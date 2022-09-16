TRAVERSE CITY — The National Hockey League is back in town for the rest of the week, and that was evident by the many team buses pulling up to hotels in Traverse City.
The 2022 NHL Prospects Tournament dropped the puck on a pair of games at Centre ICE Arena on Thursday as the St. Louis Blues battled the Columbus Blue Jackets while the Toronto Maple Leafs squared off against the Dallas Stars.
The Blue Jackets (1-0) worked over the Blues, scoring three goals in the first 8:29 of the game en route to a 7-1 victory Thursday. Columbus led 5-0 on a pair of goals from Jordan Dumais and then one each from Samuel Knazko, Liam Hawel and Kent Johnson.
St. Louis’ Landon Sim momentarily stopped the bleeding with a goal 7:28 into the second, but Luca Del Bel Belluz put Columbus up 6-1 just two minutes later. Kirill Marchenko scored the Blue Jackets’ final goal of the afternoon with less than three minutes left in regulation.
Jet Greaves stopped 22 of St. Louis’ 23 shots while Colten Ellis allowed six goals on 20 shots and Will Cranley allowed one on 10 for the Blues.
Periods one and three were penalty free, but play got physical in the second with several roughing, fighting and slashing penalties called against both teams.
In the nightcap of the opening twin bill, Toronto lit up Dallas to the tune of a 6-2 final after the Stars jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Toronto went up 1-0 on a Pavel Gogolev goal less than five minutes into the game. Dallas then got goals from Matej Blumel and Logan Stankoven.
The Maple Leafs tallied four goals in the second on scores from Curtis Douglas, Nick Robertson and two from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. Graham Slaggert lit the lamp in the third for the Leafs’ final goal.
Keith Petruzzelli stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in net for Toronto. Matt Murray stopped 29 of 35 shots for Dallas.
The Detroit Red Wings and their highly touted prospects get into action Friday as they take on Columbus at 3 p.m. Friday’s other action sees the Maple Leafs take on the Blues at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the only contest is between the Red Wings and the Stars. Puck drops at 6 p.m. Sunday features the Blues taking on the Stars at 11 a.m. and the Leafs versus the Blue Jackets in an afternoon tilt at 2 p.m.
The Red Wings and Maple Leafs wrap up action Monday with an 11 a.m. game.
