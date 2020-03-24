BOYNE CITY — AJ South took some advice from Dan Gable for his college commitment.
Not necessarily the legendary freestyle wrestler.
His dog.
South committed to Alma College after completing Boyne City's greatest wrestling career. His beagle Gable, named after the 1972 gold-medal-winning Olympian and two-time college national champion, played a small role.
"It's close to home," South said of Alma College, a drive of less than two hours and 20 minutes from Boyne City. "My family is big to me. And my dog."
South missed the Lake Michigan Conference finals after going through double hernia surgery. He'd likely have won a fourth LMC championship, and would have also sought a fourth straight regional berth afterward.
That's why wrestling in college has even more significance.
"I feel like I have unfinished business," South said.
The four-time letterwinner recorded 68 of his 144 wins by pin over his Rambler career.
"I was kind of nervous," South said of his college signing March 13, the day after all winter activities were suspended because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "But I'm definitely ready for it. It was a big deal for me. It's a big deal for my family, too."
South served as Boyne's captain the last two seasons, earning the team's Outstand Wrestler in each. He also lettered in soccer as a sophomore.
He posted a 144-28 high school record, 36 more than any other wrestler in Boyne City history. Drew Nohel is second at 108, and one of only three Ramblers wrestlers to reach the 100-victory milestone.
South rung up a 20-0 record with four titles over the years at the Rudyard Bridge Brawl.
The 5-foot-10 senior wrestled at 119, but likely moves up to a weight class at either 141 or 149 in college, where the lightest class is 125. He'll be cleared for full activity soon in his recovery from surgery.
South also drew recruiting interest from John Carroll University near Cleveland and Trine University in Indiana. At Alma, he'll join Traverse City West sophomore heavyweight Jacob Ransom on the Scots' roster.
"It was a really hard decision," South said, "but Alma was definitely the right place."
