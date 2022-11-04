KINGSLEY — There was no quit in the Boyne City Ramblers on Thursday after playing a long match Wednesday.
The Ramblers took Kingsley to five sets and won in Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinals. Thursday, they took Cheboygan to five sets in the championship match, but the gas on the Ramblers’ roadster ran out.
Boyne City put its heart and soul on the court on back-to-back nights in five-set thrillers that went the distance. A distance few in the past have gone at Boyne City.
The Ramblers haven’t gone this deep in the playoffs since 2013. Despite the loss, Boyne City head coach Mallory Slate kept the emotion at bay and said that she’s proud of how the girls performed this postseason.
In the final set, the Ramblers put forth everything they had. After taking an early 1-0 lead, Cheboygan stepped on the gas. Cheboygan gained a 2-1 lead, which was the last time the Ramblers led in the final set.
Cheboygan won 15-11 after multiple spikes from Morgan Deming, who kept the Ramblers within striking distance. But it wasn’t enough. Both teams throughout the match had close leads that weren’t always safe.
The Ramblers fought through every set after starting down 8-1 in the first set. For the senior Deming, things were clicking. Slate said without Deming, there’s no chance the Ramblers would be in this position.
After a long battle for the lead, Boyne City capitalized on a few splash plays from Deming to win the first set 25-22. Cheboygan then began to figure Boyne City out and hit away from Deming and collecting points.
“Defensively, they picked us apart. They played great,” Slate said. “They were able to pick up a lot of Morgan’s swings, and if we don’t have Morgan swinging, we’re not scoring points.”
After the Ramblers started hot, Cheboygan continued to fight its way to a lead. Cheboygan took its first lead, 19-18, after multiple spikes away from Deming. Cheboygan went on a little run to tie the match and stayed in front, winning 25-20.
The third set had some deja vu for the Ramblers. In their semifinal game against Kingsley, they took the Stags to lengths to get some wins. After a long battle for the win, they fought through and won 29-27 for a 2-1 lead.
The Ramblers started the fourth set hot with multiple spikes and digs from players all around, but it wouldn’t be enough. Cheboygan took their first lead at 18-17. Once Cheboygan took the lead, it stayed in front and won 25-22.
As the final set ended in Cheboygan’s favor, players and coaches shed a few tears. The Ramblers will be losing four seniors this year — Deming being one of them. Slate knows that losing a player like Deming will be a blow for the team, but she’s confident in the girls who will follow.
“The underclassman just being able to take control,” she said when asked what it will take to make another playoff run. “Again, those four seniors are a huge loss. So, next year it’s going to be who’s going to step up? Who’s going to take over?”
Slate acknowledged junior Aubrey Burns, who finished the night with two aces, 10 kills and 20 digs.
Ava Tarsi led the team with 59 assists while having an ace, two kills and six digs. Deming dominated in almost every category and led the team with 45 kills while having 17 digs, 10 serve receptions and two blocks
“I hope she is able to shine at the collegiate level just like she did for us. She is a unique player that you don’t run across every day,” Slate said about Deming.
Senior Braylyn Rincon led the team with 21 digs, 29 serve receptions and 100 percent serving. Sophomore Elly Wilcox had nine kills, two aces, a 100 percent serving, 16 digs, and went 4/4 on serve receptions. Aubrey Burns had 10 kills, 20 digs, went 10/10 on serve receptions and had two aces.
After nine years, Slate has decided to step away from coaching. She led Boyne City to new heights and unimaginable places — like their first playoff win since 2013.
“Knowing that after nine years this was my final year of coaching, I want to wish the underclassmen the best of luck with next season and the seasons to follow,” she said. “Boyne City has the best student-athletes, and being a part of this program for the past years has been an adventure that I will certainly miss.”
