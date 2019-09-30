PREP SOCCER
State Rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Troy Athens
2. Okemos
3. Novi
4. Midland Dow
5. Brighton
6. Ann Arbor Skyline
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Berkley
9. Livonia Stevenson
10. Bloomfield Hills
11. Rockford
12. Caledonia
13. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
14. Saline
15. Detroit Jesuit
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Mattawan
4. DeWitt
5. Marshall
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Byron Center
8. East Lansing
9. Detroit Country Day
10. St. Joseph
11. Linden
12. Parma Western
13. Spring Lake
14. Grand Rapids Christian
15. Gaylord
DIVISION 3
1. Holland Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Wyoming Lee
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Grosse Ile
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Williamston
8. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
9. Hanover-Horton
10. Leslie
11. Boyne City
12. Elk Rapids
13. Fennville
14. Monroe St. Mary
15. Hemlock
DIVISION 4
1. Grosse Pointe Liggett
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. North Muskegon
4. Muskegon WMC
5. Leland
6. Dansville
7. Kalamazoo Hackett
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Royal Oak Shrine
11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
12. Genesee Christian
13. Midland Calvary Baptist
14. Lutheran Westland
15. Wyoming Potter's House
