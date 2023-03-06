prep basketball

boys districts schedule

DIVISION 1 at SAULT STE. MARIE

Monday, March 6

Traverse City Central 58, Sault Area 57

Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45

Petoskey 68, Alpena 53

Wednesday, March 8

Marquette v. Traverse City Central, 6p

Traverse City West v. Petoskey, 6p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 6p

DIVISION 2 at CHEBOYGAN

Monday, March 6

Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46

Wednesday, March 8

Grayling at Cheboygan, 5:30p

Boyne City v. Kalkaska, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 2 at BIG RAPIDS

Monday, March 6

Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61

Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Wednesday, March 8

Hart v. Big Rapids, 5:30p

Cadillac v. Reed City, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN

Monday, March 6

East Jordan 63, Chalrevoix 49

Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47

Wednesday, March 8

Elk Rapids v. East Jordan, 5:30p

St. Ignace v. Harbor Springs, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at TAWAS

Monday, March 6

Whittemore-Prescott v. Oscoda, 7p

Wednesday, March 8

Alcona v. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5:30p

Tawas v. Whittemore-Oscoda winner, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY

Monday, March 6

Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61

Manton v. Pine River, 7p

Wednesday, March 8

Traverse City St. Francis v. Benzie Central, 5:30p

Glen Lake v. Manton-Pine River winner, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at MASON COUNTY CENTRAL

Monday, March 6

Shelby 53, Manistee 36

Wednesday, March 8

White Cloud v. Hesperia, 5:30p

Mason County Central v. Shelby-Manistee winner, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE

Monday, March 6

Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38

Roscommon 41, St. Helen Charlton Heston 27

Wednesday, March 8

McBain v. Houghton Lake, 5:30p

Evart v. Roscommon, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at MACKINAW CITY

Monday, March 6

Pellston at Mackinac Island, 7p

Wednesday, March 8

Harbor Light Christian v. Alanson, 5:30p

Mackinaw City v. Pellston-Mackinac Island winner, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at ELLSWORTH

Monday, March 6

Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44

Wednesday, March 8

Bellaire at Ellsworth, 5:30p

Gaylord St. Mary v. Central Lake, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE

Monday, March 6

Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Wednesday, March 8

Onekama at Bear Lake, 5:30p

Frankfort v. Brethren, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Monday, March 6

Marion 66, Forest Area 35

Wednesday, March 8

Buckley at Mesick, 5:30p

McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Marion, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

DIVISION 4 at LAKE LEELANAU ST. MARY

Wednesday, March 8

Suttons Bay at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 5:30p

Traverse City Christian v. Leland, 7p

Friday, March 10

District finals, 7p

