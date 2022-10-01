BOYNE CITY — Jacob Johnson traded his helmet for a crown at halftime.
His Boyne City teammates hope they all get another in a couple of weeks after the Ramblers toppled undefeated Charlevoix 42-14 to take control of the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Leaders Division.
Boyne (6-0) has league games left against Elk Rapids and Tawas to wrap up the title after winning Friday’s top-10 rivalry matchup at Earl Brotherston Field in Boyne City, where Johnson was crowned homecoming king at the intermission.
Boyne’s homecoming festivities included the court being escorted onto the field by their school staff member of choice. Johnson chose bus driver Paul Wise.
Then Johnson and his Rambler teammates drove repeatedly, getting a running clock briefly in the fourth quarter of the rivalry game heightened by both team’s 5-0 start and ranking in the top 10.
“We have to go finish out the season and we’ve got the conference,” said Boyne senior Gavin Hewitt, who scored four touchdowns. “We heard a couple of people doubting us, so we came in with vengeance. We knew what we had to do.”
Boyne went three-and-out to start the game, and the Charlevoix put together a 14-play drive that ended in a missed field goal. Boyne went the other way on the strength of a McHugh 62-yard run on a drive ended by Neer’s 2-yard quarterback keeper to the pylon.
Two plays later, Hewitt stepped in front of a screen pass to Hudson Vollmer for a 14-0 lead.
“That was the one right there,” Boyne head coach Dave Suttle said. “Our kids felt really good after that. It was a really good play because he just slipped off the block. He knew what was coming and stepped in front of it and that really got our energy going because they kind of got a little bit of momentum and were moving the ball.”
Hewitt scored two rushing touchdowns, one rushing and one on that pick-six where he cut inside the route on a bubble screen and was gone with a head of steam.
“They’ve been running that bubble all year, and they had that release that they completed on us,” Hewitt said. “But we called it that they were going to go there. We trust Jack to cover that over the top, so I just went for it and he threw it and must not have seen me.”
Division 7 No. 5-ranked Charlevoix (5-1) had won two of the last three meetings, but Division 6 No. 8 Boyne took 11 of the last 15.
The Rayders came in with four straight shutouts. Boyne allowed only six points over the last three weeks (although last week’s win came via forfeit against Kalkaska).
“Six points on defense. Six on special teams,” sophomore Ryan Spate said. “That’s not bad.”
Joey McHugh powered for 160 yards on 18 carries, buoyed by his blockers opening up gaps.
Charlevoix’s biggest weapon, Patrick Sterrett rushed eight times for 51 yards and caught five passes for 136 yards, despite the Rambler defense concentrating on him.
“This is done. It happened,” Sterrett told his teammates in the postgame huddle. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We move on.”
Owen Waha caught four passes for 78 yards. Sterrett also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD with 7:46 remaining, the play after Hewitt scored his third TD on a 6-yard run.
Charlevoix sophomore quarterback Brady Jess threw for 239 yards and junior linebacker Landon Swanson made 14 tackles. Adam Streeter produced six tackles and Trevor Streeter five.
Charlevoix came out firing in the third quarter after trailing 21-0, going 78 yards on the first two plays — a hook-and-ladder to Sterrett for 52 yards and a Brady Jess pass to Waha for 26 — and finished off by a Landon Swanson 2-yard TD run up the gut. Boyne blocked the extra point.
Charlevoix returns to action Oct. 8, hosting Manistique in a JV-varsity doubleheader starting at noon. The Rayders then host Kalkaska and visit Glen Lake to close out the regular season.
Boyne finishes out its league schedule on the road against Elk Rapids and Tawas the next two weeks before hosting a non-league contest with Roscommon.
“It feels great to put them in their place,” Spate said. “It’s game by game right now. Just go game by game, get a conference championship, a district championship and so on.”
Jack Neer completed 11-of-17 passes for 142 yards and two TDs. Hewitt had 62 yards in receptions, Spate 38 and Mason Wilcox 30. Calcaterra and Neer also produced interceptions, with Neer’s coming off a Hewitt deflection in the end zone just before halftime.
Neer connected with Alex Calcaterra on a 9-yard TD catch in the back of the end zone to take a 21-0 lead into the extended homecoming halftime, where three-fifths of the king’s court were football players.
“The best part about it being homecoming is it brings extra people into the stadium, which brings more excitement,” Suttle said. “All the homecoming festivities I can do without. The long halftime is killer, but the excitement in both towns and both teams being 5-0 and Charlevoix not giving up a point in four games and all that stuff. It was a big one for Charlevoix County.”
