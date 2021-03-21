TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian punched its ticket to the girls bowling state championships with a runner-up finish Saturday in the Division 4 regional at Lucky Jack's.
The Sabres finished 52 pins behind regional champ Westwood. Glen Lake placed seventh and Manistee Catholic 12th.
TC Christian senior Ella Wendel placed third overall with a 733 series, including a 238 game. Glen Lake sophomore Chloe Crick joins the contingent headed to the state finals, placing fourth with a 731, including games of 199 and 204.
TC Christian had four girls in the top 15, with Brooke Smith (625), Rebekah Burch (616) and Hannah Elenbaas (613) all within a dozen pins in the 13th through 15th spots.
DIVISION 1 AT LANSING
Traverse City West's Jordan LaFleur and Taylor Phillips both qualified for the state finals, taking seventh and eighth place in Saturday's Division 1 regional at Royal Scot in Lansing.
LaFleur rolled a 739 series that included a 212 game, while Phillips ended up with 728, carding a 237 game along the way.
Central's Ondrea Ream placed 14th, missing out on a repeat state finals appearance by 30 pins.
West's girls took fourth as a team, 90 pins behind runner-up Midland for the final finals berth. Holt won the regional title.
DIVISION 3 AT CHEBOYGAN
Boyne City made a strong late push to pass Standish-Sterling and Clare for the second and final state finals berth in the Division 3 regional at Sparetime Lanes in Cheboygan.
The Ramblers rolled a 748 in their fourth and final game of the night, more than 100 better than Standish and Clare, to snag the runner-up spot by 62 pins.
The Ramblers' Xzandria Jozwiak placed fourth overall with a 732 series, including games of 205 and 222. Emily Davison placed 14th, Grayling's Alyssa Hopkins 17th and Benzie's Kayla Tondreau 19th. Grayling finished eighth as a team and Benzie 11th.
DIVISION 2 AT GAYLORD
Petoskey junior Camrey Walker came up eight pins shy of advancing to the state finals.
Walker ended with a 617 series, rolling her best game last with a 163.
Flint Kearsley and Bay City Western took the two team spots in the state finals. Petoskey finished sixth as a team, with Gaylord 11th and Cadillac 13th.