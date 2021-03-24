Charlevoix1

Charlevoix junior Caleb Stuck (right) drives past Elk Rapids senior Preston Ball (left) during a Lake Michigan Conference game at Charlevoix High School Friday. 

Boys Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 23 

TC West 71, Alpena 49

Petoskey 83, Gaylord 43

March 25

Marquette (10-3) vs. TC West (6-5), 5:30

TC Central (10-4) vs. Petoskey (13-2), 6

March 27 

District final, 7 

DIVISION 2 

at BOYNE CITY 

March 23

Grayling 56, Kalkaska 46

March 25

Cheboygan (6-4) vs. Boyne City (9-7), 7

Kingsley (9-5) vs. Grayling (4-11), 5:30

March 27 

District final, 7 

at CADILLAC 

March 23 

Cadillac 55, Reed City 35

March 25

Big Rapids (16-1) vs. Cadillac (9-6), 5:30

Benzie Central (10-8) vs. Ludington (10-5), 7

March 27 

District final, 7 

DIVISION 3 

At HOUGHTON LAKE 

March 23 

Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 42

Lake City 53, Mesick 33

March 25

McBain (12-0) vs. Roscommon (9-5), 5:30

Manton (8-2) vs. Lake City (5-5), 7

March 27 

District final, noon

at TC ST. FRANCIS 

March 23 

Elk Rapids 80, GT Academy 26

March 25

Mancelona (10-4) vs. TC St. Francis (10-5), 5:30

Glen Lake (12-3) vs. Elk Rapids (14-3), 7

March 27 

District final, 2

at ST. IGNACE 

March 23 

East Jordan 52, Harbor Springs 49

March 25

St. Ignace (8-6) vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-4), 6

East Jordan (6-10) at Charlevoix (14-1), 6

March 27 

District final, 1

DIVISION 4

At MASON CO. E. 

March 23 

Marion 54, Walkerville 51

Pentwater 48, Mason County Eastern 38

March 25

McBain NMC (10-2) vs. Marion (5-7), 5:30

Baldwin (12-1) vs. Pentwater (9-4), 7

March 27 

District final, 6

at ONEKAMA 

March 23 

Buckley 61, Manistee Catholic 48

March 25

Onekama (0-14) vs. Brethren (9-4), 5:30

Frankfort (13-5) vs. Buckley (7-12), 7

March 27 

District final, 7 

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 23 

Suttons Bay 86, Forest Area 57

March 25

Leland (8-7) at TC Christian (10-5), 5:30

Suttons Bay (6-5) at Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-4), 7

March 27 

District final at TBD, 7

at BELLAIRE 

March 23 

Alba 43, Central Lake 39

Bellaire 47, Boyne Falls 33

March 25

Ellsworth (13-1) vs. Alba (4-10), 5:30

Gaylord St. Mary (11-5) vs. Bellaire (2-12), 7

March 27 

District final, 6

