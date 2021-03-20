Bowling
Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues.
LUCKY JACK’S
MEN’S SERIES
782 (266-278-238) Jerry Kopchia
750 (231-266-253) Justin Patterson
747 (237-253-257) Mike Townsend
718 (269-258) George Humphry
715 (248-247-220) Marcus Oien
709 (278-226) Gary Brown
703 (225-279) Aaron Phillips
701 (246-248) Jon Parent
698 (251-222-225) Shawn Antol
691 (241-248) Jason Sawyer
689 (245-237) John Sivek
687 (276-215) Bill Jenkins
685 (248-260) Ken Griffin
684 (211-217-256) Chad Fetterman
681 (234-234-213) Victor Vreeland
679 (216-259) Ken Kocevar
678 (215-256) Brad Wozniak
677 (230-256) Ben Orr
676 (258-226) Chip Fryer
670 (257-212) Jim Palmer
668 (216-243) Aaron Noble
667 (236-237) George Humphry
659 (237-227) Brandon Smith
658 (247-210) Lucky Mericle
657 (275-225) Dustin Dotson
653 (222-232) Kurt Roberge
650 (217-219-214) Shawn Antol
648 (246) Sawyer Robinson
648 (234-222) Pete Vannini
648 (225-232) Bob Scott
648 (222-224) Kellor Flees
643 (220-227) Jonathon Loomis
642 (219-226) Les Anderson
640 (214-233) Jim Simmons
637 (216-234) Chip Culbertson
634 (234-219) Jim Orr
632 (235) Al Rickert
632 (211-259) Keith Blanke
630 (224-235) Victor Vreeland
630 (222-227) Joe Griffin
629 (233) Chris Sirois
628 (222-215) Eric Porter
627 (231-212) Christian Vreeland
627 (220) Brian Percy
627 (214-245) Tim Banyai
626 (237) Steve Flees
626 (211-224) Ryan Marek
625 (226) Michael Williams
624 (225) Jerry Orr
623 (219-215) Gary Greenman
620 (258) Gary Griffin
620 (224-218) John Wisniewski
619 (237) Kurt Kohler
619 (222) Jonathon Loomis
619 (210-237) Jason Gray
618 (242) Michael Williams
616 (238) Kyle Klingelsmith
616 (222) Pete Vannini
615 (223-220) Stan Saczyk
612 (235-214) J. D. Wilson
611 (246) Tim Newland
611 John Sivek
609 (213-212) John Sivek
606 (243-213) Leo Dutton
605 Mike Beaver
604 (224) Andy Leppek
604 (214-221) Les Anderson
603 (224-232) Mitchell Mosley
603 (223) Bill Jenkins
603 (213-210) Brian Simpson
602 (229) Al Pedwaydon
600 (228) Mark Marek
600 Kris Bennett
MEN’S GAME
244 Blake Cavanaugh
242 Bob Stone
242 Phil Russell
235 Fred Harris
235 Brent Wheat
234 Ulysses Lennon
234 Rob Davis
226 Randy Kain
225 Dominic Hubbell
225 Tim Brien
224 Steve Fuller
224 Cory Blevins
224 Derek Nowak
224 Derek Nowak
224 Bruce Walter
223 Pete Bivona
223 Brian Farnsworth
223 Tim Holbrook
223 Chip Culbertson
222 Marv Prepejchal
221 Craig Petersen jr
218 Jerry Orr
217 Sam Walter
216 Brad Wheat
216 Barry Kalnback
215 Rob Davis
215 Drew Newman
215 Kirk Parent
214 Barry Kalnbach
213 Todd Brown
213 Bryan Decker
213 Steven Cadwell
213 David Gorenflo
213 Jim Mansfield
213 Lucky Mericle
213 Jon Parent
213 Matthew Ohlendorf
213 Ed Ufer
211 Todd Hawkins
211 Jerry Torresan
210 Pat Baker
210 Hal Green
210 Zack Cavanaugh
210 Rob Davis
210 Jim Hurst
210 Don Halvorson
WOMEN’S SERIES
683 (218-228-237) Michelle Smith
675 (225-225-225) Angie Daniel
639 (245-224) Alison Decker
617 (225-216) Sharon Vreeland
601 (190-222) Samantha Mosley
596 (213-201) Denise Vaughan
583 (222-206) Samantha Rettelle
583 (212) Ellen Gustafson
570 (217) Samantha Mosley
569 (238) Barb Anderson
559 (198-221) LouAnn Hurst
547 (202) Darlene Anderson
545 (197) Sheila Mosley
540 (203) Deb Parent
539 (209) Karin Lerczak
532 (202) Bryce Noble
532 (193) Janice Moy
WOMEN’S GAME
214 Peggy Weber
210 Pam Frank
210 Darci Kinnee
202 Arlene Prepejchal
193 Amy Hulbert
192 Wendy Wiederhold
190 Colby Fortin
190 Rhojo Crick
INCREDIBLE MO’S
MEN’S SERIES
702 (280-219) Jason Sawyer
699 (219-245-235) Troy Noble
682 (299) Brian Percy
677 (247-223) Marcus Oien
640 (243) Pat Moore
639 (245) Jerry Kopchia
630 (214-227) Chris Galla
626 (257-221) Craig McKinnon
MEN’S GAME
247 Shawn Antol
247 Tim Gleason
246 Keith Blanke
234 Dru Klingelsmith
229 Jim Palmer
217 Al Heidt
214 Eric Porter
213 Eric Porter
213 Mark Blanke
212 Matt Wagner
212 Rich Nadeau
212 Bob Crawford
WOMEN’S SERIES
679 (199-223-257) Denise Vaughan
WOMEN’S GAME
193 Kristin Robinson
HISTORY
March 21
1893 — The first women’s collegiate basketball game is played at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. In this game, each basket is worth 1 point and the freshman class beats the sophomore class 5-4. The game takes place behind locked doors and men are prohibited .
1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Abe Simon in the 13th round at Olympia Stadium in Detroit to retain the world heavyweight title.
1945 — George Mikan of DePaul scores 53 points in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Mikan matches Rhode Island in offensive output and his teammates add another 44 for a final score of 97-53.
1953 — Rookie Bob Cousy sets an NBA record with 50 points and leads the Boston Celtics to a 111-105 victory over the Syracuse Nationals in a quadruple overtime playoff game. Cousy scores 30 of his points from the foul line.
1959 — California edges West Virginia 71-70 for the NCAA basketball championship. Jerry West scores 28 points for West Virginia.
1959 — Oscar Robertson scores the first triple-double in the NCAA tournament’s Final Four history, tallying 39 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Cincinnati’s 98-85 win over Louisville in the third-place game.
1964 — UCLA caps a 30-0 season with a 98-83 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship. UCLA is the third team to go undefeated and win the title. The victory gives coach John Wooden the first of his ten NCAA Tournament championships.
1970 — Curtis Rowe scores 19 points and Sidney Wicks adds 17 points and grabs 18 rebounds to lead UCLA to an 80-69 victory over Jacksonville for its fourth consecutive NCAA basketball championship. Jacksonville ends the season with a scoring average of 100.4 points per game, the first team to average more than 100 points per game in a college basketball season.
1973 — Frank Mahovlich scores his 500th goal as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.
1984 — Glenn Anderson of Edmonton scores his 50th goal of the season and helps the Oilers beat the Hartford Whalers 5-3. The Oilers become the first NHL team to have three 50-goal scorers in one season.
1990 — Brett Hull of St. Louis becomes the sixth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a season with a goal in the Blues’ 8-6 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
1993 — Patty Sheehan wins her 30th tournament to become the 13th member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, shooting a 3-under 70 for a five-stroke victory over Kris Tschetter and Dawn Coe-Jones in the Standard Register Ping.
1996 — Todd Eldredge becomes the first American in eight years to win the gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships.
2002 — Missouri becomes the first 12th-seeded team to reach the round of eight by beating UCLA 82-73 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
2008 — Alex Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s first 60-goal scorer in 12 years by netting two in the Washington’s 5-3 victory over at Atlanta.
2008 — For the first time, four NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round games at the same site on the same day are being classified as upsets. Two No. 12 seeds Western Kentucky and Villanova, and No. 13s San Diego and Siena win first-round games in Tampa, Fla.
2010 — Louis Dale scores 26 points, Ryan Wittman adds 24 and No. 12 seed Cornell upsets the fourth-seeded Badgers 87-69, becoming the first Ivy League school in more than 30 years to advance to the round of 16.
2010 — Teemu Selanne becomes the 18th player in NHL history to score 600 goals, reaching the milestone in the Anaheim Ducks’ 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The only other European-born players in the 600-goal club are Finnish countryman Jari Kurri (601) and the Czech Republic’s Jaromir Jagr (646).
2011 — Courtney Vandersloot has 29 points and 17 assists to help Gonzaga beat UCLA 89-75 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Vandersloot becomes the first player in Division I history — men or women — to record 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career.
2011 — Jantel Lavender scores 17 of her 21 points in the second half to set an NCAA record with her 135th straight double-figure scoring game, leading Ohio State past Georgia Tech 67-60.
2013 — Julia Mancuso races to her record 16th title in the U.S. Alpine Championships, winning the giant slalom in her hometown of Squaw Valley, Calif.
2013 — Harvard earns its first NCAA tournament victory — a 68-62 upset of No. 3 seed New Mexico. Wesley Saunders scores 18 points and Laurent Rivard makes five 3-pointers to help the 14th-seeded Crimson pull off the upset.