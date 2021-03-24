Boys Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 23
TC West 71, Alpena 49
Petoskey 83, Gaylord 43
March 25
Marquette (10-3) vs. TC West (6-5), 5:30
TC Central (10-4) vs. Petoskey (13-2), 6
March 27
District final, 7
DIVISION 2
at BOYNE CITY
March 23
Grayling 56, Kalkaska 46
March 25
Cheboygan (6-4) vs. Boyne City (9-7), 7
Kingsley (9-5) vs. Grayling (4-11), 5:30
March 27
District final, 7
at CADILLAC
March 23
Cadillac 55, Reed City 35
March 25
Big Rapids (16-1) vs. Cadillac (9-6), 5:30
Benzie Central (10-8) vs. Ludington (10-5), 7
March 27
District final, 7
DIVISION 3
At HOUGHTON LAKE
March 23
Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 42
Lake City 53, Mesick 33
March 25
McBain (12-0) vs. Roscommon (9-5), 5:30
Manton (8-2) vs. Lake City (5-5), 7
March 27
District final, noon
at TC ST. FRANCIS
March 23
Elk Rapids 80, GT Academy 26
March 25
Mancelona (10-4) vs. TC St. Francis (10-5), 5:30
Glen Lake (12-3) vs. Elk Rapids (14-3), 7
March 27
District final, 2
at ST. IGNACE
March 23
East Jordan 52, Harbor Springs 49
March 25
St. Ignace (8-6) vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-4), 6
East Jordan (6-10) at Charlevoix (14-1), 6
March 27
District final, 1
DIVISION 4
At MASON CO. E.
March 23
Marion 54, Walkerville 51
Pentwater 48, Mason County Eastern 38
March 25
McBain NMC (10-2) vs. Marion (5-7), 5:30
Baldwin (12-1) vs. Pentwater (9-4), 7
March 27
District final, 6
at ONEKAMA
March 23
Buckley 61, Manistee Catholic 48
March 25
Onekama (0-14) vs. Brethren (9-4), 5:30
Frankfort (13-5) vs. Buckley (7-12), 7
March 27
District final, 7
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 23
Suttons Bay 86, Forest Area 57
March 25
Leland (8-7) at TC Christian (10-5), 5:30
Suttons Bay (6-5) at Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-4), 7
March 27
District final at TBD, 7
at BELLAIRE
March 23
Alba 43, Central Lake 39
Bellaire 47, Boyne Falls 33
March 25
Ellsworth (13-1) vs. Alba (4-10), 5:30
Gaylord St. Mary (11-5) vs. Bellaire (2-12), 7
March 27
District final, 6