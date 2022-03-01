BELLAIRE — Thirty-two years.
Cadillac’s girls skiing team made 1990 a distant memory, capturing the school’s first team state championship in any sport for the first time since they did it back in 1990.
The Vikings prevailed by a slim four-point margin, with the Cadillac team unleashing a storm of screams and hugs when East Grand Rapids was named runner-up in Monday’s Division 2 state finals at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.
“It’s amazing,” said Vikings sophomore Onalee Wallis, who placed fourth in slalom and 11th in giant slalom. “It’s so exciting to be able to do that. And we had such a young team.”
Cadillac’s top six skiers included only one senior, Emily Mason, who placed 39th in giant slalom.
Wallis and fellow sophomore Avery Meyer helped lead the team, with Meyer placing fifth in slalom and 10th in giant slalom to earn first-team All-State in both disciplines. Georgette Sake also took 15th in slalom to earn second-team All-State. Cadillac’s other two skiers in the finals were sophomore Mairyn Kinnie and junior Kinsey Cornwell.
“We’ve got a young team,” Meyer said. “A lot ahead of us.”
Cadillac won with 104 points, going into the afternoon GS session with a 14-point lead on Houghton. East Grand Rapids (110) and Harbor Springs (112) jumped past the Gremlins (121) in the slalom. Petoskey finished fifth with 128 and Pontiac Notre Dame sixth at 129, with just 25 points separating first from sixth.
“It was on the radar and we didn’t know when it would happen or if it would happen,” Cadillac head coach James Netzley said. “But we didn’t make any big mistakes and that’s really what made that small separation between us and the other teams. We had almost no errors at all today.”
Petoskey sophomore Marley Spence won the girls giant slalom championship, finishing second in slalom behind Pontiac Notre Dame’s Sydney Schulte and posting the top second-run time at 32.68 seconds.
“Slalom was a little disappointing,” Spence said. “I really wanted to come up with a first, but second is good, too.”
On the boys side, Petoskey extended its dominance in Division 2 with its third championship in a row and 11th in 12 years.
Petoskey used a dominating afternoon in the slalom to pull ahead of Pontiac Notre Dame, which ended up 13 points back with 99. Petoskey trailed Notre Dame by four after the morning GS. Cadillac placed third at 116, followed by Gaylord (129) and Harbor Springs (149.5).
“It’s a great streak and it’s a testament to the community that’s built around this program,” said Petoskey boys head coach Ben Crockett.
The Petoskey win is even more impressive given that the team had two falls in the morning GS session and another in the slalom.
“We were in need of having a finish to keep us in the in the competition,” said Crockett, who won his second state title in as many years leading the program. “We got that with Gavin Galbraith, who’s a freshman, coming through at the very end when we needed him. So that kept us in the hunt.”
Gaylord’s Connor Abraham won the slalom title, posting the fastest run of each session by a fraction of a second ahead of Petoskey junior Nolan Walkerdine, who took second.
“It’s just super cool to actually pull it off,” Abraham said. “I’ve been working at it for a long time, so I’m really excited right now.”
The boys slalom saw a lot of skiers hiking, with eight falls in the first three flights of the first run.
“The snow was a little weird,” Abraham said. “You never know what you’re going to get here, unlike the Boyne or Nub’s Nob. There was some carnage, a lot of hiking and sliding out.”
The second run ended up better, firming up in between.
Abraham also place fifth in giant slalom, in what he called his best GS race of the year.
Walkerdine also placed third in giant slalom after top-flighted teammate and senior captain Will Goelz fell on his first run.
“There are situations where a hike can make the difference between winning and losing — and that was going through my head,” Goelz said. “I also wanted to be able to have a second run to finish off my high school skiing career on a good note.”
Goelz bounced back with the fourth-fastest second slalom run.
“Nice be able to keep our streak alive,” Goelz said. “It was just a really great team effort from our entire team. We counted on every single one of us.”
Junior Wyatt Mattson brought home a pair of first-team All-State honors, placing fourth in giant slalom and sixth in slalom.
Goelz took 13th in giant slalom, and freshman Charlie Thomas earned 12th in slalom.
“It’s such a cool thing to be able to be part of a team with that much of a legacy,” Goelz said. “A lot of great skiers and great people come out of our program, and it’s really great to be able to add to that going forward.”
Great North Alpine — a co-op team consisting of Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, Central Lake and Grand Traverse Academy — had junior Corbin Murphy place seventh in slalom and 10th in GS to earn All-State in each after qualifying as an individual.
“Coming as an individual this year was a little different because ever since freshman year, I’ve been coming here as a team,” Murphy said. “But it was fun this year. I didn’t have to worry about anything for the team, so I could go full gas.”
GNA doesn’t lose any seniors, so Murphy is expecting GNA to be back next year as a team during his senior campaign.
Whereas Great North Alpine’s entire boys team — the one squad to interrupt Petoskey’s run at 12 titles in a row — wasn’t at the final, another team made its return after a long while.
Onekama qualified as a team for the first time since 1994, the program’s only other time making the final as a team.
Kylar Thomas earned All-State honors with a sixth-place finish in giant slalom, with teammate Braydon Sorenson taking 15th. The Portagers placed seventh as a team.
“We just made as a team finally, which was kind of a cool thing for my senior year,” Thomas said. “After all these years, we’re working hard all year skiing, practicing lots and trying to get better.”
Other area top-20 GS placers included Cadillac’s Ben Meyer (a cousin of Avery Meyer) eighth, Gaylord’s Keaton Abraham 16th, and Cadillac’s Elliot Lavigne and Brady Koenig 18th and 19th.
Gaylord’s Jack Robel placed fourth in slalom, with Keaton Abraham ninth, Koenig 11th, Lake Charlevoix’s Jack Herzog 15th and Lavigne 19th.
Back on the girls’ side, Lake Charlevoix’s Avery Kita placed 16th in GS and 19th in slalom. Petoskey’s Cassidy Whitener added to a strong showing by that team, placing eighth in GS and sixth in slalom to earn first-team All-State in both.
Cadillac’s boys won state crowns in 1980 and 1978. The girls also won in 1977, ‘78 and ‘83, with eight runner-up finishes from 1975-89.
“I thought Cadillac, all of them really skied really well,” Spence said. “So proud of them. I thought Notre Dame Prep would come on top, but two of them fell today. That’s what cost them.”
Petoskey’s girls took a hit last week when Allison Goelz was injured in regionals.
“We had one of our girls get hurt last week, so that kind of made us fall down a bit, but I feel like everyone skied how they needed to,” Spence said. “We all came out and had a good positive attitude, and I feel like we all skied our best and that’s all we could have really done.”
