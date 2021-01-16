Division 1 state finals held in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE — The leading pair from the Traverse City Tritons made waves and moved up the final leaderboard at the Division 1 girls swimming state finals held at Hudsonville Saturday.
Claire Bongiorno took part in the 100-meter fly and nearly set a new personal best time even though she has been unable to train with a coach for the majority of the last two months.
Bongiorno placed 10th in the 100 fly with a time of 59.03, just shy of her personal best. She qualified with the 13th best time in the state and moved up the leaderboard.
Her teammate Avery Bills also moved up the leaderboard, besting her qualifying time by enough to move up six spots.
Bills swam a season-best time of 59.66 in the 100-meter backstroke.
Bills qualified in the 24th spot and finished in 17th by dropping four-tenths of a second.
She finished just 0.14 seconds out of 16th place.
“I was impressed at how the girls did with not the most ideal training over the last two months,” said Tritons head coach Jason Moore. “I was only allowed to work with them for less than two weeks over that two months of waiting for the opportunity to race at state.”