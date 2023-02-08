GRAYLING — Jacob Johnson might want to play all his road games in Grayling.
After the Boyne City senior recorded a career-high eight tackles and two sacks in the Ramblers’ football win on the Vikings’ field, he followed that with a career-high 19 points in Tuesday’s varsity boys basketball game at Grayling.
“Earlier this season, I didn’t do too hot against Grayling,” Johnson said. “I said today’s going to be my comeback day.”
The senior forward added six rebounds to his haul, which helped the Ramblers to a 64-46 palindromic victory to improve to 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference.
The Ramblers played without starter Gavin Hewitt, one of the last in a series of players dealing with the flu. Boyne played without several players in last week’s 50-47 loss to Gaylord, now coached by former Ramblers player Zach Napont.
“We’re working on getting healthy,” Boyne head coach Randy Calcaterra said. “We still are on the tail end of the flu that caused us some havoc this week. Jake was one of the first ones that went down with it. We’re trying to get through that as a team. It’s taken a long time, and it’s still affecting us. Hopefully, this is the last game that will have that effect.”
Boyne has Harbor Springs, Kalkaska and Charlevoix between now and a Feb. 21 date at Traverse City St. Francis.
“Focus the next few days on Harbor,” Calcaterra said. “Not overlooking anyone. But everyone knows the St. Francis game is two weeks from today. It’s going to be a big one.”
The Ramblers and Gladiators face off a second time this season after Boyne won 50-44 at home two weeks ago.
“We’re waiting for it,” Johnson said. “We’ve been thinking about it since the second the horn went off after the first game.”
Just as consistent was Johnson’s scoring Tuesday evening, putting up at least four points in every quarter. Alex Calcaterra and Jaden Alger hit him with passes for first-quarter buckets, and he followed up by drawing a second-quarter charge with a hook shot on the other end and another basket off a Mason Wilcox assist.
The Ramblers led 11-9 after the first quarter and 29-17 by halftime.
“Most of my buckets come off assists,” Johnson said. “Great passes from my teammates, like Mason.”
Wilcox also helped lead the way for Boyne, pitching in 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Alex Calcaterra contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Jack Neer scored nine points.
The Ramblers committed only eight turnovers and shot 65 percent from the field.
Boyne junior forward Chas Stanek commented to the referees about a third-quarter non-call by saying, “He was hugging me. It’s not even Valentine’s Day yet.”
Ethan Kucharek consistently powered Grayling’s offense, pumping in 19 points to match Johnson. Fletcher Quinlan added eight points, Corbin Allen seven, and sophomore guard Tristan Demlow had five points, four rebounds and three assists.
“He’s been one of our biggest offensive threats,” Grayling head coach LJ Mead said of Kucharek. “When he gets his shot going, that changes the way he plays all the way around.”
Maddox Mead had five rebounds, three steals and four points, and Tayvion Hall grabbed a team-high six boards.
One of the biggest cheers of the night came when junior Landon Hoffman came off the bench in the closing minutes and buried a baseline 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
“We caused some confusion defensively in streaks tonight,” Mead said. “Missed some rotations that we didn’t take advantage of some things; but all in all, we did a lot of good things and our kids should hang their hat on that.”
Grayling (9-6, 5-4 LMC) has lost two in a row — against the LMC’s top two teams — after a streak in which the Vikings won five of six. The next week-plus brings on Charlevoix (2-12), East Jordan (4-10) and Harbor Springs (6-8).
“This is a stretch that we need to fix the last couple of games,” Mead said. “Those were the very top of the LMC in Boyne and (St. Francis). I thought our kids played really hard. They got after it and executed a few things, struggled to finish around the hoop tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.