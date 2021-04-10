bowling21.jpg

Bowling

Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues

LUCKY JACK’S

MEN’S SERIES

746 (275-245-226) Mike Griffiths

746 (252-248-246) Lucky Mericle

724 (278-237) David L. Anderson

720 (267-255) Evan Miller

720 (245-290) Bill Jenkins

716 (242-227-247) Jim Hurst

713 (223-255-235) George Humphry

705 (236-221-248) Shawn Antol

702 (256-247) Leo Dutton

701 (231-246-224) Christian Vreeland

695 (234-236-225) Kevin Ball

691 (215-287) Marcus Oien

687 (226-267) Jim Simmons

684 (224-267) Christian Vreeland

679 (216-247-216) Ray W. Horton

677 (225-238-214) George Humphry

674 (223-247) John Sivek

666 (213-247) John Sivek

665 (236-231) Jon Parent

665 (227-233) Ken Kocevar

663 (245-236) Jon Lichty

662 (258-235) Gary Greenman

660 (237-221) Victor Vreeland

656 (223-226) Shawn Antol

656 (222-244) Mitchell Mosley

653 (234-222) Evan Miller

650 (236-222) Mike Beaver

649 (238-214) John Wisniewski

648 (268) Chad Fetterman

645 (218-238) Lucky Mericle

644 (245) Aaron Phillips

639 (238) Bryan Decker

637 (249) Kyle Rice

637 (242) Chris Sirois

636 (228) Ken Kocevar

630 (238-213) Michael Williams

626 (232) Dylan Anderson

625 (235) Jon Parent

624 (235) Wade Hampton

623 (213-214) Brian Simpson

621 (235) Joe Griffin

617 (228) Tim Brien

617 (213) Jerry Orr

616 (234) Rick Smith

616 (214) Gary Brown

614 (236-219) Andy Radtke

614 (222-214) Jonathon Loomis

613 (227) Brian Percy

610 (231) Steve Fouch

609 (235) Les Anderson

608 (219-214) Jason Sawyer

608 (215-211) Chris Hettinger

607 (215) Al Rickert

605 (215) Craig Petersen jr

604 (236) Paul Franke

604 John Sivek

603 (214) Les Anderson

603 Butch Kinnee

602 (226) Jerry Torresan

601 (225) Zack Cavanaugh

MEN’S GAME

255 Fred Marsh

254 Mike McCable

237 Brian Abernethy

235 Rob Davis

235 Kirk Parent

231 Bryan Frank

228 David Montgomery

227 Brendan Ehlert

225 Brian Abernethy

225 Phil Russell

225 Justin Patterson

224 Quinn Magsig

224 Jeff Richard

223 Kyle Klingelsmith

220 Tim Beaudrie

220 Ken Kocevar

220 Bill Beaver

219 Pat Moore

218 Fred Fasel

216 Tim Holbrook

216 Tim Holbrook

216 Mark Martin

215 Paul Moy

215 Dave Foisie

214 Shawn Antol

214 Jon Lichty

214 Russ Cavanaugh

214 Dan Bielaczyc

214 Brandon Smith

214 Josh Kuehne

213 Steve Flees

213 Josh Sullivan

213 Chris Winkleman

213 Andrew Ehlert

213 Bill Jenkins

213 Bruce Walter

213 John D. Anderson

213 Andrew Hunt

212 Steve Flees

211 Tristen Witkowski

211 Jim Mansfield

211 Jay Langler

211 Marcus Oien

210 Blake Cavanaugh

210 Dan Guith

210 Brian Macarthur

WOMEN’S SERIES

673 (208-289) Sheila Mosley

637 (235-211-191) Denise Vaughan

618 (221-229) Peggy Weber

613 (257) Ellen Gustafson

605 (208-209) Deb Parent

587 (214-211) Bobbi Jo Babik

581 (209-210) Sharon Vreeland

580 (211-206) Samantha Mosley

574 (204) Sharon Vreeland

563 (216) Crystal Hettinger

561 (218) Denise Vaughan

557 (208) Janice Moy

547 LouAnn Hurst

544 (202) Peggy Weber

542 (191) Denise Vaughan

540 (191) Darlene Anderson

537 (205) Tracy Kuehne

531 (224) Samantha Rettelle

531 (204) Linda Wick

BOWLING

WOMEN’S GAME

222 Kalia Wiederhold

211 Heather Hettinger

210 Linda Wick

205 Barb Russell

195 Anne Smith

194 Jessica Olow

192 Cathy Haywood

190 Arlene Prepejchal

190 Diane Smith

INCREDIBLE MO’S

MEN’S SERIES

727 (235-235-252) Shawn Antol

720 (257-229-234) Jason Sawyer

694 (246-235-213) Shawn Phillips

691 (247-261) Marcus Oien

695 (223-267) Tim Gleason

645 (236) Jason Gray

629 (224) Jon Kiernan

MEN’S GAME

248 Craig McKinnon

232 Rich Nadeau

223 Brian Percy

222 Pat Moore

222 Butch Kinnee

218 Josh Sullivan

214 Brian Percy

214 Rich Nadeau

214 Troy Banton

212 Clifton Fraley

WOMEN’S SERIES

640 (217-234) Denise Vaughan

WOMEN’S GAME

193 Denise Wheeler

GOLF

PGA Tour Masters Tournament Par Scores

Saturday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205 -11

Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209 -7

Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209 -7

Justin Rose 65-72-72—209 -7

Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209 -7

Corey Conners 73-69-68—210 -6

Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211 -5

Brian Harman 69-69-74—138 -4

Tony Finau 74-66-73—213 -3

Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—144 -2

Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—140 -2

Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—144 -2

Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215 -1

Kevin Na 75-70-70—215 -1

Henrik Stenson 73-71-71—215 -1

Stewart Cink 74-69-72—215 -1

Viktor Hovland 73-70-72—215 -1

Ryan Palmer 74-68-73—215 -1

Cameron Smith 74-68-73—215 -1

Justin Thomas 73-67-75—215 -1

Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216 E

Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216 E

Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216 E

Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216 E

Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216 E

Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216 E

Shane Lowry 71-73-72—216 E

Mackenzie Hughes 72-72-72—216 E

Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217 +1

Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217 +1

Martin Laird 74-71-72—217 +1

Bubba Watson 74-70-73—217 +1

Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-73—217 +1

Tommy Fleetwood 74-70-73—217 +1

Matt Jones 74-69-74—217 +1

Collin Morikawa 73-69-75—217 +1

Cameron Champ 72-68-77—217 +1

Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218 +2

Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218 +2

Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218 +2

Harris English 74-71-73—218 +2

Bryson DeChambeau 76-67-75—218 +2

Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219 +3

Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219 +3

Abraham Ancer 75-69-75—219 +3

Michael Thompson 72-72-75—144 +3

Paul Casey 73-74-73—220 +4

Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220 +4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220 +4

Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220 +4

Brendon Todd 73-71-76—144 +4

Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221 +5

Jim Herman 76-70-76—222 +6

Adam Scott 74-73-79—226 +10

DEALS

Saturday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — placed designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Michael Chavis from the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Baez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Domingo German to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LHP Ryan Borucki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ty Tice to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.

Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and transfered RHP Bobby Wahl from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 7th.. Selected the contract of INF Jose Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from injured list. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and added to taxi squad. Returned INF Adrian Sanchez to alternate training site.

