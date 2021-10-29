GRAYLING — Boyne City completed its “revenge tour” Friday night, but the Ramblers don’t plan to end there.
The Ramblers checked off the third and final “revenge tour” box in Friday’s Division 6 district semifinal at Donald L. Ferguson Field in Grayling, beating every team they lost to last season.
The 19-18 victory avenged a 28-20 loss to Grayling in last year’s district title matchup. The Ramblers beat Glen Lake and Charlevoix in consecutive weeks earlier this season.
“Three checkmarks this year,” said Boyne City senior defensive back Kaden Jewett, who sealed the win with an interception with 1:30 remaining. “Now we have to make a new list.”
First on that new list: Standish-Sterling (8-2), which beat Glen Lake 34-0.
The Ramblers (9-1) and Panthers have never played each other, so the list gets a brand new look. Standish hosts the game by virtue of a higher playoff point average.
Even before the game started, Ramblers’ defensive coordinator Mike McShane trotted around the sidelines, handing out high-fives and yelling, “Revenge tour! Revenge tour!” to every player he’d come across.
“From November last year when they beat us in our place, we assumed that was kind of a collision course,” Boyne City head coach Dave Suttle said. “We were going to find a way to get to that game no matter what we had to do.”
In a contest featuring two of the best running backs the area has seen in recent years, defense played a huge factor.
No. 6-ranked Boyne City stopped No. 10 Grayling from converting any of its three two-point conversion attempts, each after a David Millikin touchdown. The Ramblers kicked extra points after each of their three TDs, connecting on one and having two go just wide in wet, rainy conditions.
Boyne’s Bobby Hoth and Grayling’s Millikin came into the game with a combined 6,421 career rushing yards. Millikin added 153 to that total and Hoth 84.
“I don’t think personally I had my best game, by far,” Hoth said. “But those guys over there on the sideline, they by far had their best game. It was a great team effort.”
Boyne started its first three drives in Grayling territory, thanks to long Jewett kick and punt returns.
“Last year, we had a lot of block in the backs,” Jewett said. “I got on my guys all the time about it. We try to limit it, and we did. Those guys, man, they just block and they don’t stop. I give all the credit to them.”
The Ramblers finally cashed in after a Jewett punt return to the 8-yard line. Hoth ran off right tackle for an 8-yard run and the game’s first score, with Neer kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead. That extra point would be magnified later in the game and prove to be the difference.
“This game means everything to us,” Jewett said. “So many people are telling us Millikin’s too big, their line is too big, we’re too small. Just everyone came to play today.”
Millikin’s 51-yard TD run and then a 44-yard TD reception from Ethan Kucharek put Grayling up 12-7.
Boyne took the lead back on the next possession, as Neer hit Alex Calcaterra on a slant that Calcaterra turned into a 70-yard score and 13-12 advantage.
The rain stopped for a while in the third quarter, when the only score came on a Neer 1-yard TD run.
The drive was aided by an Aaron Bess juggling 32-yard catch off the hands of Millikin, who picked off one pass in the game and almost had two more.
Millikin’s pick of a fourth-down pass to Bess set up the Vikings for a long drive from their own 9 that ended with a Millikin 1-yard TD run to make it 19-18 in favor of Boyne. Grayling once again went for two, opting to keep it on the ground this time after the first two ended in incomplete passes. Anthony Fisher took the snap from a wildcat formation, and Hoth ended up making the tackle just short of the goal line.
Boyne topped Glen Lake in the playoffs last year when the Lakers went for two and the win instead of a game-tying extra point. The Rambler defense came up big then, too.
“Definitely that two-point conversion, that was a big one,” Hoth said. “It reminded me a lot of last year with Glen Lake, and I thought of that for a quick second in my head and I was like, ‘We got it.’”
Grayling’s defense forced a three-and-out and used timeouts to conserve time on the clock. Getting the ball back at its own 14 after a booming 47-yard Neer punt, Jewett stepped in front of a pass over the middle to Millikin.
“Can’t lie, I’ve been dreaming of that for a little bit,” Jewett said. “That’s a great moment, but I’m so happy I can share it with these guys.”
Boyne’s entire team clapped after the game as Grayling’s seniors walked the length of the field one last time in uniform.
“It was a fun season,” Grayling head coach Eric Tunney said. “It was a tough season. Our schedule is brutal. And I was hoping that prepared us well for the playoffs, but hats off to Boyne. They have a good squad and some real talented players and coaches, so hopefully they can make a run.”
Calcaterra caught four passes for 103 yards. Neer threw for 191 yards and a TD. Bess added four receptions for 63 yards.
Jacob Bush led Boyne’s defense with 10 tackles. Hoth added seven. Joey McHugh, Conner Rajkovich and Bess each logged five. Scotty Haley recovered a fumble.
“Our defensive backs, they came to play,” Hoth said. “We know Grayling can pass the ball really well. They’ve got good receivers, and our linebackers played out of their minds tonight.”
Millikin led the Grayling defense with 11 tackles, while Fisher and Sparty Skillern each had nine. Skillern in particular was a problem for Boyne, making plays all over the field from his defensive tackle spot.
Skillern also blocked a Neer 30-yard field goal attempt on Boyne’s first possession.
Ben Gonzalez added six tackles and Marcus Chard five.
One of Millikin’s TDs came on a 41-yard reception from Kucharek, who threw for 117 yards in persistent light rain. Fisher grabbed four passes for 64 yards and Tayvion Hall one for 30.