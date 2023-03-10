LAKE LEELANAU — The Eagles still have the Sabres’ number.
For the fifth time in a row in the budding northern Michigan rivalry between Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Traverse City Christian, it was St. Mary that came out on top. Not only did the Eagles (19-3) grab a 55-32 victory over the Sabres (15-8) at home Friday night, but the win also came with a Division 4 district championship that continues St. Mary’s hope of a trip back to the Breslin Center.
Dylan Barnowski led with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Shawn Bramer had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists; and Jerry Schaub tallied 10 points with three boards.
“This win felt good,” St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said of the Eagles’ third straight district title. “It was awesome. Those kids really threw their heart out there tonight. ... The way these kids worked tonight and what we put them through in the regular season, it all worked out exactly like we wanted it to.”
But before they start packing for East Lansing, the Eagles have to make it through regionals and the state quarterfinals — if they can get that far. St. Mary made it to the state semifinals last year before falling in a thriller to Ewen-Trout Creek.
Regional action starts for St. Mary on Monday at Traverse City West Senior High School when the Eagles battle Mesick, which knocked off Buckley and McBain Northern Michigan Christian to win its first district championship in more than four decades. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We are definitely not taking them for granted,” Barnowski said of the Bulldogs. “They seem very determined after last year going 20-0 and then bowing out in the first game of districts. ... I watched them play against Buckley, and I was very impressed. They’re a very scrappy team with a couple of kids who can light it up from downtown.”
Both St. Mary and TC Christian came in as winners of three in a row, but only the Eagles made it four straight. The loss ends the season for the promising Sabres, whose talented roster included the high-scoring duo of sophomore Reece Broderick and senior Levi Schultz. Schultz led with 13 points, and Broderick was second with nine.
“If you take Levi out of the equation, we’re really a young team,” TC Christian head coach Rene LaFreniere said. “There were some nights I was starting a freshman and two sophomores, so there’s a lot of upside with what we’ve got coming back. We’re just not the same caliber as the team we were up against (last night).”
LaFreniere said the Sabres had some decent looks in the first half but didn’t shoot well. In the second half, the Eagles locked down on defense to take Broderick out of it and double-team Schultz in the paint.
“We couldn’t get anything to fall, and I think the guys were a little nerved up,” LaFreniere said. “And rightfully so. They’ve never been in this position before.”
LaFreniere called Dylan Barnowski not only the best point guard in the area but possibly all of northern Michigan.
“That’s why they’re as good as they are,” he said.
Despite the loss, LaFreniere was happy with the season and said the Sabres likely overachieved a little bit.
“We won some games where you look back and say, ‘How did we win those?’ Because the kids bought in and worked hard, and it paid off,” he said. “On the flip side, there were a couple of games where you look back and say, ‘Man, how did we lose that?’ Well, because they’re young and still learning.”
LaFreniere is looking forward to next year with the hopes of turning this year’s success into more.
“We’ve got something to build on,” he said. “We got some enthusiasm, and we’ve got some support. Those are good things, and we’ll go with it.”
DISTRICT FINALS
Boyne City 68
Grayling 48
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 19 points; Jack Neer 16 points.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (20-4) win a Division 2 district championship and advance to the regional semifinal against Kingsford at Sault Area High School on Monday. The Vikings end their season at 14-10.
Gaylord SM 60
Bellaire 39
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Daniel Jacobson 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Brody Jeffers 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
Bellaire: Dawson Derrer 13 points; Jayden Hanson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (20-4) with a Division 4 district championship and advance to the regional semifinal against Frankfort at Traverse City West Senior High School on Monday. The Eagles end their season at 13-10.
Frankfort 58
Onekama 45
Frankfort: Emmerson Famer 26 points; Carter Kerby 11 points; Nick Stevenson 8 points, 18 rebounds; Xander Sauer 7 points.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 11 points, 2 assists; Luke Bradford 10 points, 3 rebounds; Adam Domres 10 points, 11 rebounds; Arden Bradford 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (15-8) win a Division 4 district championship and advance to the regional semifinals against Gaylord St. Mary at Traverse City West Senior High School on Monday. The Portagers end their season at 13-11.
Mesick 46
McBain NMC 36
Mesick: The Bulldogs claim their first district championship in more than 40 years. No stats reported.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (19-5) win a Division 4 district championship and advance to the regional semifinals against Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Traverse City West Senior High School on Monday. The Comets end their season at 17-7.
Cadillac 56
Hart 32
Cadillac: Eli Main 16 points; Jaden Montague 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Charlie Howell 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block.
Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg: “I’m just proud of our kids. To be able to back up last year’s run with another solid season is so cool for them. Our group is really connected, and they play for each other.”
UP NEXT: The Vikings (20-4) win a Division 2 district championship and advance to the regional semifinals against Standish-Sterling at Clare High School on Monday.
St. Ignace 67
Elk Rapids 54
Elk Rapids: Maceo Gulich 14 points; Caleb Kerfoot 14 points; Spencer Ball 11 points; Ryan McGuire 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks end their season at 17-7.
McBain 60
Evart 41
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 14 points; Kalvin McGillis 12 points; Claydon Ingleright 12 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 12 points; Braylon Pace 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (19-5) win a Division 3 district championship and advance to the regional semifinals against Shelby at Lake City High School on Monday.
Mackinaw City 58
Harbor Light 38
Harbor Light: No stats.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen end their season at 13-11.
