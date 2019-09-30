Boyne web logo
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP SOCCER

State Rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Troy Athens

2. Okemos

3. Novi

4. Midland Dow

5. Brighton

6. Ann Arbor Skyline

7. Detroit Catholic Central

8. Berkley

9. Livonia Stevenson

10. Bloomfield Hills

11. Rockford

12. Caledonia

13. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

14. Saline

15. Detroit Jesuit

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Mattawan

4. DeWitt

5. Marshall

6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

7. Byron Center

8. East Lansing

9. Detroit Country Day

10. St. Joseph

11. Linden

12. Parma Western

13. Spring Lake

14. Grand Rapids Christian

15. Gaylord

DIVISION 3

1. Holland Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Wyoming Lee

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Grosse Ile

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Williamston

8. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

9. Hanover-Horton

10. Leslie

11. Boyne City

12. Elk Rapids

13. Fennville

14. Monroe St. Mary

15. Hemlock

DIVISION 4

1. Grosse Pointe Liggett

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. North Muskegon

4. Muskegon WMC

5. Leland

6. Dansville

7. Kalamazoo Hackett

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Royal Oak Shrine

11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

12. Genesee Christian

13. Midland Calvary Baptist

14. Lutheran Westland

15. Wyoming Potter's House

