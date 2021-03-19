LANSING — Traverse City West’s Jeremy Decker bowled a 300 game in Friday’s regionals, ending up as the only area entrant to qualify for the Division 1 state finals.
Decker’s perfect game came in the fourth of the day, amid a 919 series for the junior who ended up winning the individual regional title by 54 pins over Brighton’s Hayden Hale.
West took fifth as a team and TC Central 10th. Only the top two teams from each regional move onto the finals, with Holt and Swartz Creek taking those honors at Royal Scot in Lansing.
Hunter Haldaman paced Traverse City Christian with an 815 series to lead the Sabers to the state finals as a team.
Haldaman won the Division 4 individual title last year, and rolled games of 221, 202 and 237 among his 815 series. Fellow TC Christian senior Jeremy Hansen placed third overall with a 741, while Bellaire’s Brady Hoogerhyde (716) placed fourth and Glen Lake seniors Kenneth Plamondon (698) and Isaac Flask (680) finished seventh and ninth to book state finals appearances.
The Lakers missed qualifying as a team by 85 pins, with Coleman taking that spot.
Girls regionals are Saturday.
Cadillac’s boys finished eighth. Dylan Vermilyea finished fifth in singles to advance to the state finals. The top 10 individuals from each regional qualify.
Benzie Central’s boys finished sixth overall. Dray Hewitt placed 15th overall, missing the top 10 by 17 pins.