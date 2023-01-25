BOYNE CITY — Mason Wilcox scored zero points Tuesday, yet made perhaps the game’s two biggest plays.
Wilcox drew two charging fouls on Traverse City St. Francis star Wyatt Nausadis in the first 1:12, helping Boyne City build a big enough advantage that the Gladiators weren’t quite able to chip away.
The Ramblers knocked off St. Francis for the first time in 12 meetings, taking a 50-44 victory in Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball game at the Wheelhouse in Boyne City. The win puts Boyne all alone in first place atop the LMC.
“Huge. Huge,” Boyne City senior Gavin Hewitt said. “That’s what pushed us and got everyone excited. The student section, we all got into it. Those were the biggest two plays of the game.”
The Ramblers hadn’t topped the Glads in just over six years, last taking a victory 64-60 on Jan. 20, 2017. TCSF won 11 in a row after that, all but two by double digits.
Boyne senior Jack Neer knocked down two clutch free throws with 34.2 seconds remaining to give the Ramblers a two-possession lead, 48-44. Boyne led 18-5 after one quarter and extended that advantage to as many as 16 twice in the second, both times on Hewitt 3-pointers. They took a 33-19 lead into the locker room.
“Jack has been a varsity player for four years, and he’s never beat them,” Boyne head coach Randy Calcaterra said. “Never beat them in football. We got them once in JV like three or four years ago, but they didn’t beat them in middle school. This is a huge hurdle.”
Boyne City (11-1, 5-0 LMC) dropped its opener in overtime at St. Ignace before winning 11 straight. The Ramblers host Elk Rapids (8-3, 4-2 LMC) Friday, the second in a stretch of four consecutive home dates.
St. Francis (8-2, 4-1 LMC) had won four in a row since its only setback of the season, a 60-48 decision Dec. 30 against Grand Haven. The Glads travel to Harbor Springs (4-6, 2-4 LMC) on Friday.
“Couldn’t be more proud of our guys one through 12,” Calcaterra said. “They all stepped up. They all did exactly what they’re asked. They all did exactly what we’ve been working on for a year or more. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Hewitt scored a team-high 15 points to go with six blocks. Alex Calcaterra added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks as he drove the lane and kicked it back to the Ramblers’ 3-point shooters.
“Because Alex is such a good player, teams just collapse on him and they always leave one of us open,” Hewitt said. “I got lucky a couple of times. ... I had one in the last six or seven games. There was a long, long dry spell.”
Neer contributed 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wilcox finished with five assists, five rebounds, a block and the two charges.
“That’s been our goal since two seconds after the Charlevoix game, to get him in foul trouble and get him charged,” Wilcox said. “We know he likes to go downhill a lot. We just had to get him in foul trouble to have a chance.”
Nausadis ended the game with four fouls, one shy of fouling out, but the early whistles led to him scoring only seven points. The defending Record-Eagle Player of the Year came in averaging over 21 a game.
“That was our first time ever beating Wyatt,” Wilcox said. “That’s huge for us mentally. We’ve lost to them since fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade; and it’s just huge mentally and going forward.”
John Hagelstein, who two days ago committed to play football at Michigan Tech, scored a game-high 20 points, with Drew Breimayer adding 11.
“John played great,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We should have gotten him the ball more. ... He’s got the hot hand, and they were struggling to guard him. He’s been doing that for weeks now, just working so hard on the glass. He owns the paint when it comes to rebounding.”
Hagelstein cut the lead to single digits with a putback with 2:02 left in the third quarter. A baseline reverse layup by Hagelstein cut the lead to four at 46-42 with 2:16 remaining, and Nausadis’ steal and layup with 1:23 left pulled St. Francis within a bucket.
St. Francis sits at No. 6 in the Division 3 AP poll, but is not in the top 20 of the MPR power rankings, despite wins over teams such as Canton, Holland West Ottawa, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, Midland and Elk Rapids, which is 15th in D3 MPR.
Boyne is an honorable mention vote-getter in the AP Division 2 poll but sits at No. 3 overall in D2 in the MHSAA’s MPR power rankings used to determine district seeds.
The Gladiators and Ramblers meet again Feb. 22 in Traverse City, the second-to-last LMC contest for each. The Glads won last year’s matchups with Boyne by 16 and 17 points.
“It’s huge, but it doesn’t mean anything in a couple weeks when we play them again,” Hewitt said. “We have to win again.”
