Bowling.jpg

BOWLING

Bowling leaders

Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s leagues

MEN’S SERIES

804 (267-259-278) Jay Langler

761 (236-267-258) Jason Sawyer

746 (245-232-269) George Humphry

730 (279-247) Jon Tuck

726 (247-226-253) Chad Fetterman

721 (257-223-241) Marcus Oien

720 (259-225-236) John Wisniewski

718 (217-246-255) Brian Percy

714 (269-278) Brent Wheat

699 (235-255) Christian Vreeland

697 (245-215-237) Chuck Green

690 (277) Jim Hurst

687 (279-215) Marcus Oien

687 (259-236) Chip Culbertson

684 (245-233) John Wisniewski

684 (234-245) Chris Sirois

683 (212-226-245) John Sivek

681 (279) Todd McLean

680 (234-225-221) Shawn Antol

679 (264-210) Keith Weber

679 (224-232-223) Chris Grocholski

677 (213-247-217) Marcus Oien

673 (224-248) John Sivek

668 (262) Christian Vreeland

668 (224-254) John Mativa

667 (245-216) Lucky Mericle

666 (236-226) Todd McLean

666 (226-241) Barry Kalnbach

665 (243-243) Justin Patterson

664 (247-248) Dave Payne

664 (221-233-210) Mike Gorney

663 (226-244) Brad Wozniak

663 (222-235) Scott Lucas

661 (253) Mark Marek

660 (220-268) Kyle Rice

658 (234-238) Cody Klingelsmith

658 (220-254) Bill Jenkins

657 (217-237) George Humphry

655 (225-218-212) Craig Petersen Jr.

654 (221-222-211) Jon Parent

653 (280) Spencer Raetz

653 (259) John Sivek

651 (258) Jim Hurst

651 (228-246) Jon Tuck

651 (225-222) Brian Abernethy

650 (264) Jon Parent

650 (238-228) George Humphry

650 (217-244) Jay Langler

649 (214-216-219) Todd Brown

647 (221-247) Dave Payne

646 (225-234) Ray W. Horton

644 (213-279) Anthony Alongi

643 (256) Mike Longo

642 (258) Owen McDowell

642 (245-215) David L. Anderson

642 (219-223) Carl Walter

641 (244-223) Aaron Phillips

641 (233-226) Dru Klingelsmith

638 (222-235) Victor Vreeland

638 (217-214) Dru Klingelsmith

637 (241) Jim Simmons

635 (252) Jon Parent

635 (233-222) Jason Somes

632 (212-240) Tim Hickman

631 (256) Tim Beaudrie

628 (245) Mitchell Mosley

627 (212-222) Kyle Rice

626 (222-216) John Hedges

625 (227) Tim Holbrook

625 (211-223) Brian Percy

624 (226) Brian Schmuker

624 (226) Marc Blanke

623 (234-213) Rob Davis

623 (228) Bill Jenkins

623 (225-225) Bill Beaver

621 (224) Josh Sullivan

620 (243) Jon Parent

619 (238) Jay Langler

619 (233) Jon Parent

618 (287) Matt Ohlendorf

618 (254) Josh Sullivan

618 (247) Brian Simpson

617 (268) David Gorenflo

617 (254) Hal Green

617 (214) Mark Clark

617 (210-224) Derek Nowak

616 (247-216) Tim Hickman

615 (221-218) Jim Palmer

615 (214) Kevin Krenn

615 (210) Jay Langler

613 (218-224) Brian Percy

612 (214-214) Paul Franke

612 (214) Jeremy Peplinski

612 Keith Blanke

610 (232) Rod Keillor

610 (227) Alex Lecik

610 (226-227) Gary Brown

609 (237) Ryan Nesbitt

609 (214) Mark Marek

608 (216) John Sivek

606 (245) Tim Brien

605 (214) Brian Farnsworth

604 (235) Evan Miller

604 (226-222) Logan Wolfgang

604 (226) Mike Townsend

604 (220) Jeff Wallace

604 (215-218) Craig Petersen Jr.

604 (214) Pete Vannini

604 (210-233) Derek Nowak

603 (228-214) Steve Flees

602 (228-214) Lucky Mericle

602 (226) Kevin Lizenby

602 (225) Chris Hettinger

602 (225) Pete Vannini

601 (225) Chip Culbertson

601 (225) Rob Davis

601 (225) Jeremy Decker

601 (216-213) Jim Palmer

601 (214-211) Bruce Walter

601 (213) Rodney Lofquist

600 (247) Andy Radtke

600 (223) Carl Walter

600 (219) Nick Kohler

MEN’S GAME

263 Kyle Klingelsmith

255 Cory Blevins

246 Tracy Kuehne

244 Victor Vreeland

243 Spencer Raetz

241 Eric Murchie

239 Eric Bootz

238 Todd Brown

236 Jon Lamb

235 Steve Flees

235 Raymond Benaway

235 Lee Stallhood

233 Lucky Mericle

233 Raymond Horton III

231 Pat Brooks

231 Gene Kelly

230 Tim Beaudrie

230 Dominic Hubbell

229 Gary Greenman

228 Pete Bivona

227 Mark Marek

226 Jim Smith

226 Ulysses Lennon

225 Kyle Weber

225 Steven Cadwell

225 Zack Cavanaugh

225 Tom Cherry

225 Justin Patterson

224 Kirk Parent

224 Bryan Frank

224 Phil Russell

224 Chip Fryer

223 Jerry Annis

223 John Sivek

BOWLING

222 Chris Czerniak

222 Steve Cadwell

221 Tom Clark

221 Rick Birndorf

221 Brad Wheat

221 John McGoon

220 Keith Blanke

220 Brandon Smith

220 Rod Shamel

219 Aaron Phillips

219 David Gorenflo

219 Jeff Wallace

218 Sawyer Robinson

217 Drew Newman

217 Fred Harris

217 Lucky Mericle

216 Marc Blanke

216 Al Pedwaydon

216 Chip Culbertson

216 Arik Zaleski

215 John Sivek

215 Bob Esman

215 Steven Cadwell

214 Tom Schlehuber

214 Nick Kohler

214 Eric Porter

214 Bryan Frank

214 Cody Klingelsmith

214 Jon Lamb

214 Grant Maurer

214 Bob Esman

213 Al Heidt

213 Alex Lecik

213 Brandon Smith

212 Bryan Decker

212 Rich Barc

212 Dave Mackin

212 Bryan Frank

212 Jerry Kopchia

212 Hal Green

211 Keith Weber

211 Jim Palmer

211 Lionel Andrews

211 Darren Hinsenkamp

211 Ed Ufer

210 Keith Weber

210 Bill Jenkins

210 Eric Bootz

210 Mitchell Mosley

210 Chip Fryer

210 Grant Maurer

WOMEN’S SERIES

650 (201-246-203) Michaela Meek

648 (195-196-257) Angie Daniel

616 (198-258) Darlene Anderson

609 (202-223) Angie Daniel

601 (191-210-200) Denise Vaughan

582 (201-223) Denise Vaughan

575 (194-212) Molly Brady

568 (226) Michelle Smith

565 (209) Allie Decker

558 (206) Sheila Mosley

551 (190-203) Samantha Mosley

546 Gail Beeman

544 (203) LouAnn Hurst

539 (232) Samantha Rettelle

539 (228) Bobbi Jo Babik

537 (201) Molly Brady

535 (223) Samantha Rettelle

WOMEN’S GAME

223 Sara Eggleston

217 Heather Hull

216 Amy Broghamer

216 Karin Lerczak

214 Kim Sisk

204 Michaela Meek

203 Michaela Meek

201 Ellen Gustafson

200 Casey Lhamon

198 Sylvia Bowling

198 Judy Knight

194 Trina Girardin

194 Ann Smith

194 Barb Russell

194 Peggy Weber

192 Sheila Mosley

191 Michelle Zoulek

190 Malena Kain

190 Jeannie Blanke

Baseball

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-New York 93 58 .616 _

Toronto 85 67 .559 8½

Tampa Bay 84 68 .553 9½

Baltimore 79 71 .527 13½

Boston 72 79 .477 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 85 67 .559 _

Chicago 76 75 .503 8½

Minnesota 73 78 .483 11½

Kansas City 62 89 .411 22½

Detroit 58 92 .387 26

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 99 53 .651 _

Seattle 82 68 .547 16

Los Angeles 66 85 .437 32½

Texas 65 86 .430 33½

Oakland 56 96 .368 43

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-New York 96 57 .627 _

z-Atlanta 94 58 .618 1½

Philadelphia 83 68 .550 12

Miami 63 89 .414 32½

Washington 52 99 .344 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 89 63 .586 _

Milwaukee 82 70 .539 7

Chicago 66 86 .434 23

Cincinnati 59 93 .388 30

Pittsburgh 56 96 .368 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 104 47 .689 _

San Diego 83 68 .550 21

San Francisco 74 77 .490 30

Arizona 70 82 .461 34½

Colorado 65 86 .430 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baseball

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54

New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28

Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36

Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45

Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46

Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36

Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36

Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37

Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football

Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 45, CCSU 26

Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23

Alfred St. 42, Defiance 33

Allegheny 31, Waynesburg 15

Assumption 26, Pace 14

Bridgewater (Mass.) 40, W. Connecticut 27

Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29

California (Pa.) 49, Edinboro 7

Carnegie Mellon 35, Thiel 6

Case Western 34, Geneva 7

Christopher Newport 38, Catholic 7

Coast Guard 66, Anna Maria 28

Columbia 42, Georgetown 6

Concord 23, Frostburg St. 22

Curry 49, Hilbert 9

Delaware 35, Hampton 3

Delaware Valley 41, Misericordia 0

ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3

East Stroudsburg 48, Lock Haven 7

Endicott 26, Norwich 13

Fairmont St. 25, UNC-Pembroke 23

Fort Valley St. 44, Bluefield State 27

Framingham St. 14, Westfield St. 11

Gannon 47, Clarion 24

Gettysburg 40, Juniata 14

Grove City 42, St. Vincent 7

Hamilton 24, Amherst 10

Hartwick 28, Nichols 20

Harvard 35, Brown 28

Hobart 65, Keystone 6

Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10

Kings (Pa.) 27, FDU-Florham 23

Lebanon Valley 24, Wilkes 19

Lycoming 45, Albright 0

MIT 35, Dean 6

Mass. Maritime 38, Fitchburg St. 13

Mass.-Dartmouth 41, Worcester St. 20

Merchant Marine 9, Kean 7

Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13

NCAA Football

Middlebury 24, Wesleyan (Conn.) 10

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Villanova 42

Morrisville St. 31, Buffalo St. 10

Muhlenberg 41, McDaniel 7

New Hampshire 37, Towson 14

Notre Dame (Ohio) 48, W. Virginia St. 13

Penn 12, Lafayette 0

Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14

Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24

Princeton 29, Lehigh 17

Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31, OT

Salisbury 35, W. New England 0

Salve Regina 28, Rowan 24

Shepherd 42, Kutztown 35

Shippensburg 31, Bloomsburg 17

Springfield 49, Husson 7

St. Anselm 21, S. Connecticut 14

St. John Fisher 3, RPI 0

St. Lawrence 34, Castleton 6

Stevenson 30, Widener 14

Susquehanna 45, Dickinson 0

Temple 28, Umass 0

Trinity (Conn.) 19, Colby 7

Tufts 35, Bates 7

Ursinus 22, Franklin & Marshall 7

Utica 31, Union (NY) 24

WPI 10, Montclair St. 0

Washington & Jefferson 50, Bethany (WV) 7

West Chester 26, Millersville 14

West Liberty 23, WV Wesleyan 21

Wheeling Jesuit 34, Glenville St. 23

William Paterson 14, SUNY Maritime 3

Williams 24, Bowdoin 14

Yale 38, Cornell 14

SOUTH

Auburn 17, Missouri 14, OT

Austin Peay 31, E. Kentucky 20

Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19

Bowie St. 36, St. Augustines 20

Chowan 21, Winston-Salem 7

Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45, 2OT

E. Illinois 35, Murray St. 21

Elon 35, William & Mary 31

Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 10, OT

Florida A&M 38, Alabama A&M 25

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

Georgia 39, Kent St. 22

Georgia Southern 34, Ball St. 23

Huntingdon 34, Belhaven 21

Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7

Jacksonville St. 52, Nicholls 21

James Madison 32, Appalachian St. 28

Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22

Lane 20, Edward Waters 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Carson-Newman 13

Liberty 21, Akron 12

Lincoln (Pa.) 29, Johnson C. Smith 28

Louisville 41, South Florida 3

Mars Hill 24, Barton 18

Maryville (Tenn.) 37, Greensboro 17

Memphis 44, North Texas 34

Mercer 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Methodist 38, Lagrange 28

Middle Tennessee 45, Miami 31

Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27

Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14

NC Central 59, Va. Lynchburg 14

NC Wesleyan 14, S. Virginia 13

Navy 23, East Carolina 20, 2OT

Newberry 32, Erskine 14

North Greenville 34, Findlay 27

Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 27

Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32

Old Dominion 29, Arkansas St. 26

Prairie View 25, Alabama St. 15

Rhodes 56, Westminster (Mo.) 6

Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7

Samford 35, W. Carolina 12

Savannah St. 15, Morehouse 3

Shaw 35, Elizabeth City St. 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26

Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26

Tennessee 38, Florida 33

Tusculum 50, Catawba 17

Tuskegee 35, Allen 27

UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10

Valdosta St. 34, Shorter 30

Virginia St. 37, Livingstone 7

Virginia Union 31, Fayetteville St. 28

W. Kentucky 73, FIU 0

West Georgia 22, West Alabama 7

MIDWEST

Adrian 73, Finlandia 13

Albion 28, Wis.-Eau Claire 20

Alma 69, Martin Luther 0

Ashland 34, Quincy 14

Augsburg 50, St. Scholastica 13

Augustana (SD) 21, Northern St. 13

Aurora 70, Rockford 7

Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24

Bemidji St. 48, Upper Iowa 22

Benedictine (Ill.) 58, Eureka 10

Bethel (Minn.) 28, St. John’s (Minn.) 24

Buena Vista 52, Luther 49

Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31

Carleton 45, Hamline 12

Cent. Oklahoma 23, NW Missouri St. 14

Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24

Coe 48, Simpson 10

Concordia (Wis.) 35, Concordia (Ill.) 7

Davenport 51, Northwood (Mich.) 17

DePauw 59, Wooster 0

Denison 45, Wabash 42

Ferris St. 69, Waldorf 3

Grand Valley St. 48, Wayne St. (Mich.) 9

Gustavus Adolphus 23, Concordia (Moor.) 6

Hillsdale 17, Missouri S&T 10

Hope 56, Northwestern (Minn.) 7

Illinois Wesleyan 26, Carroll (Wis.) 21

Indianapolis 44, Ohio Dominican 38

John Carroll 24, Heidelberg 7

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 31

Marietta 27, Otterbein 10

Marist 30, Drake 25

McKendree 46, Walsh 10

Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Miles 34, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Millikin 23, North Park 21

Minn.-Morris 49, Lawrence 19

Minnesota 34, Michigan St. 7

Minnesota St. 31, Mary 28

Mount Union 59, Muskingum 0

N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17

N. Iowa 52, W. Illinois 17

N. Michigan 42, Post 14

Neb.-Kearney 38, Cent. Missouri 6

North Central 76, Elmhurst 6

Ohio 59, Fordham 52

Ohio Wesleyan 41, Kenyon 14

Olivet 63, Greenville 7

Pittsburg St. 14, Emporia St. 13

S. Dakota St. 28, Missouri St. 14

S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17

S.D. Mines 41, N.M. Highlands 27

SE Missouri 35, Cent. Arkansas 27

SW Baptist 52, Lake Erie 31

SW Minnesota 27, Minot St. 20, OT

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 13

Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 31

St. Norbert 35, Lakeland 12

St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln Oaklanders 6

Trine 17, Centre 0

Truman St. 18, Tiffin 17, OT

Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21

Wartburg 25, Dubuque 0

Washington (Mo.) 45, Carthage 16

William Jewell 24, Kentucky Wesleyan 17

Wilmington (Ohio) 34, Capital 31

Winona St. 40, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7

Wis.-Stout 66, Crown (Minn.) 6

Wittenberg 38, Hiram 14

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Monticello 35, Arkansas Tech 14

Houston 34, Rice 27

Howard Payne 33, E. Texas Baptist 21

Northeastern St. 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 10

TCU 42, SMU 34

Texas A&M Commerce 63, North American Stallions 3

Texas State 34, Houston Baptist 0

Texas Tech 37, Texas 34, OT

UTSA 52, Texas Southern 24

FAR WEST

Adams St. 52, Fort Lewis 17

Baldwin Wallace 35, Ohio Northern 31

Black Hills St. 31, Colorado Mesa 28

California 49, Arizona 31

California Lutheran 17, Pacific Lutheran 14

Colorado Mines 45, CSU-Pueblo 17

Idaho 27, N. Arizona 10

Montana 53, Portland St. 16

Montana St. 38, E. Washington 35

N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14

Oregon 44, Washington St. 41

Sacramento St. 41, Colorado St. 10

San Diego St. 17, Toledo 14

Texas-Permian Basin 27, W. Oregon 24

UCLA 45, Colorado 17

W. Colorado 56, Chadron St. 28

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you