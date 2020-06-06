TRAVERSE CITY — In class, Delaney Bonifacio is usually either way ahead or behind.
There's a good reason for that.
On the ice, she'll almost always ahead of the game.
Because of her on-ice talent, Bonifacio has played the last two seasons for the North American Hockey Academy in Stowe, Vermont.
Going back and forth between Traverse City and Vermont could be taxing for most students, especially when travel, practice and games are thrown on top of that.
This year, Bonifacio went to Traverse City Central for the first three weeks of the school year, then NAHA through March and back at Central just in time for the coronavirus pandemic to hit and cancel the remainder of the school year. Through all that, she posted at 3.70 grade-point average.
"It really depends on the class," Bonifacio said of going back and forth between schools. "Sometimes I'd be super ahead and sitting there being bored, and other times I'd be behind and had to do four hours of homework a day to catch up."
Bonifacio committed to Long Island University, joining fellow TC Central alum Kelsey Swanson on the second-year program.
"We’ve talked about hockey since we played together in mites and it’s just cool that I can play with her again," Swanson said. "We played against each other this past year with our club teams, so it will be really fun to be on the same side this upcoming year."
"Also to have the first two D1 women’s hockey players come out of TCC and go to the same school is pretty cool."
Bonifacio played with Bayshore Bruins and Pepsi Rangers in Traverse City at a younger age, playing on boys travel teams until age 13.
The Winterhawks won the Junior Women's Hockey League's Major Junior title with a 15-3 record, allowing only 37 goals across 18 contests. Bonifacio scored a goal in her final game, Feb. 21 against the Boston Shamrocks.
That's when Long Island came calling with a Division 1 scholarship offer.
"I just took it and ran with it," Bonifacio said.
The senior defender who started playing hockey at age 4 had two goals and a assist last season after putting up 14 assists as a junior.
"Forward is just not my thing," said Bonifacio, who hopes to major in sports management and criminal justice. "I'm more of a stay-at-home defender. I like to protect our house more than score goals.
"If you have a good defense, it leads to good offense. That's where it starts."
Long Island head coach Rob Morgan said he looks for Bonifacio to be a great defender for the Sharks, but also expand her game a little to jump into the offense along with Swanson from time to time.
"She's coming from a program where they train and play as hard as any program out there," Morgan said. "She's coming in with intangibles that we really appreciate in our locker room.
"She makes a great first pass, wins one-on-one battles and sees the ice well. She's the type of student athlete were like in our program."
