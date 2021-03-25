Boys Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 23
TC West 71, Alpena 49
Petoskey 83, Gaylord 43
March 25
Marquette 57, TC West 48
Petoskey 53, TC Central 52, OT
March 27
District final: Petoskey (14-2) at Marquette (11-3), 1:30
DIVISION 2
at BOYNE CITY
March 23
Grayling 56, Kalkaska 46
March 25
Boyne City 56, Cheboygan 44
Kingsley 57, Grayling 56
March 27
District final: Kingsley (10-5) vs. Boyne City (10-7), 7
at CADILLAC
March 23
Cadillac 55, Reed City 35
March 25
Cadillac 58, Big Rapids 38
Ludington 49, Benzie Central 45
March 27
District final: Cadillac (9-6) vs. Ludington (11-5), 7
DIVISION 3
At HOUGHTON LAKE
March 23
Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 42
Lake City 53, Mesick 33
March 25
McBain 63, Roscommon 43
Lake City 60, Manton 54
March 27
District final: Lake City (6-5) vs. McBain (13-0), noon
at TC ST. FRANCIS
March 23
Elk Rapids 80, GT Academy 26
March 25
TC St. Francis 72, Mancelona 37
Glen Lake 62, Elk Rapids 52
March 27
District final: TC St. Francis (11-5) vs. Glen Lake (13-3), 2
at ST. IGNACE
March 23
East Jordan 52, Harbor Springs 49
March 25
Johannesburg-Lewiston 64, St. Ignace 63
Charlevoix 72, East Jordan 36
March 27
District final: Charlevoix (15-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-4), 1
DIVISION 4
At MASON CO. E.
March 23
Marion 54, Walkerville 51
Pentwater 48, Mason County Eastern 38
March 25
McBain NMC 65, Marion 36
Baldwin 66, Pentwater 48
March 27
District final: McBain NMC (11-1) vs. Baldwin (13-1), 6
at ONEKAMA
March 23
Buckley 61, Manistee Catholic 48
March 25
Brethren 54, Onekama 47
Frankfort 69, Buckley 30
March 27
District final: Brethren (10-4) vs. Frankfort (14-5), 7
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 23
Suttons Bay 86, Forest Area 57
March 25
Leland 70, TC Christian 51
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 61, Suttons Bay 40
March 27
District final: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-4) at Leland (8-7), 7
at BELLAIRE
March 23
Alba 43, Central Lake 39
Bellaire 47, Boyne Falls 33
March 25
Ellsworth 62, Alba 36
Gaylord St. Mary 52, Bellaire 25
March 27
District final: Ellsworth (14-1) vs. Gaylord St. Mary (11-5), 6