Mesick4.jpg

Mesick fans read copies of the Traverse City Record-Eagle as Buckley’s starters are announced in Wednesday’s Division 4 district semifinal at Mesick.

 Record-Eagle photos/James Cook

Boys districts schedule

DIVISION 1 at SAULT STE. MARIE

Monday, March 6

Traverse City Central 58, Sault Area 57

Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45

Petoskey 68, Alpena 53

Wednesday, March 8

Traverse City Central 78, Marquette  75, 2OT

Petoskey 69, Traverse City West 54

Friday, March 10

District finals, 6p

DIVISION 2 at CHEBOYGAN

Monday, March 6

Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46

Wednesday, March 8

Grayling 58, Cheboygan 48

Boyne City 74, Kalkaska 49

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 2 at BIG RAPIDS

Monday, March 6

Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61

Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Wednesday, March 8

Hart 62, Big Rapids 56

Cadillac 49, Reed City 22

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN

Monday, March 6

Charlevoix 63, East Jordan 49

Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47

Wednesday, March 8

Elk Rapids 53, Charlevoix 38

St. Ignace 72, Harbor Springs 67

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at TAWAS

Monday, March 6

Whittemore-Prescott v. Oscoda, 7p

Wednesday, March 8

Alcona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41

Tawas 80, Whittemore-Prescott 60

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY

Monday, March 6

Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61

Manton v. Pine River, 7p

Wednesday, March 8

Traverse City St. Francis 74, Benzie Central 37

Glen Lake 67, Manton 19

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at MASON COUNTY CENTRAL

Monday, March 6

Shelby 53, Manistee 36

Wednesday, March 8

White Cloud v. Hesperia, 5:30p

Mason County Central v. Shelby-Manistee winner, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE

Monday, March 6

Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38

Roscommon 41, St. Helen Charlton Heston 27

Wednesday, March 8

McBain 56, Houghton Lake 31

Evart 72, Roscommon 42

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at MACKINAW CITY

Monday, March 6

Pellston 80, Mackinac Island 39

Wednesday, March 8

Harbor Light Christian v. Alanson (n)

Mackinaw City v. Pellston (n)

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at ELLSWORTH

Monday, March 6

Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44

Wednesday, March 8

Bellaire 59, Ellsworth 55

Gaylord St. Mary 72, Central Lake 59

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE

Monday, March 6

Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Wednesday, March 8

Onekama 51, Bear Lake 31

Frankfort 58, Brethren 50

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Monday, March 6

Marion 66, Forest Area 35

Wednesday, March 8

Mesick 58, Buckley 43

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 62, Marion 43

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at LAKE LEELANAU ST. MARY

Wednesday, March 8

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 52, Suttons Bay 40

Traverse City Christian 61, Leland 31

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you