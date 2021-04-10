Bowling
Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues
LUCKY JACK’S
MEN’S SERIES
746 (275-245-226) Mike Griffiths
746 (252-248-246) Lucky Mericle
724 (278-237) David L. Anderson
720 (267-255) Evan Miller
720 (245-290) Bill Jenkins
716 (242-227-247) Jim Hurst
713 (223-255-235) George Humphry
705 (236-221-248) Shawn Antol
702 (256-247) Leo Dutton
701 (231-246-224) Christian Vreeland
695 (234-236-225) Kevin Ball
691 (215-287) Marcus Oien
687 (226-267) Jim Simmons
684 (224-267) Christian Vreeland
679 (216-247-216) Ray W. Horton
677 (225-238-214) George Humphry
674 (223-247) John Sivek
666 (213-247) John Sivek
665 (236-231) Jon Parent
665 (227-233) Ken Kocevar
663 (245-236) Jon Lichty
662 (258-235) Gary Greenman
660 (237-221) Victor Vreeland
656 (223-226) Shawn Antol
656 (222-244) Mitchell Mosley
653 (234-222) Evan Miller
650 (236-222) Mike Beaver
649 (238-214) John Wisniewski
648 (268) Chad Fetterman
645 (218-238) Lucky Mericle
644 (245) Aaron Phillips
639 (238) Bryan Decker
637 (249) Kyle Rice
637 (242) Chris Sirois
636 (228) Ken Kocevar
630 (238-213) Michael Williams
626 (232) Dylan Anderson
625 (235) Jon Parent
624 (235) Wade Hampton
623 (213-214) Brian Simpson
621 (235) Joe Griffin
617 (228) Tim Brien
617 (213) Jerry Orr
616 (234) Rick Smith
616 (214) Gary Brown
614 (236-219) Andy Radtke
614 (222-214) Jonathon Loomis
613 (227) Brian Percy
610 (231) Steve Fouch
609 (235) Les Anderson
608 (219-214) Jason Sawyer
608 (215-211) Chris Hettinger
607 (215) Al Rickert
605 (215) Craig Petersen jr
604 (236) Paul Franke
604 John Sivek
603 (214) Les Anderson
603 Butch Kinnee
602 (226) Jerry Torresan
601 (225) Zack Cavanaugh
MEN’S GAME
255 Fred Marsh
254 Mike McCable
237 Brian Abernethy
235 Rob Davis
235 Kirk Parent
231 Bryan Frank
228 David Montgomery
227 Brendan Ehlert
225 Brian Abernethy
225 Phil Russell
225 Justin Patterson
224 Quinn Magsig
224 Jeff Richard
223 Kyle Klingelsmith
220 Tim Beaudrie
220 Ken Kocevar
220 Bill Beaver
219 Pat Moore
218 Fred Fasel
216 Tim Holbrook
216 Tim Holbrook
216 Mark Martin
215 Paul Moy
215 Dave Foisie
214 Shawn Antol
214 Jon Lichty
214 Russ Cavanaugh
214 Dan Bielaczyc
214 Brandon Smith
214 Josh Kuehne
213 Steve Flees
213 Josh Sullivan
213 Chris Winkleman
213 Andrew Ehlert
213 Bill Jenkins
213 Bruce Walter
213 John D. Anderson
213 Andrew Hunt
212 Steve Flees
211 Tristen Witkowski
211 Jim Mansfield
211 Jay Langler
211 Marcus Oien
210 Blake Cavanaugh
210 Dan Guith
210 Brian Macarthur
WOMEN’S SERIES
673 (208-289) Sheila Mosley
637 (235-211-191) Denise Vaughan
618 (221-229) Peggy Weber
613 (257) Ellen Gustafson
605 (208-209) Deb Parent
587 (214-211) Bobbi Jo Babik
581 (209-210) Sharon Vreeland
580 (211-206) Samantha Mosley
574 (204) Sharon Vreeland
563 (216) Crystal Hettinger
561 (218) Denise Vaughan
557 (208) Janice Moy
547 LouAnn Hurst
544 (202) Peggy Weber
542 (191) Denise Vaughan
540 (191) Darlene Anderson
537 (205) Tracy Kuehne
531 (224) Samantha Rettelle
531 (204) Linda Wick
WOMEN’S GAME
222 Kalia Wiederhold
211 Heather Hettinger
210 Linda Wick
205 Barb Russell
195 Anne Smith
194 Jessica Olow
192 Cathy Haywood
190 Arlene Prepejchal
190 Diane Smith
INCREDIBLE MO’S
MEN’S SERIES
727 (235-235-252) Shawn Antol
720 (257-229-234) Jason Sawyer
694 (246-235-213) Shawn Phillips
691 (247-261) Marcus Oien
695 (223-267) Tim Gleason
645 (236) Jason Gray
629 (224) Jon Kiernan
MEN’S GAME
248 Craig McKinnon
232 Rich Nadeau
223 Brian Percy
222 Pat Moore
222 Butch Kinnee
218 Josh Sullivan
214 Brian Percy
214 Rich Nadeau
214 Troy Banton
212 Clifton Fraley
WOMEN’S SERIES
640 (217-234) Denise Vaughan
WOMEN’S GAME
193 Denise Wheeler
GOLF
PGA Tour Masters Tournament Par Scores
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205 -11
Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209 -7
Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209 -7
Justin Rose 65-72-72—209 -7
Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209 -7
Corey Conners 73-69-68—210 -6
Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211 -5
Brian Harman 69-69-74—138 -4
Tony Finau 74-66-73—213 -3
Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—144 -2
Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—140 -2
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—144 -2
Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215 -1
Kevin Na 75-70-70—215 -1
Henrik Stenson 73-71-71—215 -1
Stewart Cink 74-69-72—215 -1
Viktor Hovland 73-70-72—215 -1
Ryan Palmer 74-68-73—215 -1
Cameron Smith 74-68-73—215 -1
Justin Thomas 73-67-75—215 -1
Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216 E
Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216 E
Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216 E
Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216 E
Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216 E
Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216 E
Shane Lowry 71-73-72—216 E
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72-72—216 E
Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217 +1
Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217 +1
Martin Laird 74-71-72—217 +1
Bubba Watson 74-70-73—217 +1
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-73—217 +1
Tommy Fleetwood 74-70-73—217 +1
Matt Jones 74-69-74—217 +1
Collin Morikawa 73-69-75—217 +1
Cameron Champ 72-68-77—217 +1
Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218 +2
Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218 +2
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218 +2
Harris English 74-71-73—218 +2
Bryson DeChambeau 76-67-75—218 +2
Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219 +3
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219 +3
Abraham Ancer 75-69-75—219 +3
Michael Thompson 72-72-75—144 +3
Paul Casey 73-74-73—220 +4
Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220 +4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220 +4
Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220 +4
Brendon Todd 73-71-76—144 +4
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221 +5
Jim Herman 76-70-76—222 +6
Adam Scott 74-73-79—226 +10
DEALS
Saturday’s Transactions
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — placed designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Michael Chavis from the alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Baez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Domingo German to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LHP Ryan Borucki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ty Tice to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.
Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and transfered RHP Bobby Wahl from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 7th.. Selected the contract of INF Jose Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from injured list. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and added to taxi squad. Returned INF Adrian Sanchez to alternate training site.