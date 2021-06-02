ELK RAPIDS — Boyne City seems to do everything fast.
Jordan Noble scored the game’s first goal 39 seconds in. Fast.
Ed Fantozzi got a shorter commute than normal. Faster than usual.
Now, the No. 4-ranked Ramblers head into the Division 3 girls soccer district finals at the same speed, following a 4-0 shutout Tuesday of district host and No. 6 Elk Rapids.
“That was awesome,” Noble said of her first of two goals, in the game’s first minute. “There was just a burst of energy and my teammates, we were passing great up there. All I had to do is turn and shoot.”
The Ramblers (17-1-2) avenged their only loss of the season for a second time. The Elks won 2-1 to open the campaign, but Boyne rebounded with a 7-0 victory May 3, two days after a 6-0 win against the Cheboygan team it’ll see in Friday’s district championship game. The teams split the Lake Michigan Conference championship.
“We came in and saw the ‘Beat Boyne’ signs on the back of their cars and it was just fuel,” Noble said. “We fed into it, and it feels really good to beat them. We know a bunch of girls and played with them and Vardar and stuff and it’s just an awesome feeling.”
Fantozzi, who commutes almost two hours each way from Suttons Bay to Boyne City to coach the Ramblers, only faced about a 45-minute drive this time. The Ramblers won both meetings against the Elks on Elk Rapids’ field, and Boyne gets to play on the same field in Friday’s 6 p.m. district final.
“They came out to play,” the fifth-year Ramblers coach said. “This is a district final and they came up playing like a district final. Hats off to Elk Rapids; they played hard. I think we let down right after we scored so quickly. We kind of just kind of went, ‘Oh, this is going to be one of those games,’ and that’s how you get in trouble. It took a lot of effort and I think pretty much we outlasted them and that was the difference.”
The shutout is Boyne’s 17th this season. The team’s 15 consecutive shutouts are fourth all-time in Michigan history.
The Ramblers’ 17 total shutouts rank 32nd in state history, with a chance to move up to 21st if they duplicate their blanking of Cheboygan earlier this season.
Sophomore goaltender Maggi McHugh faced some pressure from the Elks — especially by Lauren Bingham — but didn’t face too many shots on goal that made it through.
“She was tested a couple times,” Fantozzi said. “Lauren is a great player. She gave us some problems today, more so than the other times we played against her.”
Elk Rapids goalie Jorja Jenema left the game after a violent collision with Boyne forward Taylor Noble just outside the box as both players raced to get to the ball.
“My coach was telling me to feed the ball up, so I just hit it and (Taylor) got to it,” Jordan Noble said of her twin sister. “I saw her take a touch and the goalie hesitated, and then she took another touch and I thought the goalie took her out. I thought she hit her inside the box, so we were getting ready for PK there. But she’s okay, thank goodness. Jorja is a really good goalie.”
Elk Rapids coach Andrea Krakow said Jenema may have sustained a concussion, and that Jenema doesn’t remember the collision.
“When a team sees your keeper taken out,” Krakow said, “that changed the game.”
Freshman Kendall Standfest came in at goalie and made several saves, but the Ramblers also added two more goals.
Reagan Woodall made the game 2-0 less than two minutes before Jenema’s injury.
Jordan Noble scored her second goal two minutes after the incident, in which Jenema was given a yellow card and the Ramblers missed converting on a direct kick from a half yard outside the box.
Inanna Hauger made it 4-0 with a shot to the far top corner with an assist from Jordan Noble with 4:49 remaining.
Jordan Noble’s first goal with only 39 ticks off the clock set the tone early.
“She just cut to the inside and rifled it in the upper corner,” Fantozzi said. “It was just a rocket. The goalie didn’t stand a chance.”
The senior-laden Ramblers are a contrast to the young Elks. Both spent large chunks of the season ranked in the state’s top 10, but Elk Rapids brings back the majority of its team next season, losing two senior starters. Boyne starts seven seniors.
“We kept up with them,” Krakow said. “I think we played them even the first half. I think we maybe even outplayed them the first half. They got one goal, then we woke up and started playing. We forced (Fantozzi) to move Taylor Noble to outside mid versus up top, which in my eyes was a little bit of a win.”
The Elks (14-3) return 10 juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen, many of whom received substantial playing time this season. Three sophomores (Bingham, Jenema and Lily Morton) and two freshmen (Ally Plum and Standfest) started Tuesday.
Cheboygan (13-2-1) won Tuesday’s opening game 8-0 against Kingsley. Claire Dutton made three saves and Hannah Crawford two for the Stags, who finish the season 6-15 and 4-6 in the Northwest Conference.