1

Charlevoix junior Caleb Stuck (right) drives past Elk Rapids senior Preston Ball (left) during a Lake Michigan Conference game at Charlevoix High School Friday. 

 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Boys Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 23 

TC West 71, Alpena 49

Petoskey 83, Gaylord 43

March 25

Marquette 57, TC West 48

Petoskey 53, TC Central 52, OT

March 27 

District final: Petoskey (14-2) at Marquette (11-3), 1:30

DIVISION 2 

at BOYNE CITY 

March 23

Grayling 56, Kalkaska 46

March 25

Boyne City 56, Cheboygan 44

Kingsley 57, Grayling 56

March 27 

District final: Kingsley (10-5) vs. Boyne City (10-7), 7 

at CADILLAC 

March 23 

Cadillac 55, Reed City 35

March 25

Cadillac 58, Big Rapids 38

Ludington 49, Benzie Central 45

March 27 

District final: Cadillac (9-6) vs. Ludington (11-5), 7 

DIVISION 3 

At HOUGHTON LAKE 

March 23 

Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 42

Lake City 53, Mesick 33

March 25

McBain 63, Roscommon 43

Lake City 60, Manton 54

March 27 

District final: Lake City (6-5) vs. McBain (13-0), noon

at TC ST. FRANCIS 

March 23 

Elk Rapids 80, GT Academy 26

March 25

TC St. Francis 72, Mancelona 37

Glen Lake 62, Elk Rapids 52

March 27 

District final: TC St. Francis (11-5) vs. Glen Lake (13-3), 2

at ST. IGNACE 

March 23 

East Jordan 52, Harbor Springs 49

March 25

Johannesburg-Lewiston 64, St. Ignace 63

Charlevoix 72, East Jordan 36

March 27 

District final: Charlevoix (15-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-4), 1

DIVISION 4

At MASON CO. E. 

March 23 

Marion 54, Walkerville 51

Pentwater 48, Mason County Eastern 38

March 25

McBain NMC 65, Marion 36

Baldwin 66, Pentwater 48

March 27 

District final: McBain NMC (11-1) vs. Baldwin (13-1), 6

at ONEKAMA 

March 23 

Buckley 61, Manistee Catholic 48

March 25

Brethren 54, Onekama 47

Frankfort 69, Buckley 30

March 27 

District final: Brethren (10-4) vs. Frankfort (14-5), 7 

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 23 

Suttons Bay 86, Forest Area 57

March 25

Leland 70, TC Christian 51

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 61, Suttons Bay 40

March 27 

District final: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-4) at Leland (8-7), 7

at BELLAIRE 

March 23 

Alba 43, Central Lake 39

Bellaire 47, Boyne Falls 33

March 25

Ellsworth 62, Alba 36

Gaylord St. Mary 52, Bellaire 25

March 27 

District final: Ellsworth (14-1) vs. Gaylord St. Mary (11-5), 6

