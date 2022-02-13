ACME — Winning at the North American Vasa is nothing new for Arielle Jean.
The Traverse City West Senior High School grad and University of Michigan freshman won both the freestyle and classic 6-kilometer high school races in 2020 as well as the 2019 6k freestyle title. Saturday, she added a freestyle 15k victory to her trophy case.
The Wolverines’ nordic skiing club team typically is well-represented at Vasa, but Jean adds a local to the mix. Michigan brought around 10 skiers out of the team’s 25.
“She’s been doing awesome,” Wolverines’ team captain Isabel Carr said of Jean. “I’ve known her since I was in high school. We did the Great Lakes junior division together for junior nationals.”
Jean finished fourth out of 65 entrants, just 7:19 behind men’s 15K winner Sam Fay, also a member of the U-M team.
Carr said she had high hopes for Jean coming into the weekend races.
“Yeah, for sure,” Carr said when asked if she thought Jean would win. “And this is her home course, so definitely.”
The Wolverines also compete next weekend in the Michigan Cup Championships at Forbush Corner in Frederick.
“It’s really fun to get to come back to the community that I grew up skiing in after being in college for a semester and a half now,” Jean said. “It’s like a little homecoming.”
The 18-year-old material science engineering major topped Mariah Frye Colie, the 2016 and 2017 champ, by 56 seconds. Bridget Thuente of Traverse City took third in 1:10:26. Carr finished fourth among women in 1:12:43, placing 13th overall, 12 seconds in front of Jean’s sister Abigail. Molly White, of Holland, took sixth among women, and Lake Leelanau’s Kayla Six was seventh.
Jean — who hopes to go into outdoor product design, maybe designing skis — said her first 15k title wasn’t that much different from the 10k races she was used to in high school.
“At that point, when you hit 10k, what’s five more?” Jean said. “So it was all right. I think I handled it just fine. I probably could have gone a little bit harder, but I’m coming back out to do the 15k classic (Sunday).”
“It’s just farther, but it’s the same type of terrain, same rolling hills,” she continued. “It’s always just a lot of fun. I love these trails a lot. The 15k is a little bit harder though because you have to pace yourself more. The 6k you can just kind of go all out, but that one you have to actually think about what you’re doing.”
Jean said overnight snowfall impacted speed, but she was happy just to get out and race.
“Since we got all this new snow, it wasn’t groomed yet,” Jean said. “The first couple of us were the first tracks, so it was really slow. ... It’s always fun to see some powder, so it was OK. I can’t complain. Down in Ann Arbor, we have no snow. I’m definitely fine with slow conditions as long as I’m skiing.”
Fay, a sophomore at Michigan, won the men’s race by more than five minutes in 56:10. He went fast enough that his lips and jaw were partially frozen after the race, and he had some difficulty speaking as clearly as normal.
“It does that sometimes, especially on cold days like this,” Fay said. “Just not moving your face a lot and some muscles just get really cold and it’s hard to move. Legs kept working, though.”
Wolverine teammates Hari Chidambaram and Jacob Rochell-Share placed fifth and sixth, both around 30 seconds behind Jean.
“It was a good course,” said Fay, a computer science major. “Pretty slow because of the couple of inches of new snow. Not the fastest conditions, but it was really fun. I felt pretty good, today. Definitely a good result.”
“There are some sections where I was like cutting first tracks or second tracks and it was definitely a little bit of powder there,” Fay continued. “It was pretty, it’s very light snow and so at least it wasn’t like weighing down on my ski when I pick it up.”
Jason Zimmerman placed second in 1:01:38, with Hayden Murray third at 1:01:47. Marco Opitz claimed sixth among men (eighth overall), with Eric Dryer a spot behind, and Macen White 11th overall and eighth among males.
“I wore my pants during the race and I don’t regret it,” Fay said. “I didn’t get too hot or anything. It wasn’t so cold that I was worried about skin or anything. Once I went out, I warmed up OK, felt pretty good. But certainly before the race, you get really cold.”