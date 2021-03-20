bowling23.jpg

Bowling

Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues.

LUCKY JACK’S

MEN’S SERIES

782 (266-278-238) Jerry Kopchia

750 (231-266-253) Justin Patterson

747 (237-253-257) Mike Townsend

718 (269-258) George Humphry

715 (248-247-220) Marcus Oien

709 (278-226) Gary Brown

703 (225-279) Aaron Phillips

701 (246-248) Jon Parent

698 (251-222-225) Shawn Antol

691 (241-248) Jason Sawyer

689 (245-237) John Sivek

687 (276-215) Bill Jenkins

685 (248-260) Ken Griffin

684 (211-217-256) Chad Fetterman

681 (234-234-213) Victor Vreeland

679 (216-259) Ken Kocevar

678 (215-256) Brad Wozniak

677 (230-256) Ben Orr

676 (258-226) Chip Fryer

670 (257-212) Jim Palmer

668 (216-243) Aaron Noble

667 (236-237) George Humphry

659 (237-227) Brandon Smith

658 (247-210) Lucky Mericle

657 (275-225) Dustin Dotson

653 (222-232) Kurt Roberge

650 (217-219-214) Shawn Antol

648 (246) Sawyer Robinson

648 (234-222) Pete Vannini

648 (225-232) Bob Scott

648 (222-224) Kellor Flees

643 (220-227) Jonathon Loomis

642 (219-226) Les Anderson

640 (214-233) Jim Simmons

637 (216-234) Chip Culbertson

634 (234-219) Jim Orr

632 (235) Al Rickert

632 (211-259) Keith Blanke

630 (224-235) Victor Vreeland

630 (222-227) Joe Griffin

629 (233) Chris Sirois

628 (222-215) Eric Porter

627 (231-212) Christian Vreeland

627 (220) Brian Percy

627 (214-245) Tim Banyai

626 (237) Steve Flees

626 (211-224) Ryan Marek

625 (226) Michael Williams

624 (225) Jerry Orr

623 (219-215) Gary Greenman

620 (258) Gary Griffin

620 (224-218) John Wisniewski

619 (237) Kurt Kohler

619 (222) Jonathon Loomis

619 (210-237) Jason Gray

618 (242) Michael Williams

616 (238) Kyle Klingelsmith

616 (222) Pete Vannini

615 (223-220) Stan Saczyk

612 (235-214) J. D. Wilson

611 (246) Tim Newland

611 John Sivek

609 (213-212) John Sivek

606 (243-213) Leo Dutton

605 Mike Beaver

604 (224) Andy Leppek

604 (214-221) Les Anderson

603 (224-232) Mitchell Mosley

603 (223) Bill Jenkins

603 (213-210) Brian Simpson

602 (229) Al Pedwaydon

600 (228) Mark Marek

600 Kris Bennett

MEN’S GAME

244 Blake Cavanaugh

242 Bob Stone

242 Phil Russell

235 Fred Harris

235 Brent Wheat

234 Ulysses Lennon

234 Rob Davis

226 Randy Kain

225 Dominic Hubbell

225 Tim Brien

224 Steve Fuller

224 Cory Blevins

224 Derek Nowak

224 Derek Nowak

224 Bruce Walter

223 Pete Bivona

223 Brian Farnsworth

223 Tim Holbrook

223 Chip Culbertson

222 Marv Prepejchal

221 Craig Petersen jr

218 Jerry Orr

217 Sam Walter

216 Brad Wheat

216 Barry Kalnback

215 Rob Davis

215 Drew Newman

215 Kirk Parent

214 Barry Kalnbach

213 Todd Brown

213 Bryan Decker

213 Steven Cadwell

213 David Gorenflo

213 Jim Mansfield

213 Lucky Mericle

213 Jon Parent

213 Matthew Ohlendorf

213 Ed Ufer

211 Todd Hawkins

211 Jerry Torresan

210 Pat Baker

210 Hal Green

210 Zack Cavanaugh

210 Rob Davis

210 Jim Hurst

210 Don Halvorson

WOMEN’S SERIES

683 (218-228-237) Michelle Smith

675 (225-225-225) Angie Daniel

639 (245-224) Alison Decker

617 (225-216) Sharon Vreeland

601 (190-222) Samantha Mosley

596 (213-201) Denise Vaughan

583 (222-206) Samantha Rettelle

583 (212) Ellen Gustafson

570 (217) Samantha Mosley

569 (238) Barb Anderson

559 (198-221) LouAnn Hurst

547 (202) Darlene Anderson

545 (197) Sheila Mosley

540 (203) Deb Parent

539 (209) Karin Lerczak

532 (202) Bryce Noble

532 (193) Janice Moy

WOMEN’S GAME

214 Peggy Weber

210 Pam Frank

210 Darci Kinnee

202 Arlene Prepejchal

193 Amy Hulbert

192 Wendy Wiederhold

190 Colby Fortin

190 Rhojo Crick

INCREDIBLE MO’S

MEN’S SERIES

702 (280-219) Jason Sawyer

699 (219-245-235) Troy Noble

682 (299) Brian Percy

677 (247-223) Marcus Oien

640 (243) Pat Moore

639 (245) Jerry Kopchia

630 (214-227) Chris Galla

626 (257-221) Craig McKinnon

MEN’S GAME

247 Shawn Antol

247 Tim Gleason

246 Keith Blanke

234 Dru Klingelsmith

229 Jim Palmer

217 Al Heidt

214 Eric Porter

213 Eric Porter

213 Mark Blanke

212 Matt Wagner

212 Rich Nadeau

212 Bob Crawford

WOMEN’S SERIES

679 (199-223-257) Denise Vaughan

WOMEN’S GAME

193 Kristin Robinson

HISTORY

March 21

1893 — The first women’s collegiate basketball game is played at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. In this game, each basket is worth 1 point and the freshman class beats the sophomore class 5-4. The game takes place behind locked doors and men are prohibited .

1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Abe Simon in the 13th round at Olympia Stadium in Detroit to retain the world heavyweight title.

1945 — George Mikan of DePaul scores 53 points in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Mikan matches Rhode Island in offensive output and his teammates add another 44 for a final score of 97-53.

1953 — Rookie Bob Cousy sets an NBA record with 50 points and leads the Boston Celtics to a 111-105 victory over the Syracuse Nationals in a quadruple overtime playoff game. Cousy scores 30 of his points from the foul line.

1959 — California edges West Virginia 71-70 for the NCAA basketball championship. Jerry West scores 28 points for West Virginia.

1959 — Oscar Robertson scores the first triple-double in the NCAA tournament’s Final Four history, tallying 39 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Cincinnati’s 98-85 win over Louisville in the third-place game.

1964 — UCLA caps a 30-0 season with a 98-83 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship. UCLA is the third team to go undefeated and win the title. The victory gives coach John Wooden the first of his ten NCAA Tournament championships.

1970 — Curtis Rowe scores 19 points and Sidney Wicks adds 17 points and grabs 18 rebounds to lead UCLA to an 80-69 victory over Jacksonville for its fourth consecutive NCAA basketball championship. Jacksonville ends the season with a scoring average of 100.4 points per game, the first team to average more than 100 points per game in a college basketball season.

1973 — Frank Mahovlich scores his 500th goal as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.

1984 — Glenn Anderson of Edmonton scores his 50th goal of the season and helps the Oilers beat the Hartford Whalers 5-3. The Oilers become the first NHL team to have three 50-goal scorers in one season.

1990 — Brett Hull of St. Louis becomes the sixth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a season with a goal in the Blues’ 8-6 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

1993 — Patty Sheehan wins her 30th tournament to become the 13th member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, shooting a 3-under 70 for a five-stroke victory over Kris Tschetter and Dawn Coe-Jones in the Standard Register Ping.

1996 — Todd Eldredge becomes the first American in eight years to win the gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships.

2002 — Missouri becomes the first 12th-seeded team to reach the round of eight by beating UCLA 82-73 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

2008 — Alex Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s first 60-goal scorer in 12 years by netting two in the Washington’s 5-3 victory over at Atlanta.

2008 — For the first time, four NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round games at the same site on the same day are being classified as upsets. Two No. 12 seeds Western Kentucky and Villanova, and No. 13s San Diego and Siena win first-round games in Tampa, Fla.

2010 — Louis Dale scores 26 points, Ryan Wittman adds 24 and No. 12 seed Cornell upsets the fourth-seeded Badgers 87-69, becoming the first Ivy League school in more than 30 years to advance to the round of 16.

2010 — Teemu Selanne becomes the 18th player in NHL history to score 600 goals, reaching the milestone in the Anaheim Ducks’ 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The only other European-born players in the 600-goal club are Finnish countryman Jari Kurri (601) and the Czech Republic’s Jaromir Jagr (646).

2011 — Courtney Vandersloot has 29 points and 17 assists to help Gonzaga beat UCLA 89-75 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Vandersloot becomes the first player in Division I history — men or women — to record 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career.

2011 — Jantel Lavender scores 17 of her 21 points in the second half to set an NCAA record with her 135th straight double-figure scoring game, leading Ohio State past Georgia Tech 67-60.

2013 — Julia Mancuso races to her record 16th title in the U.S. Alpine Championships, winning the giant slalom in her hometown of Squaw Valley, Calif.

2013 — Harvard earns its first NCAA tournament victory — a 68-62 upset of No. 3 seed New Mexico. Wesley Saunders scores 18 points and Laurent Rivard makes five 3-pointers to help the 14th-seeded Crimson pull off the upset.

