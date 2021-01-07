TRAVERSE CITY — Christian Boivin had a couple good sounding boards once he received the Division 1 offered he’d been waiting for.
The Traverse City West defensive back leaned on former Titan and University of Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes and former Traverse City Central and U-M quarterback Peyton Smith when the Wolverines offered Boivin a preferred walk-on spot.
Boivin committed to the Wolverines after weighing other offers and discussions in recent weeks with schools such as Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Columbia.
“I talked to both Ryan and Peyton through the process,” Boivin said. “It was really helpful.”
Michigan first contacted the 5-foot-11, 205-pound defensive back after the TC Patriot Game and came back to Boivin about two weeks ago, not long after National Signing Day.
“It was a pretty quick process,” Boivin said. “This year, there’s not a lot of spots on rosters. I wanted to get it done quickly.”
Boivin transferred to Iowa to live with relatives and play football after the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced it was moving football to the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Traverse City when the season was moved back to the fall and proceeded to have another standout season, earning Record-Eagle Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight year.
The two-time Associated Press first-team all-state selection produced 72 tackles (61 solo), three interceptions, two blocked kicks and a sack this season. He added in 940 rushing yards in seven games, averaging 7.8 per carry and scoring 11 TDs, plus seven catches for 41 yards.
“Christian is a very academic kid and very driven and has high goals,” TC West head coach Greg Vaughan said. “It wasn’t all about scholarships.”
The Division 1-2 first-team all-state safety plans to major in biomedical engineering with a business minor.
Vaughan said Boivin reminds him of former Traverse City St. Francis star Joe Kerridge, who also walked on at Michigan and eventually worked his way into the starting lineup at fullback and became a team captain. He later played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers.
“They are very similar kids,” Vaughan said. “I said to Christian that I know he’s that type of kid.”
TC West offensive tackle Zack Konchek also committed to Concordia University-Ann Arbor on Tuesday.
“It was different with (COVID) this year,” Boivin said. “I was lucky enough to have a strong support system with coach Vaughan and (Jason) Morrow and Mr. (Jason) Carmien.”