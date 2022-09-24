BOWLING
Bowling leaders
Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s leagues
MEN’S SERIES
804 (267-259-278) Jay Langler
761 (236-267-258) Jason Sawyer
746 (245-232-269) George Humphry
730 (279-247) Jon Tuck
726 (247-226-253) Chad Fetterman
721 (257-223-241) Marcus Oien
720 (259-225-236) John Wisniewski
718 (217-246-255) Brian Percy
714 (269-278) Brent Wheat
699 (235-255) Christian Vreeland
697 (245-215-237) Chuck Green
690 (277) Jim Hurst
687 (279-215) Marcus Oien
687 (259-236) Chip Culbertson
684 (245-233) John Wisniewski
684 (234-245) Chris Sirois
683 (212-226-245) John Sivek
681 (279) Todd McLean
680 (234-225-221) Shawn Antol
679 (264-210) Keith Weber
679 (224-232-223) Chris Grocholski
677 (213-247-217) Marcus Oien
673 (224-248) John Sivek
668 (262) Christian Vreeland
668 (224-254) John Mativa
667 (245-216) Lucky Mericle
666 (236-226) Todd McLean
666 (226-241) Barry Kalnbach
665 (243-243) Justin Patterson
664 (247-248) Dave Payne
664 (221-233-210) Mike Gorney
663 (226-244) Brad Wozniak
663 (222-235) Scott Lucas
661 (253) Mark Marek
660 (220-268) Kyle Rice
658 (234-238) Cody Klingelsmith
658 (220-254) Bill Jenkins
657 (217-237) George Humphry
655 (225-218-212) Craig Petersen Jr.
654 (221-222-211) Jon Parent
653 (280) Spencer Raetz
653 (259) John Sivek
651 (258) Jim Hurst
651 (228-246) Jon Tuck
651 (225-222) Brian Abernethy
650 (264) Jon Parent
650 (238-228) George Humphry
650 (217-244) Jay Langler
649 (214-216-219) Todd Brown
647 (221-247) Dave Payne
646 (225-234) Ray W. Horton
644 (213-279) Anthony Alongi
643 (256) Mike Longo
642 (258) Owen McDowell
642 (245-215) David L. Anderson
642 (219-223) Carl Walter
641 (244-223) Aaron Phillips
641 (233-226) Dru Klingelsmith
638 (222-235) Victor Vreeland
638 (217-214) Dru Klingelsmith
637 (241) Jim Simmons
635 (252) Jon Parent
635 (233-222) Jason Somes
632 (212-240) Tim Hickman
631 (256) Tim Beaudrie
628 (245) Mitchell Mosley
627 (212-222) Kyle Rice
626 (222-216) John Hedges
625 (227) Tim Holbrook
625 (211-223) Brian Percy
624 (226) Brian Schmuker
624 (226) Marc Blanke
623 (234-213) Rob Davis
623 (228) Bill Jenkins
623 (225-225) Bill Beaver
621 (224) Josh Sullivan
620 (243) Jon Parent
619 (238) Jay Langler
619 (233) Jon Parent
618 (287) Matt Ohlendorf
618 (254) Josh Sullivan
618 (247) Brian Simpson
617 (268) David Gorenflo
617 (254) Hal Green
617 (214) Mark Clark
617 (210-224) Derek Nowak
616 (247-216) Tim Hickman
615 (221-218) Jim Palmer
615 (214) Kevin Krenn
615 (210) Jay Langler
613 (218-224) Brian Percy
612 (214-214) Paul Franke
612 (214) Jeremy Peplinski
612 Keith Blanke
610 (232) Rod Keillor
610 (227) Alex Lecik
610 (226-227) Gary Brown
609 (237) Ryan Nesbitt
609 (214) Mark Marek
608 (216) John Sivek
606 (245) Tim Brien
605 (214) Brian Farnsworth
604 (235) Evan Miller
604 (226-222) Logan Wolfgang
604 (226) Mike Townsend
604 (220) Jeff Wallace
604 (215-218) Craig Petersen Jr.
604 (214) Pete Vannini
604 (210-233) Derek Nowak
603 (228-214) Steve Flees
602 (228-214) Lucky Mericle
602 (226) Kevin Lizenby
602 (225) Chris Hettinger
602 (225) Pete Vannini
601 (225) Chip Culbertson
601 (225) Rob Davis
601 (225) Jeremy Decker
601 (216-213) Jim Palmer
601 (214-211) Bruce Walter
601 (213) Rodney Lofquist
600 (247) Andy Radtke
600 (223) Carl Walter
600 (219) Nick Kohler
MEN’S GAME
263 Kyle Klingelsmith
255 Cory Blevins
246 Tracy Kuehne
244 Victor Vreeland
243 Spencer Raetz
241 Eric Murchie
239 Eric Bootz
238 Todd Brown
236 Jon Lamb
235 Steve Flees
235 Raymond Benaway
235 Lee Stallhood
233 Lucky Mericle
233 Raymond Horton III
231 Pat Brooks
231 Gene Kelly
230 Tim Beaudrie
230 Dominic Hubbell
229 Gary Greenman
228 Pete Bivona
227 Mark Marek
226 Jim Smith
226 Ulysses Lennon
225 Kyle Weber
225 Steven Cadwell
225 Zack Cavanaugh
225 Tom Cherry
225 Justin Patterson
224 Kirk Parent
224 Bryan Frank
224 Phil Russell
224 Chip Fryer
223 Jerry Annis
223 John Sivek
222 Chris Czerniak
222 Steve Cadwell
221 Tom Clark
221 Rick Birndorf
221 Brad Wheat
221 John McGoon
220 Keith Blanke
220 Brandon Smith
220 Rod Shamel
219 Aaron Phillips
219 David Gorenflo
219 Jeff Wallace
218 Sawyer Robinson
217 Drew Newman
217 Fred Harris
217 Lucky Mericle
216 Marc Blanke
216 Al Pedwaydon
216 Chip Culbertson
216 Arik Zaleski
215 John Sivek
215 Bob Esman
215 Steven Cadwell
214 Tom Schlehuber
214 Nick Kohler
214 Eric Porter
214 Bryan Frank
214 Cody Klingelsmith
214 Jon Lamb
214 Grant Maurer
214 Bob Esman
213 Al Heidt
213 Alex Lecik
213 Brandon Smith
212 Bryan Decker
212 Rich Barc
212 Dave Mackin
212 Bryan Frank
212 Jerry Kopchia
212 Hal Green
211 Keith Weber
211 Jim Palmer
211 Lionel Andrews
211 Darren Hinsenkamp
211 Ed Ufer
210 Keith Weber
210 Bill Jenkins
210 Eric Bootz
210 Mitchell Mosley
210 Chip Fryer
210 Grant Maurer
WOMEN’S SERIES
650 (201-246-203) Michaela Meek
648 (195-196-257) Angie Daniel
616 (198-258) Darlene Anderson
609 (202-223) Angie Daniel
601 (191-210-200) Denise Vaughan
582 (201-223) Denise Vaughan
575 (194-212) Molly Brady
568 (226) Michelle Smith
565 (209) Allie Decker
558 (206) Sheila Mosley
551 (190-203) Samantha Mosley
546 Gail Beeman
544 (203) LouAnn Hurst
539 (232) Samantha Rettelle
539 (228) Bobbi Jo Babik
537 (201) Molly Brady
535 (223) Samantha Rettelle
WOMEN’S GAME
223 Sara Eggleston
217 Heather Hull
216 Amy Broghamer
216 Karin Lerczak
214 Kim Sisk
204 Michaela Meek
203 Michaela Meek
201 Ellen Gustafson
200 Casey Lhamon
198 Sylvia Bowling
198 Judy Knight
194 Trina Girardin
194 Ann Smith
194 Barb Russell
194 Peggy Weber
192 Sheila Mosley
191 Michelle Zoulek
190 Malena Kain
190 Jeannie Blanke
Baseball
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 93 58 .616 _
Toronto 85 67 .559 8½
Tampa Bay 84 68 .553 9½
Baltimore 79 71 .527 13½
Boston 72 79 .477 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 85 67 .559 _
Chicago 76 75 .503 8½
Minnesota 73 78 .483 11½
Kansas City 62 89 .411 22½
Detroit 58 92 .387 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 53 .651 _
Seattle 82 68 .547 16
Los Angeles 66 85 .437 32½
Texas 65 86 .430 33½
Oakland 56 96 .368 43
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 96 57 .627 _
z-Atlanta 94 58 .618 1½
Philadelphia 83 68 .550 12
Miami 63 89 .414 32½
Washington 52 99 .344 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 63 .586 _
Milwaukee 82 70 .539 7
Chicago 66 86 .434 23
Cincinnati 59 93 .388 30
Pittsburgh 56 96 .368 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 47 .689 _
San Diego 83 68 .550 21
San Francisco 74 77 .490 30
Arizona 70 82 .461 34½
Colorado 65 86 .430 39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football
Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 45, CCSU 26
Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23
Alfred St. 42, Defiance 33
Allegheny 31, Waynesburg 15
Assumption 26, Pace 14
Bridgewater (Mass.) 40, W. Connecticut 27
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
California (Pa.) 49, Edinboro 7
Carnegie Mellon 35, Thiel 6
Case Western 34, Geneva 7
Christopher Newport 38, Catholic 7
Coast Guard 66, Anna Maria 28
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Concord 23, Frostburg St. 22
Curry 49, Hilbert 9
Delaware 35, Hampton 3
Delaware Valley 41, Misericordia 0
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
East Stroudsburg 48, Lock Haven 7
Endicott 26, Norwich 13
Fairmont St. 25, UNC-Pembroke 23
Fort Valley St. 44, Bluefield State 27
Framingham St. 14, Westfield St. 11
Gannon 47, Clarion 24
Gettysburg 40, Juniata 14
Grove City 42, St. Vincent 7
Hamilton 24, Amherst 10
Hartwick 28, Nichols 20
Harvard 35, Brown 28
Hobart 65, Keystone 6
Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10
Kings (Pa.) 27, FDU-Florham 23
Lebanon Valley 24, Wilkes 19
Lycoming 45, Albright 0
MIT 35, Dean 6
Mass. Maritime 38, Fitchburg St. 13
Mass.-Dartmouth 41, Worcester St. 20
Merchant Marine 9, Kean 7
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
Middlebury 24, Wesleyan (Conn.) 10
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Villanova 42
Morrisville St. 31, Buffalo St. 10
Muhlenberg 41, McDaniel 7
New Hampshire 37, Towson 14
Notre Dame (Ohio) 48, W. Virginia St. 13
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Princeton 29, Lehigh 17
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31, OT
Salisbury 35, W. New England 0
Salve Regina 28, Rowan 24
Shepherd 42, Kutztown 35
Shippensburg 31, Bloomsburg 17
Springfield 49, Husson 7
St. Anselm 21, S. Connecticut 14
St. John Fisher 3, RPI 0
St. Lawrence 34, Castleton 6
Stevenson 30, Widener 14
Susquehanna 45, Dickinson 0
Temple 28, Umass 0
Trinity (Conn.) 19, Colby 7
Tufts 35, Bates 7
Ursinus 22, Franklin & Marshall 7
Utica 31, Union (NY) 24
WPI 10, Montclair St. 0
Washington & Jefferson 50, Bethany (WV) 7
West Chester 26, Millersville 14
West Liberty 23, WV Wesleyan 21
Wheeling Jesuit 34, Glenville St. 23
William Paterson 14, SUNY Maritime 3
Williams 24, Bowdoin 14
Yale 38, Cornell 14
SOUTH
Auburn 17, Missouri 14, OT
Austin Peay 31, E. Kentucky 20
Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19
Bowie St. 36, St. Augustines 20
Chowan 21, Winston-Salem 7
Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45, 2OT
E. Illinois 35, Murray St. 21
Elon 35, William & Mary 31
Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 10, OT
Florida A&M 38, Alabama A&M 25
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Georgia Southern 34, Ball St. 23
Huntingdon 34, Belhaven 21
Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7
Jacksonville St. 52, Nicholls 21
James Madison 32, Appalachian St. 28
Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22
Lane 20, Edward Waters 9
Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Carson-Newman 13
Liberty 21, Akron 12
Lincoln (Pa.) 29, Johnson C. Smith 28
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Mars Hill 24, Barton 18
Maryville (Tenn.) 37, Greensboro 17
Memphis 44, North Texas 34
Mercer 45, Gardner-Webb 14
Methodist 38, Lagrange 28
Middle Tennessee 45, Miami 31
Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
NC Central 59, Va. Lynchburg 14
NC Wesleyan 14, S. Virginia 13
Navy 23, East Carolina 20, 2OT
Newberry 32, Erskine 14
North Greenville 34, Findlay 27
Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 27
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32
Old Dominion 29, Arkansas St. 26
Prairie View 25, Alabama St. 15
Rhodes 56, Westminster (Mo.) 6
Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7
Samford 35, W. Carolina 12
Savannah St. 15, Morehouse 3
Shaw 35, Elizabeth City St. 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26
Tennessee 38, Florida 33
Tusculum 50, Catawba 17
Tuskegee 35, Allen 27
UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10
Valdosta St. 34, Shorter 30
Virginia St. 37, Livingstone 7
Virginia Union 31, Fayetteville St. 28
W. Kentucky 73, FIU 0
West Georgia 22, West Alabama 7
MIDWEST
Adrian 73, Finlandia 13
Albion 28, Wis.-Eau Claire 20
Alma 69, Martin Luther 0
Ashland 34, Quincy 14
Augsburg 50, St. Scholastica 13
Augustana (SD) 21, Northern St. 13
Aurora 70, Rockford 7
Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24
Bemidji St. 48, Upper Iowa 22
Benedictine (Ill.) 58, Eureka 10
Bethel (Minn.) 28, St. John’s (Minn.) 24
Buena Vista 52, Luther 49
Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31
Carleton 45, Hamline 12
Cent. Oklahoma 23, NW Missouri St. 14
Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24
Coe 48, Simpson 10
Concordia (Wis.) 35, Concordia (Ill.) 7
Davenport 51, Northwood (Mich.) 17
DePauw 59, Wooster 0
Denison 45, Wabash 42
Ferris St. 69, Waldorf 3
Grand Valley St. 48, Wayne St. (Mich.) 9
Gustavus Adolphus 23, Concordia (Moor.) 6
Hillsdale 17, Missouri S&T 10
Hope 56, Northwestern (Minn.) 7
Illinois Wesleyan 26, Carroll (Wis.) 21
Indianapolis 44, Ohio Dominican 38
John Carroll 24, Heidelberg 7
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 31
Marietta 27, Otterbein 10
Marist 30, Drake 25
McKendree 46, Walsh 10
Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Miles 34, Central St. (Ohio) 14
Millikin 23, North Park 21
Minn.-Morris 49, Lawrence 19
Minnesota 34, Michigan St. 7
Minnesota St. 31, Mary 28
Mount Union 59, Muskingum 0
N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17
N. Iowa 52, W. Illinois 17
N. Michigan 42, Post 14
Neb.-Kearney 38, Cent. Missouri 6
North Central 76, Elmhurst 6
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
Ohio Wesleyan 41, Kenyon 14
Olivet 63, Greenville 7
Pittsburg St. 14, Emporia St. 13
S. Dakota St. 28, Missouri St. 14
S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17
S.D. Mines 41, N.M. Highlands 27
SE Missouri 35, Cent. Arkansas 27
SW Baptist 52, Lake Erie 31
SW Minnesota 27, Minot St. 20, OT
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 13
Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 31
St. Norbert 35, Lakeland 12
St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln Oaklanders 6
Trine 17, Centre 0
Truman St. 18, Tiffin 17, OT
Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21
Wartburg 25, Dubuque 0
Washington (Mo.) 45, Carthage 16
William Jewell 24, Kentucky Wesleyan 17
Wilmington (Ohio) 34, Capital 31
Winona St. 40, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7
Wis.-Stout 66, Crown (Minn.) 6
Wittenberg 38, Hiram 14
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Monticello 35, Arkansas Tech 14
Houston 34, Rice 27
Howard Payne 33, E. Texas Baptist 21
Northeastern St. 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 10
TCU 42, SMU 34
Texas A&M Commerce 63, North American Stallions 3
Texas State 34, Houston Baptist 0
Texas Tech 37, Texas 34, OT
UTSA 52, Texas Southern 24
FAR WEST
Adams St. 52, Fort Lewis 17
Baldwin Wallace 35, Ohio Northern 31
Black Hills St. 31, Colorado Mesa 28
California 49, Arizona 31
California Lutheran 17, Pacific Lutheran 14
Colorado Mines 45, CSU-Pueblo 17
Idaho 27, N. Arizona 10
Montana 53, Portland St. 16
Montana St. 38, E. Washington 35
N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14
Oregon 44, Washington St. 41
Sacramento St. 41, Colorado St. 10
San Diego St. 17, Toledo 14
Texas-Permian Basin 27, W. Oregon 24
UCLA 45, Colorado 17
W. Colorado 56, Chadron St. 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.