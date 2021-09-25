BOYNE CITY — Christopher Herrmann received an early 50th birthday gift Friday.
It’s one he can share with two northern Michigan communities.
Boyne City and Charlevoix unveiled Herrmann and Chris Kuhn as coaches for the inaugural Lake Charlevoix Ski Team, a co-op of Boyne City and Charlevoix that will begin this winter.
“It’s exciting to me to have this opportunity,” Herrmann said. “I’ve worked with kids on both sides of the lake with USSA.”
The two schools — about 22 miles apart, separated by Lake Charlevoix — combined for four state champion or runner-up spots from 1988-2007, with Boyne claiming the 2007 Division 2 girls crown. Charlevoix’s girls placed second in 1988 in the open class, and the Rayder boys took runner-up honors in both 2001 and 2002 behind Petoskey in Class B-C-D.
The unified team allows the two schools to field a competitive squad. Low numbers in recent years often relegated both schools to near the bottom of the Lake Michigan Conference.
“The kids will have a team and be able to compete as a team,” Kuhn said. “That’s the great part.”
Last year, Boyne had just five girls and no boys on its ski team, while Charlevoix put two girls and seven boys on the slopes.
Kuhn and Herrmann are co-head coaches for the combined boys and girls teams.
“Two very highly-qualified coaches with a lot of experience coaching at a very high level,” Boyne City athletic director Adam Stefanski said. “Both (Charlevoix athletic director) Travis (Garrett) and I think the kids will really respond to the coaches.”
Herrmann coached at Inland Lakes from 1997-2008 and ran the Boyne Racing USSA Alpine Ski Program from 2009-2020, as well as various ski racing camps in Oregon and Colorado.
Kuhn ran Boyne’s middle school skiing program the past 12 years, coached the Rayders’ varsity team from 1993-95 and served as head coach at the Junior Ski Racing program at Pico Ski Resort in Vermont.
He skied collegiately at New Hampshire, serving as captain for two years.
The team will still compete in the LMC, along with the Great North Alpine — a co-op of Traverse City St. Francis and Elk Rapids — Grayling and Harbor Springs.
“The rivalry runs deep,” Kuhn said. “Christopher Herrmann will be an absolutely amazing addition to the coaching staff. We’re fired up to have this. ... It’s exciting for me to be bringing these communities together. It’s been years since Boyne City and Charlevoix have fielded full teams.”
Herrmann said he wants to get dry-land conditioning going before well before the snow flies and looks forward to “making a program both sides of the lake can be proud of.”
The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s executive committee approved the co-op team in August, and Stefanski said a team bonding event is set for Oct. 6 at Young State Park in Boyne City.
“I think we’re off to a great start,” Stefanski said.