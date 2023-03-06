prep basketball
boys districts schedule
DIVISION 1 at SAULT STE. MARIE
Monday, March 6
Traverse City Central 58, Sault Area 57
Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45
Petoskey 68, Alpena 53
Wednesday, March 8
Marquette v. Traverse City Central, 6p
Traverse City West v. Petoskey, 6p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 6p
DIVISION 2 at CHEBOYGAN
Monday, March 6
Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46
Wednesday, March 8
Grayling at Cheboygan, 5:30p
Boyne City v. Kalkaska, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 2 at BIG RAPIDS
Monday, March 6
Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61
Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30
Wednesday, March 8
Hart v. Big Rapids, 5:30p
Cadillac v. Reed City, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN
Monday, March 6
East Jordan 63, Chalrevoix 49
Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47
Wednesday, March 8
Elk Rapids v. East Jordan, 5:30p
St. Ignace v. Harbor Springs, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at TAWAS
Monday, March 6
Whittemore-Prescott v. Oscoda, 7p
Wednesday, March 8
Alcona v. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5:30p
Tawas v. Whittemore-Oscoda winner, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY
Monday, March 6
Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61
Manton v. Pine River, 7p
Wednesday, March 8
Traverse City St. Francis v. Benzie Central, 5:30p
Glen Lake v. Manton-Pine River winner, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
Monday, March 6
Shelby 53, Manistee 36
Wednesday, March 8
White Cloud v. Hesperia, 5:30p
Mason County Central v. Shelby-Manistee winner, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE
Monday, March 6
Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38
Roscommon 41, St. Helen Charlton Heston 27
Wednesday, March 8
McBain v. Houghton Lake, 5:30p
Evart v. Roscommon, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at MACKINAW CITY
Monday, March 6
Pellston at Mackinac Island, 7p
Wednesday, March 8
Harbor Light Christian v. Alanson, 5:30p
Mackinaw City v. Pellston-Mackinac Island winner, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at ELLSWORTH
Monday, March 6
Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44
Wednesday, March 8
Bellaire at Ellsworth, 5:30p
Gaylord St. Mary v. Central Lake, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE
Monday, March 6
Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Wednesday, March 8
Onekama at Bear Lake, 5:30p
Frankfort v. Brethren, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at MESICK
Monday, March 6
Marion 66, Forest Area 35
Wednesday, March 8
Buckley at Mesick, 5:30p
McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Marion, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
DIVISION 4 at LAKE LEELANAU ST. MARY
Wednesday, March 8
Suttons Bay at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 5:30p
Traverse City Christian v. Leland, 7p
Friday, March 10
District finals, 7p
