MANCELONA — Boyne City wasn’t short-handed on the field. Only on the sidelines.
The Ramblers played without three assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols. The players didn’t let that become a factor, knocking off previously undefeated Mancelona 50-18 in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division game Friday at Mancelona.
Boyne had two assistant coaches in quarantine and found out Friday at 1 p.m. that a third tested positive for COVID-19. Boyne head coach Dave Suttle said he went to a drug store in Boyne City to get tested Friday afternoon and came back negative.
“Mike (McShane) does does such a good job every week, getting the kids ready,” Suttle said of his defensive coordinator. “The kids can almost call the defense. Rob Jensen, our defensive coordinator tonight, coaches our defensive backs, and he stepped right in. It was kind of neat on the bus. They’re all together and they’re going over calls and signals and situations.”
From there on, though, only good positives for the Ramblers, who not only clinched a share of the NMFC-Leaders title, but go into next week’s homecoming game against Elk Rapids 100 percent healthy as they look to win the division outright.
Boyne (6-1, 4-0 NMFC-Leaders) matched a season-high with 50 points, forcing the nine Rambler cheerleaders to do 198 jumping jacks as they do one for each point after every score.
Junior quarterback Jack Neer had a big hand in a lot of those jumping jacks. He audibled out of run plays for two of his four passing touchdowns. And on two of the TDs, the receiver hauling in the pass wasn’t the first read.
Neer completed 5-of-8 passes for 123 yards a four TDs, coming up one short of his career high of five set last season against Mason County Central in one of the Ramblers’ two playoff games.
“They keyed in on Bobby (Hoth) the entire game, and our passing game opened right up,” Neer said. “Watching film, they like to press their corners and we knew our wide receivers were better than that. So we just attacked them and exploited their weaknesses.”
Mancelona, trying to go 6-0 for the first time since 2012, had to overhaul its offense ahead of its biggest game to date this season, compensating for injuries to starting running back Adam Ackler and fullback Mason Crandall by moving Jason Naumcheff from quarterback to running back and inserting sophomore Lucas Thompson into the lineup for his first varsity start at quarterback. Thompson completed one of two passes for 24 yards, connecting with Oumar Sy over the middle to set up Justin Ackler’s first score.
Naumcheff and Justin Ackler led the Ironmen rushing attack to 220 yards, averaging 4.2 yards a carry.
“We had a couple kids out,” Mancelona head coach Dan Derrer said. “But that’s no excuse. Next man up. We’ve got to be overcome that. We just didn’t play well enough to win. ... Give them credit — their kids played hard. They executed better than we did.”
Derrer said Adam Ackler (shoulder) and Crandall (concussion) are day-to-day and wasn’t certain they’d be able to play next week against Charlevoix.
Boyne’s linebackers wreaked havoc all night. Joey McHugh and Jacob Bush each logged 13 tackles, Bobby Hoth added 10, and Aaron Bess had four with a sack. Conner Rajkovich and Kaden Jewett each had eight stops.
Jewett logged three touchdowns, starting off the scoring with an 11-yard jaunt for a 7-0 lead after Neer’s extra point 2:01 into the game.
Neer hit Alex Calcaterra on a 15-yard slant across the middle before Justin Ackler put Mancelona on the board with a 2-yard TD run. Neer then completed passes to Jewett and Calcaterra on both ends of a two-play drive, hooking up with Calcaterra for a 39-yard TD pass over the defense 37 seconds before halftime.
Calcaterra ended up with two catches for 77 yards, and Jewett had three receptions for 46 yards. Hoth rushed for 127 yards on 14 carries, with Jewett adding 65 and Bess 38.
Derrer said that score was huge, and the Ironmen had hopes of getting a stop and starting the third quarter with the ball and a chance to tie it up. Instead, a huge tackle-for-loss by Riley Dittmar and Bess forced a turnover on downs to start the third. Hoth went 31 yards on the next play for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead.
Bess forced another turnover on downs with a sack, leading to a Neer 31-yard TD pass to Jewett for a 35-6 lead with 2:04 left in the third.
Justin Ackler’s second TD of the day came on a 10-yard run, and Tyler Derrer added a 40-yard touchdown run for the Ironmen.
Neer hit Jewett in stride over the top for a 34-yard TD pass, and holder Mason Wilcox — who lived in Mancelona until moving to Boyne City in middle school — turned a bad snap into a dive for the pylon for a two-point conversion and a 43-12 lead.
“They got us in basketball, and it felt good to come back and get them back,” Wilcox said. “A little trash talk going here and there, but most of them are friends, so it was all right.”
Bush added a punishing 20-yard TD run with 6:38 left for Boyne’s final score.
Boyne can clinch the Leaders Division title outright next week with a homecoming win over Elk Rapids.
Boyne is off to its best start since 2017, when the Ramblers finished off a perfect regular season with a 19-13 win over Traverse City St. Francis. The Ramblers’ only blemish this season is a 48-14 loss to the Division 7 No. 1-ranked Gladiators.
“It brings us big momentum into the playoffs, and hopefully we capitalize on it,” Neer said. “We’ve rebounded well since St. Francis. We played terrible against St. Francis, so we’re just hungry.”
Mancelona (5-1) hopes to regroup next week at Charlevoix (6-1) in another Leaders Division test.
“It’s a huge game for us for the playoffs,” Derrer said. “As far as conference, you know our first goal is to win the conference, and that’s probably not going to happen now.”
Senior linebacker Landon McCorry paced Mancelona’s defense with five tackles.
Bess and Kacey Gray produced sacks for Boyne. Justin Ackler had one for the Ironmen.