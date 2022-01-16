BOYNE CITY — Sixty-seven wrestlers made a bit of history Sunday.
The first all-girls high school wrestling tournament in northern Michigan took place in Boyne City, with 25 teams and 67 entrants facing off on three mats. Teams traveled from as far away as Ishpeming and Tecumseh.
Boyne's Lydia Krauss was named Most Outstanding Wrestler by vote of the tournament's coaches at the Boyne City Girls Wrestling Invitational.
21 photos from today's Boyne City Girls Wrestling Invitational.https://t.co/oh8dZelLEY pic.twitter.com/4Y0IDiyqKv— James Cook (@JamesCook14) January 16, 2022
"It's really nice to have it," Krauss said. "It's nice for me and the other girls to learn. Especially since it was sanctioned this year, a lot more girls are trying it."
The Michigan High School Athletic Association added girls wrestling as an official sport last spring, and the girls will have their own mat at the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
The number of female wrestlers registered on trackwrestling.com, a website for entering tournament and meet results, increased from around 400 last year to 600 this season, Boyne City coach Justin Perkins said.
Krauss is 21-7 this year, including a 14-7 record against boys. She won Boyne's co-ed tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record, then followed that up with three wins by technical fall Sunday. Nine of her 21 victories have come via pin, with seven more tech falls (a win by 15 or more points).
Gaylord's Hannah Blyveis won the 120-pound class with two pins and two wins by decision. She started wrestling in third grade, and the freshman is 7-0 against girls this year after transferring from Battle Creek Lakeview to Gaylord for her freshman year.
"It's amazing," Blyveis said. "It's an MHSAA sport now, and we've been fighting for this for a long time. It's an accomplishment to have this many girls at a tournament."
Not long ago, the Olympics voted to eliminate wrestling — both men's and women's — from the Games. The pushback from that 2013 decision led to a reversal — with the emergence of girls wrestling's popularity playing a part — and wrestling never ended up being left out.
"We were looking for a savior," Gaylord assistant coach Sam Blyveis said of the Olympics decision. "We just didn't know it'd be in the form of women."
Holland West Ottawa and Fowlerville both host girls tournaments next week, plus Ovid-Elsie and Midland later this season. West Ottawa's is Friday, and already has 30 teams competing.
"We've doubled our numbers every year," West Ottawa coach Ryan Lancaster said. "With the sport sanctioned this year, a lot more girls will do it. People like Rusty Nyland at Traverse City West really pushing girls wrestling really helped, too."
West Ottawa has an all-girls schedule of seven tournaments, including sectionals Feb. 20.
Traverse City West had three girls at Boyne's tournament, with Gabby Edenburn winning the 105-pound title with a 2-0 record, Brynn Smith taking third at 130 with a 2-1 mark and Junie Bossert fifth at 120. The Titans will have a fourth female wrestler soon when Frankfort's Abby Farkas finishes her transfer.
Benzie Central's only entrant, Cambrie Lawrence, took second at 120, falling 6-4 to Blyveis, but posting two other wins by pin in under a minute and winning a 7-2 decision against Manton's Kennedi Wahmhoff, who placed third.
"I love this because I don't have to wrestle guys and this is more fair," Cadillac junior Keegan Gonzalez said. "It's getting better. This year I get to wrestle girls a lot more than last year."
Gonzalez started wrestling as a freshman, and Cadillac became the first area school to hire a dedicated girls coach in Paul Hanus. Frankfort's Jaime Smith remains the state's only female wrestling head coach, and the Panthers had two placers Sunday in Paige Willman, who went 3-0 at 170 pounds to claim first place, and Emily Alaimo took fourth at 105.
"It's going to take off," Hanus said.
Cadillac also had Jackie Corn place fourth at 100 pounds and Evelyn Barran fourth at 130.
Manton's Natalee Kibbe won the 125-pound class, with Wahmhoff and Reganne Stahl (100) taking third and Chloe Colton (110) and Kiyara Oster (255) fifth.
"We had to get it out early to get the recognition and get some teams," Perkins said. "It was a good tournament, and I'm glad we did it. I hope to keep doing it."