The Boyne City boys bowling team made a historic run to the state finals and placed second in the Division 3 team tournament at JAX 60 in Jackson, Michigan on Friday.
The No.2 seed Ramblers defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1207-1187 in the first round and took out Sanford Meridian in the semifinal by a score of 1310-1200.
The Ramblers missed a state title by only 15 pins, falling to Armada 1230-1215.
Michael Deming led the Ramblers in the final match with a game of 219. Jack Wicker (186), Zach Hardy (176), Drew Coleman (160) and Hank Archey (162) helped combine for a team total of 903 pins to go with their 312 pin total from their two baker games.
Boyne City also placed second in total pinfall in D3.
Cadillac’s boys team also found itself in the runner-up spot on Friday. The Vikings fell to Jackson Northwest in the final match after defeating Ferndale and New Boston Huron earlier in the day.
Cadillac was led by Dylan Vermilyea with a 237, Korbin Keller a 211, Kyle Vermilyea with a 176, Kyler Perry a 162 and Connor Putnam a 141.
Traverse City Christian’s boys team placed fourth in Division 4 at Royal Scot in Lansing on Friday.
The Sabres fell to eventual runner-up Kent City 1020-1010 in the semifinal round. The Sabres were fourth in total pinfall in D4.
